Meridian Energy Ltd (MDDNF) CEO Neal Anthony Barclay on Half Year 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Meridian Energy Ltd (OTC:MDDNF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Neal Anthony Barclay - CEO

Michael John Roan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Harvey-Green - Forsyth Barr

Stephen Hudson - Macquarie Securities

Nevill Gluyas - Jarden

Neal Anthony Barclay

Welcome to Meridian’s result presentation for the half year to 31 December 2021. I’m Neal Barclay, Meridian’s Chief Executive and with me is Mike Roan, our CFO.

I’ll talk briefly to some of our business highlights, then I’ll hand to Mike to drill into the financial result. I will then round out the presentation with some commentary on the wider market environment and Meridian’s strategic intent. EBITDAF was flat year-on-year, but we think that’s a pretty good result given the prior period included much better in this pricing. We’ve offset the NZAS revenues largely through continued great retail growth, with a helping hand from higher generation volumes.

The successful sale of Meridian Energy Australia kept plenty of the Meridian team very busy during the last few months particularly this person sitting right next to me. I think the transaction was completed seamlessly and we will recognize a gain on sale of around $240 million at year end. And whilst the board and management are keen to reserve the bulk of the sale proceeds for future growth opportunities, we are pleased to be able to update our dividend policy and lift this year’s interim dividend. Harapaki are now well underway, we had a fairly wet and soggy start to the project. But the last couple of months of good weather have allowed the team to get back on schedule.

And we all know now that we want to keep the smelter operating beyond 2024. But we still have no idea if they’re willing to pay for a fair price for the energy they consume. So our planning assumption remains that our contract with the smelter will conclude at the end of 2024. And critically, we’ve made tangible progress with our package of mitigations against the NZAS contract termination. These include site acquisition for our North Island battery and a solar farm. Now, of course, none of these business highlights happened by accident. We have a highly engaged and capable team at Meridian who are delivering great results. I can’t thank them enough for continuing to drive business improvement whilst keeping our customers and our major project goals front of mind.

I will now hand over to Mike.

Michael John Roan

Thanks, Neal and thanks to everyone for joining the call this morning. I’m going to talk to our financial statements as you might expect, and I might focus on them a little more than usual as there features that are more complex, given the sale of Meridian Energy Australia or MEA. But first up, I’m going to focus on that sale and what it means for our capital structure and dividend. So what does that mean? The sale means that we have a balance sheet that’s particularly flexible. And while we think this flexibility is important in the long run, given the growth in front of us, de-carbonization will take time to play out as well developments that flow from our pipeline.

So in the shorter term, and when I say shorter term, think through 2024 or when we have further confidence on hydrogen, Rio Tinto or both. The sale and improved balance sheet has facilitated both the change in the dividend policy and a lift in the interim dividend payment.

Changes to the dividend policy are twofold. First, we’re lifting the free cash flow payout range between 80% and 100%. Second, same business CapEx is captured within the policy from 65 million to 50 million, which has the impact of lifting free cash flows available for dividend payment. And we’re lifting the interim dividend from $5.7 to $5.85 per share, at 6% imputed. I doubt these changes are surprising but that lift in interim dividend is the first since I took over this role back in 2019.

And we intend on extending the dividend reinvestment plan even with the balance sheet in good health, as long run will still need this equity drip feed. So while it might feel a little unusual in the short term, equity accumulation over time is still valuable. That said we’re eliminating the discount to those who choose to participate in the plan for the interim dividend.

As I noted in my intro, the sale dominates our financial statements but also represented a reasonable slugger work for folk on both sides of the Tasman as Neal mentioned. We’re extremely satisfied with a sales price of 740 million Australian or 790 million New Zealand based on the hedged exchange rate for the transaction as it represents an accounting guide on sale of over 240 million New Zealand, so recycling capital from Australia successfully as a great result for everyone involved. We’re also super happy that the purchase of the business with Shell and infrastructure capital group. As we noted back in Australia, there are a plethora of folk interested. So to sell to entities with real purpose and a clear desire to leverage and grow the business that the team in Australia had put together was very pleasing.

ICG has a superb track record of managing renewable generation assets for its Australian renewables income fund. And Shell has clearly articulated its vision of using Powershop Australia to pivot into more sustainable activities. We expect to maintain and grow our relationship with Shell in particular in the coming years as will provide customer care and billing services to them via the master and call center and flux.

