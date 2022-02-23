Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the REIT market, investors can often find attractive companies that operate with little risk and that provide consistent and growing cash flows over an extended period of time. But not all of the companies that are structured this way make for attractive investments. One firm that has struggled as of late is a REIT called Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP). Even after the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of easing, revenue with the business continued to fall. Add on top of this the fact that the cash flows generated by the firm have been declining for an extended period of time, and it clearly is not a best-of-breed prospect. Investors buying in today might view the company as a bet on a low-priced stock that could experience some nice upside. Though this is a possibility, recent upside achieved by the company's shares, combined with weaker than anticipated cash flows, have eaten away a lot of this appeal.

Times have been tough

The last time I wrote an article about Franklin Street Properties was in May of 2021. In that article, I mentioned the multiple years of declining revenue and cash flows for the business. However, I was encouraged by how cheap shares of the firm were trading for at the time. Ultimately, I felt like the risk and reward more or less balanced out. That led me to rate the company a neutral prospect. Since then, the company has actually surprised from a return perspective. Investors buying in at the time of the article’s publication would have experienced upside of 22%. That compares to the 5% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same timeframe.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Based on this disparity in returns, one might think that the fundamental performance of the firm has been robust. That would come as something of a surprise considering that, between 2017 and 2020, revenue with the business dropped by 9.8%, falling from $272.59 million to $245.85 million. Admittedly, the largest chunk of that decline came about during the 2020 fiscal year due to lower occupancy rates at the company’s commercial assets (largely office properties) and due to asset sales. However, sales did still drop between 2017 and 2019. Not only that, cash flows for the company weakened. FFO, or funds from operations, dropped by 28.8%, while NOI, or net operating income, plunged by 13.7%. Operating cash flow for the business fared even worse, dropping by 28.7%, while EBITDA declined by 18.7%. Again, it would be one thing if the drop experienced during this time frame was just from 2019 to 2020. But that was not the case. The declines were largely consistent over a four-year window.

For investors hoping that performance since my article's publication might have been encouraging, I have bad news. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Franklin Street Properties generated revenue of just $209.4 million. That is 14.8% lower than what the company reported in 2020. This drop in sales was driven by two key things. First, during a 12-month window, the company sold 10 different properties, plus one of its tenants experienced a bankruptcy. Second, the leased rate of its operating properties dropped to 78.4%, down from the 85% it stood at one year earlier.

This drop in sales naturally had a negative impact on the company's profitability. FFO, for instance, came in during 2021 at $58.5 million. That represents a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. NOI dropped by 17.8% over that timeframe, declining from $126.6 million to $104.1 million. The drop experienced for operating cash flow was even worse, coming in at 46.8% as the metric plunged from $68.4 million to $36.4 million. And EBITDA dropped during this time frame by 20.4%, falling from $115.5 million to $91.9 million. Although you would think that the asset sales would help, the company does still have a net leverage ratio as of this writing of 4.7. That's not high, but it's not something that you want to see from a business in decline.

When it comes to valuing the company, the process gets rather complicated by the fact that management has provided no substantive guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. Their claim is that there's still a great deal of uncertainty in the market. The only guidance they offered was on the amount of proceeds they wish to generate from asset sales. That number should be between $250 million and $350 million. Depending on the impact that has on cash flow, it could help to reduce leverage substantially. But until we know more details, anything else on the matter is purely speculative.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The one great thing that I was able to point to in my last article on the company was that shares of the firm were trading on the cheap. Assuming an eventual recovery to 2019 levels, I calculated that the business was going for a price to FFO multiple of 5.4. The price to NOI multiple is even lower at 4.2, while the price to operating cash flow multiple was 7.7. The most expensive approach to valuing the company involved the EV to EBITDA multiple. Here, the company was trading at a reading of 12.7. Using instead the recent results achieved during the 2021 fiscal year, shares look more expensive. The price to FFO multiple of the company is 10.1. The price to NOI multiple stands at 5.7. The price to operating cash flow multiple is a rather high 16.2. The only way in which the company actually looks cheaper is when you look at it through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple. On this basis, the company is trading at a level of 11.1. Of course, the difference between my prior valuation and this current one is that I'm now relying on current performance figures as opposed to assuming a return to stability at a higher level. But given the asset sales the company has engaged in over the past 12 months, combined with the plans for additional asset sales, I do not believe that a return to 2019 levels is realistic.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I did decide to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low multiple of 7.4 to a high one of 204.8. Two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 11.7 to 244.4. In this case, our prospect was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Franklin Street Properties 16.2 11.1 Paramount Group (PGRE) 7.4 17.3 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 16.3 11.7 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) 11.4 20.2 Equity Commonwealth (EQC) 204.8 244.4 Orion Office REIT (ONL) N/A 14.7

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I will say that, all things considered, Franklin Street Properties looks a lot less appealing than it did a year ago. The company experienced a nice bit of upside relative to the market even though financial performance in many ways worsened. Shares generally look more expensive than what I would have hoped and I see no signs that stability would develop. Because of this, while I am not exactly bearish on the business, I do believe that it represents a rather risky proposition that could result in a good deal of pain for investors if something doesn't change soon.