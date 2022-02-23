Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is a small-cap company. Since 2010, small-caps have underperformed large-caps, due to the rising importance of agglomeration effects in the United States. Semler operates in a unique market with favourable industrial conditions that will allow it to grow and outperform the market, despite its status as a small cap firm. Market pessimism is high and in the last year, the company has lost a third of its market cap. The business’ distribution model, differentiated product and growth opportunities suggest that the company’s undervaluation is an opportunity for investors to buy a business with a wide moat.

Are Small-Cap Stocks Investible?

Since 2010, small-caps have significantly underperformed large cap stocks and the broad market.





Source: Google Finance

Although intuition tells us that small firms should be able to grow faster than large ones, and, in the decade prior to 2010, small caps did outperform large cap stocks, 2010 was a turning point. The disparity is greatest in North America and Asia ex-Japan. In Europe, Japan, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, small cap stocks still outperform large cap stocks. There are many reasons that have been suggested for this, the most convincing of which is the rise of Big Tech and the importance of businesses whose ability to grow rises the larger they become. However, underperformance extends beyond the tech sector.

The most likely explanation for small cap underperformance are agglomeration effects, including intellectual capital and labor pooling, which have allowed industry leaders to emerge and achieve a dominance that was impossible to imagine pre-2010. Once a firm becomes a market leader in the United States, it quickly assumes that role globally, killing all competition. In order to win with small caps, it’s essential to search in niche markets where the industry conditions are favourable and where it is less important to be a large firm. Semler Scientific meets that criteria.

A Niche Market

Semler Scientific provides technology that helps healthcare providers evaluate and treat chronic diseases. The company received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) patent in 2011 for its sole product, QuantFlo, and in March 2015 the company received an FDA 510(k) clearance for the product. By 2017, the company had started selling the product. QuantFlo is used to measure the arterial blood flow in the extremities to help diagnose peripheral arterial disease (PAD). QuantFlo’s patent is valid until 2027.

PAD has comorbidities such as heart failure, diabetes, and renal failure. PAD testing is essential to early detection of potential heart attacks, and strokes. The typical patient is often unaware of the risk they have. The worst case scenario is of course death. Consequently, patients are in need of a quick and accurate way to test for any underlying risk so that that patient can start preventive care, and avoid higher, acute care costs in the future. According to the company’s November 2021 investor Presentation, there are 80 million people in the United States who could be treated under AHA/ACC criteria and from that group, the company believes that 20 million may have PAD. Yet, just 1 to 2 million of these patients with PAD are diagnosed conventionally.

Despite the importance of PAD testing, PAD remains a vastly underdiagnosed condition. Semler estimates that 75% of PAD patients are asymptomatic, and consequently, primary doctors frequently miss the diagnosis.

The cost of asymptomatic PAD and comorbidity are similar to symptomatic PADs. PAD patients typically have a 21% higher risk of a heart attack, stroke, hospital or death within a year of getting PAD. 20% of PAD sufferers are over the age of 60, and half of the patients over the age of 85 have PAD.

QuantFlo is a vast improvement on the traditional test for PAD using the ankle brachial index (ABI) method. It is faster, cheaper, and does not need to be done in specialised labs, but can be performed by the patient’s physician.

In order to reduce upfront costs to healthcare providers and boost growth, the company employs a SaaS model to generate revenue. Customers pay a subscription fee to use their technology, rather than buying the product outright.

Unique Distribution Model

Rather than target healthcare providers, one provider at a time, or with road shows and other presentations, the company realized that its ultimate customer was the person cutting the checks: the insurance companies. Insurers have an incentive to reduce future acute care costs. Early detection with preventive care saves insurers money. Yen Liow, managing partner at Aravt Global, estimates that insurers enjoy a 100% to 150% return on their investment within the first year when they deploy QuantFlo.

So, insurers are happy to pay the healthcare providers to use QuantFlo to test for PDA. Insurers have a clear incentive to pay for the product, and doctors are given incentives to use the product. The consequence of this is that Semler is able to grow quickly while achieving profitability. Semler has an additional advantage in that it uses contract manufacturers to make QuantFlo, vastly reducing its need for significant investment.

Growth With Profitability

The company has grown its revenues from $21.5 million in 2018, to $38.6 million in 2020. In the twelve trailing months (TTM), the company has achieved revenues of $53.6 million. Given the company’s asset-light business model and the way it has shifted marketing expenses of its products to insurers, its cost of revenue in that time has been negligible. In 2018, it was $2.7 million and in 2020, that had risen to about $3.4 million. In the TTM period, the cost of revenue is almost $5 million. Gross margins are, therefore, absurdly high, starting off at 80% in 2018, and rising to 91%. In that time, the company has grown net income from $5 million in 2018, to over $21 million in the TTM period. Since sales began of its sole product, the company has never made a loss. The company’s operating cash flows have risen from $4.7 million in 2018, to $20.2 million in the TTM period.



Source: November 2021 investor Presentation

The company’s profitability has allowed it to generate meaningful and growing free cash flows (FCF), which have risen from nearly $3.9 million in 2018, to nearly $18.9 million in the TTM period. The company has generated approximately 10% of its market cap in the form of FCF since listing. Semler’s FCF yield is 3.96. Thus, the market has attractively priced a growing FCF.

At present, the company has a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 116.28%. That kind of ROIC is top tier and reflects the asset-light business model and the immense profitability of the company. Importantly, it also reflects the moat which the company has built, providing a valuable service while shifting most of the costs to its customers. The company has retained virtually all its earnings since 2017 and earned an incremental ROIC of about 35% on them. This speaks perhaps even more strongly than the company’s ROIC: a business may have a high ROIC with declining or low incremental ROIC, leading to declining shareholder value. Semler has instead compounded shareholder value by around 35% since launching QuantFlo.

Risks to Thesis

The opportunity to earn attractive economic profits inevitably invites competition. The biggest threat to Semler’s position is that market entrants drive returns down. At present, QuantFlo is the only non-traditional PAD test on the market. It is many years ahead of any prospective competition. So although the threat of competition is real, Semler has the opportunity to run up the score and set the standard for industry, so that by the time a viable alternative comes, Semler’s position will be firm.

Valuation

We have already discussed the first buy signal, which is the company’s attractively priced, growing FCF. Secondly, on a relative basis, the company has a price–to-earnings ratio of 27.96. Compared to the S&P 500’s multiple of 24.8. Given that Semler operates in a niche market in which simply continuing with historic performance equals immense success with fast growing revenue, profits and FCF, I believe that the market has conservatively valued the company. If its incremental ROIC was slashed by half, the company would still compound intrinsic value at very attractive levels. The company’s underlying economics support a larger valuation and I expect that Semler will experience multiple expansion going forward.

Conclusion

Although small caps in general have struggled to outperform large cap stocks, small caps that operate in niche markets and have sustainable competitive advantages have been able to outperform the market. Semler’s revolutionary PAD test kit, QuantFlo and the company’s unique distribution model has given it a platform to grow profitably. Although there is a risk of new market entrants hurting returns, the company has a big head start and may close off the market before a challenger arises. Given the firm’s attractively priced FCF and conservative relative pricing, the company is a strong buy.