Over the next month or so we’ll use the proceeds to optimize the balance sheet which will initially see us retire bank facilities. I’d expect the net debt to EBITDAF ratio to fall from 2.4 times as captured in the interim statements to around 1.5 times and net debt to fall by around the same amount as proceeds received at least until we pay the interim dividend. And I can assure investors that the cash received will only be used to support value enhancing activities. It won’t burn a hole in management’s pocket or see executives explore interesting ideas.

That said, we do have an eye on the future and demand response will play a key role as the economy decarbonizes. So there may be some investment and activities in that space. But I’ll be clear in framing that for you if it occurs and Neal will talk to our investment pipeline shortly so I’ll move on.

So we obtained a strong price for the business that facilitated a change in both dividend policy and interim dividend and leaves us in a superb position to support new wind and solar assets over the New Zealand market while deploying the North Island battery at Marsden in the coming years, all up superb result for investors, our team in Australia and the purchases. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Australia to see what plays out. But we see the challenge is larger than New Zealand one for the foreseeable future. And of course, it’s a very interesting time for the industry here given the de-carbonization challenge in front of us. So it’ll need our entire focus. And from where I sit, the opportunity is substantial for our investors.

It also looks attractive for residential electricity consumers, who should continue to benefit from the increasing levels of competition and product choice that the market offers. And in my view, well my view is that any price increases they might face will be suppressed given the intensity of that competition, and more so as new renewable investment starts to land. If I’m right, that would put New Zealand on a very different trajectory to most other parts of the globe that are transitioning their economies in energy sectors.

The reason I say this, even as wholesale price pressure continues to affect spot expose industrial customers, is that competition for investment continues to build and the cost of that investment falls. That’s particularly true as solar development nears price parity with wind farms in some locations. And with low barriers to entry in the space, I expect considerable volumes and new projects being committed. In fact, if energy news is right, then there is at least 1,000 megawatts of solar investment lining up with approximately half of that coming from new entrants. It’s good to see new investors show confidence in our industry. So while wholesale market pressure remains intense, we for one are largely able to look through these prices when it comes to our residential customers. And I’d like to put a plug in for our teams working with larger business customers who are definitely feeling the impact of the current pricing environment as they’re working hard to extend contract terms to iron out some of that pain. The agreements may not be PPAs in the classic sense of the word, but they have similar tenor and provide fixed price cover for those customers.

As Neal will point out soon, we’ll continue to invest in new supply side assets, of course, but there’s plenty of room for us and others as economy wide de-carbonization plays out. So the next few years will be interesting and our sector Meridian will have key roles to play to make sure our economy retains and if possible grows its international competitiveness. New Zealand is blessed with renewable energy and in time could become a competitive advantage if we’re going to track businesses, want to prove to increasingly discerning global customers, that they’re focused on delivering sustainable products and services.

Right. At this juncture, I’m going to do a pivot and come back to the financial statements as the last bullet on the slide is pretty important for those tasked with deciphering them. So a couple of key points before moving on.

First and as noted on the slide, MEA was treated as a discontinued operation in the interim statements. And as a result, the income statement largely records and compares results from continuing operations or just those in New Zealand for the interim period this year and last, and I say largely as those $12 million of costs, from discontinued operations captured in the income statement as a loss on sale. That $12 million represents transaction costs that flowed through the accounts before the end of December. The approximate 240 million New Zealand gain on sale mentioned earlier will flow through the year end accounts. So you’ll see that in August.

However, the balance sheet shows continuing operations for the first half of this financial year, but it does not represent the first half of last year. So be aware, you’re looking at apples and oranges on the balance sheet. And to top things off, the cash flow statement shows group cash flows, not cash flows from continuing operations. So there’s a bit to unpack, but we help any reconciliation you may wish to undertake, as we have a detailed note capturing the income statement, balance sheet and cash flows for Australia on page eight of those statements under significant matters.

