The Tide Keeps Rising For Star Bulk Carriers
Summary
- Seeking Alpha give the stock a Quant Rating of 4.98.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the container shipping company Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Averages list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/4 the stock gained 28.87%.
The Bullish Moving Averages list helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 125.61+ Weighted Alpha
- 120.82% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 16 new highs and up 53.70% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 78.39%
- Technical support level at 28.65
- Recently traded at 31.52 with a 50 day moving average of 22.82
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $3.00 billion
- P/E 4.38
- Dividend yield 20.95%
- Next year analysts predict Revenue will be down 7.80%
- Over the next 5 years analysts estimate an annual decrease of 15.61%
Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- In spite of these projections Wall Street made 5 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold recommendations on the stock
- Some analysts have a price target as high as 40.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 581 to 24 for the stock to beat the market and the more experienced investors voted 55 to 7 for the same result
- 15,700 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
- Seeking Alpha give the stock a Quant Rating of 4.98
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.80
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.50
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.98
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Profitability
|A+
|A+
|A-
|Momentum
|A+
|B
|A+
|Revisions
|B+
|A-
|A+
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C+
|C
|-
|Growth
|B-
|C+
|-
|Yield
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Consistency
|D
|D-
|-
Conclusion: Right now container shipping is where its at. Its hard to find stocks with this price momentum, a very low P/E and a tremendous dividend yield. I think its time to ride the wave while you still can --- Buy but use stop losses
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SBLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.