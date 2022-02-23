The Tide Keeps Rising For Star Bulk Carriers

halbergman/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the container shipping company Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Averages list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/4 the stock gained 28.87%.

The Bullish Moving Averages list helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.

SBLK Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

125.61+ Weighted Alpha

120.82% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 53.70% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.39%

Technical support level at 28.65

Recently traded at 31.52 with a 50 day moving average of 22.82

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.00 billion

P/E 4.38

Dividend yield 20.95%

Next year analysts predict Revenue will be down 7.80%

Over the next 5 years analysts estimate an annual decrease of 15.61%

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

In spite of these projections Wall Street made 5 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold recommendations on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 40.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 581 to 24 for the stock to beat the market and the more experienced investors voted 55 to 7 for the same result

15,700 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha give the stock a Quant Rating of 4.98

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Marine

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 24

Ranked in Sector

4 out of 555

Ranked Overall

13 out of 4239

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Conclusion: Right now container shipping is where its at. Its hard to find stocks with this price momentum, a very low P/E and a tremendous dividend yield. I think its time to ride the wave while you still can --- Buy but use stop losses