On the EBITDAF. EBITDAF track the prior period very closely, which is superb result when you consider that we received 58 million more from NZAS in the prior period. The reason we’re able to make up that difference was largely down to growth in New Zealand energy margin, and I’ll talk to that shortly. We also reversed a $7 million holiday pay provision that saw operating costs held flat to the prior period and transmission costs continued to fall. As the graph on the bottom left shows at 394 million EBITDAF is right up there in terms of past performance, and demonstrates the capability of our operating teams.

If you want further good news, you need look no further than the January operating report that showed that the second half of the year kicked off a lot better than last year and while January was dry again, the driest ever in our catchments, Lake Pūkaki started the month with about twice as much water as last January. And this allowed us to generate harder into strong prices. The tropical storm early February then proceeded to restore Pūkaki storage to its upper bounds, almost perfect. Although that storm surprisingly missed the wire, so we have a few operational constraints as we move through February. And that’s a nice segway to New Zealand energy margin as once again customer sales supported revenue delivery while spot expose revenues predictably fell, as wholesale prices were lower than they had been in the previous period and our customer position grew, so spot expose volumes shrank. Operating conditions did support strong production volumes and these were up by 435 gigawatt hours on the previous period.

Other than that, there isn’t too much to add to the slide, but I did want to talk to January’s lift and I-6 [ph] prices, as this lift surprised us as much as anyone else. Spot prices remained buoyant as factors outside of hydrology continue to support them and while they attract attention we like others largely up to the Electricity Authority to confirm that price discovery in the spot market as reasonable and the weekly reporting that the authority put in place following implementation of the highest standard of trading conduct provisions last July provides guidance in that regard. From everything we can see those reports suggest pricing is reasonable. That said for the I-6 to go on the tier did was surprising.

We can’t tell what drove prices to lift by between $20 and $50 a megawatt hour for the four near term quarters other than to note that there may have been concern regarding the factors I mentioned. Fear might also be a factor, but it does feel a bit of rational that a short term drought drove price lifts across the entirety of the forward curve. As we don’t get to I-6 counterpart data, and as 60% of the transactions on I-6 don’t involve a market maker, all I can tell you is what is captured in the January operating report. Providing liquidity in this environment cost us $5 million over the month.

And to cover off the natural question of why don’t you sell into those prices that were higher than we expected? Well, first answer is we did in small increments, but price sales through retail and wholesale channels, we didn’t have the 7,100 gigawatt hours of volume for sale to meet match all assets trades in January. I’m not sure if anyone recalls the graph that we presented on page 10 of last year’s annual result presentation that showed total I-6 trading for FIN 21 was 74 terawatt hours, or close to twice annual physical consumption in our market. So this market is no longer the small liquid space that people tend to quote, when trying to explain why it moves the way that does.

So for the most part, we either watch the action or closed out positions that we didn’t want as part of our market making activities, hence the $5 million in cost. I can’t say it obviously wasn’t the income or outcome we expected or wanted as we kick into 2022. But regardless of use on reasonableness, the forward curve is signaling ever more strongly that a new development is both attractive and necessary.

New Zealand customers. My summary of this slide is our retail products and services continue to appeal to new customers at increasingly attractive prices. As a result, the retail team grew mass market and corporate sales revenues by 25 million and 33 million respectively. Well, those are outcomes that our investors might expect to see, it’s important to provide some perspective for customers as well. While prices are lifting normally, they continue to fall in real terms contained largely as a result of New Zealand’s open and competitive retail markets. Of course, and as mentioned earlier, our vertically integrated business model and scale also means we can take a long run view on price for both residential and corporate customers to help manage wholesale price squeezes like the one being experienced right now.

And I don’t have too much to say about this slide either other than to summarize what’s presented. Inflows were strong, while wholesale prices were lower on average than there been since 2017 for the six month period shown. If you remember my comments from August I noted that we expect a group OpEx to fall in the $275 to $280 million range this financial year. On the graph on the right of the slide, we strip out Australia and show that at 98 million first half New Zealand OpEx match the same period as last financial year.

We do expect the business to sustain a higher level of spend in the second half particularly in the development space and therefore expect New Zealand OpEx to land in the $215 million to $220 million range by the time we’re done. As for CapEx at the start of the year, we suggested group spin of between $205 million and $215 million. With the sale of Australia we now expect CapEx to track between $165 million and $175 million. Neal will talk to Harapaki, but in case you’re wondering the challenges that navigated didn’t result in the forecast revision you see here.

