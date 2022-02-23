The Fed is raising interest rates and removing liquidity. Where is a safe harbor for your portfolio? pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve (Fed). They are raising interest rates and removing liquidity. This has created a challenging environment for the price of stocks and bonds.

To provide stimulus to an economy devastated by Covid, the Federal Reserve added massive amounts of liquidity. They did this by keeping overnight interest rates close to zero. And by buying an eye-popping $120 billion of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Treasury bonds every month. These programs, on top of enormous government stimulus, flooded the economy with liquidity. That was needed in March 2020. Now, the Fed has conceded that their stimulus is driving inflation. I believe that all this liquidity has inflated the price of assets like stocks and bonds.

To slow inflation, the Fed now plans to remove their stimulus. The Fed plans to raise overnight interest rates at least four times this year (from zero to over 1.00%) and to continue to raise rates next year. In addition, The Fed plans to end their program of buying $120 billion per month of MBS and Treasury bonds (by March). And to start reducing their over $8 trillion holdings of Treasuries and MBS (drain liquidity from economy). These plans explain why interest rates have moved dramatically higher. In response stocks, municipal bonds and many other assets have lost value. And volatility has increased, as investors search for appropriate valuations in a period of higher interest rates and lower liquidity.

Where can you find a safe harbor in a bear market? Money market accounts? CDs? For most people, a separately managed account (SMA) of short-term government agency mortgage-backed securities may be a far better alternative.

Stocks have always been a great long-term investment. Still, what do you do with money that you don’t want exposed to the volatility of the stock market?

Money market accounts and CDs are certainly safe. But their yields stink. They do make sense if immediate liquidity is your priority. But, if you don’t need immediate liquidity, why hold assets that earn so little? Municipal bonds and most bond ETFs target higher yields but, they carry credit and interest rate risk, a big money loser in recent months. An SMA of high-quality short-term government agency MBS can target a 2.00% to 3.00% yield, while keeping a high level of safety and stability along with reasonable liquidity.

It is crucial that the SMA be managed by someone who specializes in MBS. In addition, an MBS expert at a smaller shop can often capture more alpha. This totally works. It is a hidden gem. I know. This has been my firm’s specialty for 25 years. We are experts in this strategy.

What about high-quality bond funds or ETFs? They advertise higher yields. But they typically carry much higher risk. Generally, I don’t think investors get paid enough for taking the added risks. I believe an MBS SMA is a better choice for most investors.

Bond mutual funds or ETFs may seem like a good safe harbor. Unfortunately, they typically use bonds with longer maturities and weaker credit ratings. During periods of rising interest rates, longer maturity bonds mean more losses in your portfolio. During economic downturns or panicked markets, weaker credits mean more losses in your portfolio. When interest rates are going up or credit spreads are increasing (both are happening now), investors lose money. Most bond funds have lost money over the past year. And January and February have been awful. I believe a separately managed account using short average maturity mortgage-backed securities, that can now target a 2.00% to 3.00% yield, is a far more compelling safe harbor.

Let’s look at some specific examples of popular bond funds. Returns are through February 11, 2022.

Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND is ETF, VBTLX is mutual fund). Combined assets $200 billion. Average duration 6.9 years.

Year-to-date return -2.91%. One-year return -5.44%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). Assets about $90 billion. Average duration 6.7 years.

Year-to-date return -2.82%. One-year return -5.11%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). Assets about $2 billion. Average maturity 9.7 years.

Year-to-date return -8.16%. One-year return -14.24%

Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Market cap about $11 billion.

Year-to-date return -8.33%. One-year return -13.80%

Are the above funds what you want for a safe harbor in a bear market? Are the above returns acceptable for the safe portion of your portfolio? An MBS SMA with an average maturity of 2.0 years has far less exposure to rising interest rates than the above funds that use bonds with much longer maturities. That is why these short-duration MBS SMAs have been relatively stable in this rising rate environment. As an added benefit, the extremely high credit quality of the government agency MBS provides added stability compared to bond funds (like the above) that include lower-rated bonds. I believe an MBS SMA, now targeting a 2.00% to 3.00% yield, is a far more compelling safe harbor.

What can really make an MBS SMA compelling is that an MBS expert at a small shop has the potential to drive yields that are equal to or higher than the yields provided by most bond funds that use longer maturities (like those described above). To me, it is compelling. This totally works. It is not speculation. I know. I have been doing this for clients for over 25 years.

MBS are extremely high quality. That supports safety, stability, and being a safe harbor.

The MBS we’re suggesting are issued and guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae – all government-sponsored entities. I believe this guarantee greatly diminishes or even eliminates credit risk. These MBS tend to perform well in the most difficult markets like they did during the Covid crisis of early 2020. And over the past year.

An MBS SMA with about a two-year average maturity can currently target a 2.00% to 3.00% yield. The short maturities should help the portfolio avoid losses, even when interest rates are rising. I think these SMAs are a great choice for a safe harbor.

It is key that the mortgage-backed securities separately managed account be expertly managed. Smaller advisors can be more opportunistic.

Alas, finding this expert may be the hardest part of implementing this strategy. An MBS expert at a small firm can often be more opportunistic than a larger manager and capture more of the alpha that we discussed. Consider this illustration. Imagine you are looking to buy a used car. You can go to a car dealer and pay retail. What if, as an alternative, you can pay a small fee to an expert to buy the car for you in a used car auction at a dramatically lower price. As a bonus, the expert can better evaluate the risks associated with owning that car.

At a large shop, like Fidelity (FNF), you are paying full retail for the MBS. Like going to the car dealer. At my firm and, I imagine other smaller shops, we typically buy bonds for our clients in auctions. That can often provide 50 to 100 basis points (0.50% to 1.00%) of extra yield. In addition, an MBS expert can carefully evaluate and manage the interest rate risk. In summary, I believe that an MBS expert at a smaller shop can get clients more return with less risk. This totally works. This strategy has been my firm’s specialty for 25 years.

Conclusion

Under the right manager, an SMA of high-quality short duration MBS has the potential to be an excellent safe harbor in all markets, including the current turbulent markets. And can currently target an attractive 2.00% to 3.00% yield. As a bonus, an MBS separate account may have far lower risk and volatility than most bond ETFs or mutual funds targeting a similar yield.

