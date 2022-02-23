Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M Stock May Be Presenting an Opportunity josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images 3M Stock is Down Right Now

The Set-Up: How We Got to Today

3M (NYSE:MMM) is a large cap company with a long-term earnings growth rate around 7.5% and annual dividend growth rate around 8%.

Traditionally, 3M has been a slow, "steady-eddie" company and stock.

Today 3M is facing current legal uncertainties which are weighing on the stock price. If this topic is not on your radar, in late January the company was hit with a $110 million dollar verdict by a Florida jury due to concerns about earplugs and alleged damages caused by faulty product.

Of 11 trials so far, the score is about even: six wins for Plaintiffs, and five wins for 3M. Five more trials are scheduled for later this year.

The legal situation has weighed on the stock price as shares have fallen over 17% in the past month.

3M Price Performance the past month (Seeking Alpha)

For many investors, the predictable company growth and dependable dividend have made 3M a core holding in taxable accounts and retirement accounts.

Yet now the recent price pullback begs the questions: is the legal uncertainty temporary, and is this the time to consider buying/adding to positions?

How this Article Adds to the Current 3M Conversation

With a moniker "PatientValueInvestor" as a guide to personal investing decisions, the idea is to create a portfolio of high-quality companies with a track record of success that are undervalued for some short-term reason.

The key element of this approach is valuation. That is, determine what shares are worth relative to that company's own norm compared to the stock price.

Then add a key ingredient: time. Give the company time to overcome the short-term challenge and revert back toward normal results in the future.

This article seeks to add to the 3M conversation by offering reasons why 3M will likely survive the current uncertainty, a valuation theory based on a return to normal results, and risks to the valuation.

Why 3M Will Survive the Uncertainty

No doubt the legal uncertainty presents 3M management with significant challenges in the short-term. Investors rightfully wonder how to factor in the risks of the potential liability and what it means for future 3M earnings.

In my opinion, here are four primary reasons 3M will survive the current uncertainty and normalize performance over the long haul:

The chance to win on appeal: The legal process is underway, and no doubt armies of lawyers are active on all sides of the argument to advocate for clients. It is possible that 3M will prevail in future appeals, or at least amend financial decisions.

Product innovation drives sustainable margins: The research and development department has created a remarkable suite of products and the company rarely grants licenses. The result is that the company is able to maintain healthy margins, even in an inflationary environment. In addition, the company is well-positioned in higher-margin spaces such as healthcare to take advantage of demographic trends going forward.

Profit drivers are intact - regardless of the legal uncertainties: Covid and Covid variants and other infectious diseases will continue to be a large concern for employers, governments and individuals. 3M is well-positioned in the personal protective equipment space to meet this need. Diabetes and chronic disease rates are rising across the world. These medical problems create demand for enhanced medical dressings and medical software to enhance case management. And the industrial adhesives and tapes product lines likely have future tailwinds as companies redesign processes and innovate in the new environment. These trends, combined with 3M legal patent protections bode well for longer term profit sustainability.

Company size: with a market cap over $100 billion, even with significant legal liabilities, the company has size and scale to absorb negative impacts and grow forward into the future.

Assuming Results Normalize, What are 3M Shares Worth?

We patient value investors like to consider investments over years and decades, not the short run. Assuming 3M normalizes and continues to build on its long track record of growing earnings, what are 3M shares worth as the company works through this season of legal uncertainty?

The image from FastGraphs below is instructive when reviewing the price to valuation history. Note the orange line represents the growth of earnings per share over a 20-year period. The blue line is the normalized PE ratio over the period, and the black line is the stock price.

Look closely at previous low points on the black price line. Over the past 20 years, 3M has bottomed out at around 14X-16X just a handful of times.

At current prices and earnings estimates, this is one of the more attractive buying opportunities in the past 15 years.

20 Year 3M Price and Earnings Growth (FastGraphs)

A Reasonable Target Price

Historically over the past 20 years, the 3M average PE ratio is about 19X. Assuming earnings per share of $10.40 for 2022, the forward PE is 14X.

If we apply the normalized 19X to expected earnings, we could expect a valuation around $198, and total return (capital appreciate and dividends) of 43% over the next 12-18 months.

And remember: shareholders get paid a dividend north of 4% at current price levels while waiting for a return to normal.

Estimated 3M Valuation Based on Normal PE (FastGraphs)

Risks to this Valuation

Certainly the largest risk to this valuation is the legal exposure around earplugs and PFAS chemical claims. Jury decisions far beyond what is expected could make a major difference in future earnings.

Supply chain disruptions continue to have an impact. While it is hoped these concerns will decrease sequentially over the coming months, unanticipated continued disruptions could occur.

Lastly, slowing growth or macroeconomic shocks could weigh on results. While the company is well positioned to absorb difficulties, the scale and degree may exceed expectations.

Conclusion

We value investors do not like to waste time trying to know the unknowable. Frankly, no one knows how the juries will respond in future 3M trials, and no one knows the outcome of future appeals processes.

Why try to know the unknowable?

What is known is that 3M has a track record of growing earnings and other fundamentals over the past decade or more, and that, with enough time, eventually the legal uncertainties will be resolved. No doubt the result could be very unfavorable. But the matter will resolve nonetheless.

No matter the immediate headlines, from my perch the key is valuation. At current prices, 3M is available at an attractive entry point based on the company's own historical norms, size, and market position to profit in the future.

Those seeking to establish or add to a position should take a close look here.