The key to this slide in my view is the table on the right. Underlying net profit after tax was marginally below last year’s result which predictably flows from EBITDAF and at that level underlying net profit after tax represents the second best first half performance we’ve seen as an organization. Of course, if we use GAAP measures the net profit after tax fell by 36% driven by the large value movements from energy derivatives captured in the FIN year 21 interim result unwinding. You can see the reconciliation between net profit after tax and underlying net profit after tax on page 46 of the presentation. As I’ve said many times, I think that underlying net profit after tax and EBITDAF better measures for tracking performance of our business over time. But the GAAP measures are what we report on. So I’ll leave it to you to decide how you want to measure it.

From my perspective, the operating business continues to perform well and alongside the MEA sale and a bevy of other initiatives that were progressed it was a sound six months. I’ll now hand it back to Neal so he can shine a torch on those other initiatives, the regulatory environment and other elements that will both drive our strategic ambition and will influence performance over time.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Thanks, Mike. The next four slides cover what’s topical from a market and regulatory perspective. The electricity market is still experiencing persistent and relatively high wholesale prices. Mike covered this but even at times of relatively good hydro storage. Overall electricity demand has proved resilient to the COVID economic disruption and it’s actually up 0.8% on the last 12 months. We’ve also seen an upward movement in coal pricing and a significant lift in domestic carbon prices. So despite positive potential expansion at Maui and Coupe [Indiscernible] decline continues. And that may be creating heightened uncertainty about the electricity sectors ability to secure flexible guests to help manage drier risk. We believe this uncertainty is manifesting in a significant risk premium and wholesale electricity prices as probably driving what some have speculated as an apparent disconnect with the historic relationship between prices and hydro storage.

Now, I don’t believe this is any indication of an electricity market not working for response to these prices signals is clear, more renewable generation has been delivered and significant investment is going into upstream guess and that is reflected in law ford prices from 2024. But beyond that, you can see the industry consolidated pipeline of new generation development options building at pace to meet the expected demand lift that de-carbonization will deliver and most importantly, and as Mike observed, the cost of electricity to most consumers is not increasing in real terms.

Now on October 2021, the Electricity Authority published the preliminary findings of the review of the wholesale market between 1 January, 2019 and 30 June, 2021. We don’t concur with some of the authorities’ findings, most notably their observations on the revised NZAS contract. The authority is working through a process of consultation on their review and that is highlighting the complexities our industry faces in transitioning to a mostly renewable system. To me what is important though, and what we can’t lose sight of is 10s of billions of dollars must be invested in electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets over the next 50 years if New Zealand has to achieve its zero carbon aspirations.

So more than ever, the industry needs regulatory certainty, investors need to be confident they understand the risk parameters for their investment decisions, and I believe it is incumbent on government and regulators to provide that. On the 9th of August, power outages were a major fail for the industry. Multiple reviews have been completed and it’s clear that the outage need not have occurred. It’s critical that we as an industry collectively take steps to ensure we don’t cause another scale supply interruption of that nature again. Of the reviews completed the NB report and recommendations are particularly coherent and well thought through. And I think if we move forward with those recommendations, it will help avoid a similar situation occurring again.

The process to transform transmission price into a new benefit based methodology by 2023 is almost complete. It is fair to say the authority has had few supporters for its proposed reform. However, the beneficiary pays principle and the benefits to consumers still seem pretty sound and there is no indication the authority are backing away from either. Separately trust powers judicial review against the proposed reform was heard by the high court during November and a decision is also expected soon. I’d say we’ll understand the TPM of the future with some certainty within the next few months.

Now, I don’t believe there has been any wavering in government on New Zealand businesses commitment to a net zero carbon future and the role the electricity sector will play in that de-carbonization is still very clear and the growth potential remains massively exciting. But it is hard getting traction quickly and some of the early government milestones have slipped. May is now the deadline for the first three emissions budgets and the first emissions reduction plan. These other required response to the climate change commission’s final advice published back in 2021, or June 21. I personally don’t think the de-carbonization challenges on government. I believe business influenced by consumer investor sentiment will ultimately lead the transition to a zero carbon future. And what we need from government are the enabling policies that will support adjust transition. I’m personally optimistic the signs are we will get there.

