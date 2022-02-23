Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

After a phenomenal year, the earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BPOP) will likely decline in 2022 because of higher provision expenses and operating expenses. On the other hand, economic recovery in Puerto Rico will likely drive loan growth, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Further, Popular’s asset-sensitive position will help the topline benefit from the rising interest-rate environment. I now have a better outlook on the margin; therefore, I have revised upwards my earnings estimate for 2022. I'm now expecting Popular to report earnings of $9.2 per share this year, down 20% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm upgrading Popular, Inc. to a buy rating.

Economic Factors are the Biggest Catalyst for Loan Growth

After declining in the first three quarters of 2021, the loan portfolio finally turned around in the last quarter of 2021. For 2022, the loan growth will likely remain positive mostly because the economy continues to improve. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate was down to 6.6% in January 2022, which is the lowest point within data available from official sources, going back to July 2013. Moreover, the region's bankruptcies also continued on a downtrend, which shows that the debt servicing abilities of borrowers have considerably improved. The financial strength of borrowers bodes well for future credit demand. The following table shows data on bankruptcies from the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico.

Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico

Moreover, the Paycheck Protection Program portfolio has now declined to quite a small level. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, PPP loans outstanding totaled $353 million at the end of December 2021, representing just 1.2% of total loans. Most of these loans will likely get forgiven in the early part of 2022. Because of the small size of the PPP portfolio, the impending forgiveness will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size.

The management was not optimistic about loan growth materializing before the second half of the year, as can be gleaned from their remarks in the conference call. According to the management, PPP forgiveness and mortgage run-off will likely outpace economic-growth-driven loan origination in the first half of 2022.

Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by around 2% in 2022. Moreover, I'm expecting deposits to slightly outpace loan growth this year due to the release of disaster relief funds. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 24,187 25,939 26,929 28,489 28,549 29,123 Growth of Net Loans 6.1% 7.2% 3.8% 5.8% 0.2% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 15,870 17,818 21,268 33,594 42,796 44,314 Deposits 35,454 39,710 43,759 56,866 67,005 69,038 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 2,023 1,538 1,295 1,346 1,155 1,167 Common equity 5,054 5,385 5,967 6,007 5,947 6,537 Book Value Per Share ($) 49.6 53.1 61.5 71.6 74.7 82.1 Tangible BVPS ($) 43.1 46.2 54.3 63.3 65.6 73.0 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Large Cash Position Makes the Balance Sheet Asset Sensitive

Popular, Inc. has a large balance of debt securities that won't reprice immediately after a rate hike. However, the company also has a large amount of money market investments that will counter the impact of the debt securities. This is because the money market investments will mature and get reinvested shortly after a rate hike. The following chart shows the trend of Popular’s asset mix.

SEC Filings

The management estimates a 25-basis points change in federal funds rate to lead to a $6 million to $8 million change in the net interest income every quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. This means that a 100-basis point change in interest rates could lift net interest income by 4.6% to 6.2% over twelve months.

In my last report on Popular, I assumed that the margin will decline by around eight basis points in 2022 mostly because of the reduction in the early forgiveness of PPP loans. Since then, my outlook on interest rates has changed because of some developments, including inflation and statements by the Federal Reserve. Considering these factors, I'm now expecting the net interest margin to remain stable in the first half of 2022 and then increase by six basis points in the second half.

Expecting Higher Expenses to Drag Earnings

After significant provision reversals in 2021, the provision expense for loan losses will likely trend upwards this year due to the loan additions. Moreover, I'm not expecting further reserve releases because the allowance appears at a comfortable level. Allowances made up 2.4% of total loans while non-performing loans made up 1.9% of total loans at the end of December 2021. Further, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain below the historical average. I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.41% of total loans in 2022, down from the five-year average of 0.64%.

Substantial growth in operating expenses will likely further drag earnings this year. The management is planning to invest in technology and modernize its digital capabilities, as mentioned in the conference call. The management also plans on investing in the training of its human resources. Moreover, the management mentioned that the tight labor market may boost salary expenses.

On the other hand, low loan growth and margin expansion will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Popular, Inc. to report earnings of $9.2 per share in 2022, down 20% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings will likely remain much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 1,502 1,735 1,892 1,857 1,958 2,126 Provision for loan losses 325 228 166 293 (193) 120 Non-interest income 419 652 570 512 642 630 Non-interest expense 1,257 1,422 1,477 1,458 1,549 1,657 Net income - Common Sh. 104 614 667 505 933 733 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.02 6.06 6.88 5.87 11.46 9.20 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Popular, I estimated earnings of $8.76 per share for 2022. I have now revised upward my earnings estimate because I have a better outlook on the net interest margin.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.

Upgrading to a Buy Rating

Popular, Inc. is offering a dividend yield of 2.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.45 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 20% for 2022, which is in line with the four-year average of 19%. Therefore, I’m not expecting any change in the dividend level.

I previously valued Popular using its historical price-to-earnings, P/E, and price-to-tangible-book, P/TB, multiples. I don't think the historical method is appropriate anymore because there were a lot of risks associated with Puerto Rico in the past that no longer exist. As a result, I have decided to switch to peer multiples. These peers were chosen based on market capitalization and location. The following table shows the P/E and P/B multiples of the peers.

Peer Selection Criteria Market Cap ($ billion) P/E ("TTM") P/B ("TTM") BPOP 7.18 7.85 1.21 PNFP Market Cap 7.37 14.45 1.45 BOKF Market Cap 6.97 11.38 1.30 PB Market Cap 6.87 13.31 1.07 SNV Market Cap 7.52 10.59 1.58 OFG Located in PR 1.38 9.89 1.29 FBP Located in PR 2.86 10.88 1.36 Average 5.74 11.19 1.32 Source: Seeking Alpha Note: Data extracted after market close on February 18, 2022

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $82.1 gives a target price of $108.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 20.7% upside from the February 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

P/B Multiple 1.12x 1.22x 1.32x 1.42x 1.52x BVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 Target Price ($) 92.1 100.4 108.6 116.8 125.0 Market Price ($) 89.9 89.9 89.9 89.9 89.9 Upside/(Downside) 2.5% 11.6% 20.7% 29.8% 39.0% Source: Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.20 gives a target price of $103.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 14.5% upside from the February 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.2x 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x EPS 2022 ($) 9.20 9.20 9.20 9.20 9.20 Target Price ($) 84.6 93.8 103.0 112.2 121.4 Market Price ($) 89.9 89.9 89.9 89.9 89.9 Upside/(Downside) (5.9)% 4.3% 14.5% 24.8% 35.0% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $105.8, which implies a 17.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 19.6%.

In my last report on Popular, I had adopted a hold rating. Now that I have changed the valuation method and increased the earnings estimate, my new target price is higher than the previous target price I gave in my last report. Hence, I’m upgrading popular, Inc. to a buy rating.