Now the next six slides cover off the major business initiatives that we have underway and for those of you who made it up to Harapaki site during our Investor Day last May, it’s almost unrecognizable now. Bulk earthworks commenced back in September, and a main access road now exists as you can see from the previous slide. The progress at site has not been without its challenges. We’ve had to increase the scope of soil nailing works to improve the stability of slopes around the main road. We had restricted access to site early on due to the elevated COVID level settings. And the sunny Hawke’s Bay delivered the opposite with a very wet spring and early summer.

Thankfully the weather has improved but we’ve also put in place initiatives to mitigate the impact on the wet weather, including additional resourcing. The project scheduled was the single largest driver of value for a wind farm project. And at this stage, we remain reasonably comfortable with the original CapEx envelope and timeline. Importantly, the site switch platform which was handed over to transport on time, and the offshore procurement components are on schedule. We will have an updated view when we get to the end of the current summer build season.

Now Mike has talked to the drivers of our retail growth. So I thought I’d just touch on a few initiatives behind the numbers. Our certified renewable energy program has gone from strength to strength, has always been our plan we will reinvest all the net proceeds of that program back into de-carbonization projects in the New Zealand economy. Presently we have over 1 million to deploy and as demand for the product continues to build, we’ll see that further grow considerably.

The issue of energy hardship continues to be a challenge for our industry. I’m confident that Meridian’s practices to support vulnerable customers meet best practice, but we want to do more proactively to use our power to make a difference. A team of passionate experts from across our business have come together to build out a comprehensive energy hardship solution. And that includes education, support, and dedicated resourcing to supplement the [indiscernible] efforts on energy mate. We anticipate trialing this program this year and scaling in 2023. I think this is a very positive step toward playing our part, and improving outcomes for more vulnerable members of our society.

And our EV charging network is rolling on nicely and building pace. Contracted numbers have lifted significantly and deployment is following fast. And on EVs, I’ll take the opportunity to congratulate Jeremy Ward and his team here in Wellington, who have now built and are now operating the southern hemisphere’s first fully electric ferry commuter service. It has been a visionary and inspirational move and clearly whilst I’m biased, you do have to love the color shame on that boat.

We’ve made solid progress with our development pipeline. We’ve secured 105 hectares of land in Marsden point that we’ve named the Ruakaka Energy Park. This will house our new grid scale battery which we are driving to commission in the middle of next year. The land also affords us the option to deploy a utility scale solar farm and we have a conditional purchase in place for another 42 hectares close by that will further enhance the scale of that farm. All up the opportunity is between 80 and 100 megawatts. And we’ve just acquired 52 hectares of land at [indiscernible] which secures us a very good second North Island battery site. We will subdivide that land and sell what we don’t need.

We’re also working hard on bringing forward a number of other renewable options and the overall pipeline is now around 2.3 gigs, or 5,700 gigawatt hours and of that one gigawatt are secured options and 1.3 gigawatts are opportunities and evaluation. As part of the process of accelerating our pipeline of options, we have made the decision not to proceed with a previously consented wind farm located in the central North Island, Project Central Wind. The site complexities and project economics are significantly less attractive than other potential projects we have in our sights and turn to talk more about our pipeline as the year progresses.

And whilst we’ve been clear that we haven’t been in any discussions of NZAS about a new electricity contract beyond 2024, we certainly aren’t averse to having such discussions. If and when we do enter into a negotiation with the NZAS, we will advise the market. To their credit, the smelter owners and the NZAS team are putting genuine effort into re-establishing relationships with their key stakeholders. And it’s clear that the economics and emissions profile of the smelt suggests the decision to close would be a very short sighted one. But I think that was also clear 1.5 years ago when the smelter gave Meridian notice of a contract termination. So we’re certainly not counting our chickens.

And we also have no intention of resigning from what we previously said we’d need to see from Rio Tinto before we’d consider any form of contract extension, and that is our need to be able offer seasonal demand response, they’ll need to demonstrate proper environmental responsibility. They’ll need to be willing to pay a fair and enduring price for electricity. And they need to make a long-term commitment to New Zealand. I think the overhang on our industry on whether the smelter is going to close or not becomes even more intolerable as we forge our way toward a zero carbon grid.

So, plan A for us assumes a world without NZAS from 2024 and accordingly, we are putting considerable effort into progressing our NZAS exit mitigation strategy. But we also believe it is feasible to have our cake and eat it. And in particular, we believe the industry can support both green hydrogen at scale and the continuation of the smelter. The Wynn Resorts and Southland is exceptional, and it’s underdeveloped. We take away the risk of a disruptive, sudden reduction in demand, there is massive potential to advance economic growth and powered by renewable energy developments.

Now most importantly, Plan A is progressing well. We now have contractual arrangements with Nova for a call option and an off-take with NAFA to support our position beyond the end of this calendar year, when the swaption we have with Genesis matures, we’ve got more work to do. And we continue to talk to all the usual suspects to advance our dry year risk cover. Transpower close to completing the closer to techie lines project. This project doubles the transmission capacity northward, and it’s a big comfort to see it progressing to successful completion.

I’ve talked about our North Island battery developments. The primary driver for Meridian is the battery will increase North Island reserves and we’ll unlock more of the current HVDC operational constraints. But the opportunity is much broader and the technology can potentially perform multiple system support roles which further enhances the business case.

Now our process heat initiative continues to grow and will include a dairy component with coal conversion at A2 Milks Mataura plant. Overall, we’re halfway toward our target of 600 gigawatt hours of new electricity demand. Interestingly some of the conversion opportunities also lend themselves to enabling dry year demand response solutions. The concept is simple, the customer converts to electrode boilers for their process heat but keep their thermal boilers commissioned and capable of burning biomass when dry hydrology conditions emerge. The product structure is like a swaption agreement, the customer receives an availability fee, and then a fee per electrical megawatt avoided. We’re very confident the economics of the service look outstanding for the customer and will enhance their overall electric conversion economics. The availability of flexible biomass fuel will be the main hurdle to overcome to make this idea work as a commercial reality.

Probably the largest challenge for process heat conversions is the required investment and transmission distribution assets. These often make up to two thirds of the overall capital cost to convert to electric. Ackers government investment and de-carbonizing industry fund has been a key enabler to overcome that cost hurdle. But all of that funding has now been allocated. From a dollars per ton of carbon a beta perspective, these projects are about as good as it gets. So we are hopeful the government will top up and funded in a meaningful way and soon.

Data grid recently acquired land for their proposed hyper scale data center in Southland. Construction is expected to commence on the first of potentially 10 modules later this year, once consents are received. Supporting this was the announcement back in November that the construction of the Hawaiki Nui fiber optic cable network plan to link the South Island to the United States, Australia and Asia. Construction is expected to commence this year and the link between the South Island and Australia is expected to be in service by early 2024. And this connectivity materially enhances the data center proposition.

Context in Meridian’s southern green hydrogen team is continuing New Zealand based development activities including water access, land use and consenting. We have shortlisted four sizeable and very credible potential development partners to work through an RFP process. The aim is to announce a partnership and/or consortium by the middle of 2022. And it’s feasible that development activities can commence in the second half of the year.

So if you summarize all of that on one page, and which hopefully you’re now familiar with, it feels like we have good momentum across the different mitigation work streams. But some of the stuff is really hard, and the future milestones and pathways aren’t all clear at this stage. However, from my point of view, we have great people on it and focus on the right strategic areas for the business.

So to wrap it all up a year-on-year flat EBITDAF result as a pretty credible financial outcome given the negative impact of the NZAS re-price. Our continued retail growth momentum has been a big enabler of that performance. We were wrapped to successfully complete the MEA sale. Overall, our latest Australian business venture turned out to be successful and it’s created considerable capital capacity for future growth in New Zealand, and our intention to support the long term de-carbonization of our country. We’re making sound progress on our development pipeline, and on the NZAS’s contract termination mitigations. I’m confident we’ll have more progress to cover off at the year end. And at the Rio Tinto group, are now genuinely serious about de-carbonization. And my sense is they are, then that creates some interesting opportunities going forward as well.

Finally, I’d like to acknowledge the Meridian team again. We have a lot on, but the opportunities are huge, and the positive vibe in the company, despite all the COVID drama as palpable. From the board down, we have alignment on what’s important, and I’m confident in our ability to execute and continue to deliver for our customers and our shareholders.

I think that concludes our presentation. Thank you all for your attention. And we can now move to questions. None from the floor, obviously. So we’ll go straight for lines. Lisa would like to ask something.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session from the telephone. [Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Meridian team. Thanks for keeping it simple and straightforward today. I have three themed questions. The first one with risk mitigation to TY exit. It looks like realistically there’s about 600 gigawatt hours that you’ve got in place where it came under 25. Is there anything else we should look forward to that they could fill that 4,000 gigawatt hour hole that you guys have?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Now, I think, the mitigations are what we’ve laid out, we see the opportunity in respect to process heat delivering potentially 600 gigawatt hours. I mean, depending on how successful the data center is and attracting customers, largely based in Australia that could be up to another 1,000 I think gigawatts. And then the real big swing opportunity is with hydrogen. There is a large scale dairy opportunities still lurking out there. But any conversations with that party are on hold at present.

Unidentified Analyst

And just continue in terms of the four things you want to make, try to do in order to get a contract. If hydrogen is the onset of 27, 28 would you consider not bothering about a long term commitment and just having TY stick around until you don’t need an annual?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Grant as I said, we’re not in a conversation with the smelter at the moment. They’ve indicated that they seem interested in one. So we’ll see how that plays out when they want to actually talk to us and make the running. But I still think from a New Zealand perspective, for large scale demand like that we need surety, we need to know how long they’re going to be there for so that we can get on and invest with confidence. I think most likely and everything I’ve heard of Rio Tinto are genuine about de-carbonization in 10 to 15, even 20 years is not unreasonable to expect the task force for that facility. So we’ll see what they want to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Second, just a little one, just in terms of solar. Looks like you guys have about 80 megawatts lined up. If you get to actually to acreage, that’s only 140 gigawatt hours you’ve got Genesis out they were trying to do five and you will always get lodestone doing a whole lot. Where do you see solar going and can the grid really handle the sort of intermittent or daily charge coming through without using all the capacity of the line?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes. The 80 to 100 megawatts I talked about is just one option. We’re looking at a range of different development options. So part of that 1.3 gig that we talked about, Grant does include solar options. So our portfolio of solar potential is a lot bigger than what I just talked about. But we will more about that, as we firm up on them. Can the grid cope with it? I mean we have seen issues in Australia, recently, in fact, where concentrated solar in certain regions has caused significant disruption to spot wholesale prices particularly during the day when the solar is all on.

I think, providing we manage it, and it all just evolved naturally, with a lot of the solar is distributed around the country then the grid is well capable of handling that and the thing we have in this country, obviously that they don’t, so they don’t have an Australia is a very flexible and capable hydro fleet. So that enables us to complement intermittent renewables like solar and wind which are quite complementary in their own right. A lot more than say a coal fired, a coal based system like the Australians have or a nuclear based system like the exit.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Got it. And then the final thing is just on pricing. You guys have been growing your retail book quite strongly over the last few years. But with the ASX now showing very, very good pricing over a three year period when do you actually change this growth strategy? I know that it’s mostly [indiscernible] pushing into recent years, probably a longer duration. But if you guys did start easing back, would you see C&I pricing shifting to something that people would be more willing to contract going in the market? So what I’m really asking is when you change your strategy from growing retail, and do you see some further uplift in C&I pricing for the market over time?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Well, I don’t think, I don’t see us changing our strategy in terms of our pushing to retail, particularly mass market, we’re playing the long game on the ground and we see the most valuable channel for our generation capacity is through, particularly mass market retail channels and you may or may not disagree with that. But that’s our strategy. And it’s working today.

C&I, we will modify our strategy there, depending on how much we can actually cope with in our portfolio and our ability to hedge those positions. But my instructions of the wholesale team, as if the retail guys can build those customer relationships and sell a proposition to customers that they enjoy, then it’s the wholesale team’s responsibility to find a way to do that to support that. So that’s our approach.

I mean, in terms of long term pricing, look, all the price signals, all the signals are in place today that the wholesale market, and it’s attracting investment. I would expect prices to moderate over time from what we’re seeing today. And that’s just my expectation could be wrong. But certainly, if you look at the cost of new renewables that are coming down, so that would likely happen, although it could be quite, it could be very volatile. That’s fair to say, as we move to this more renewable state. So yes, look, I wouldn’t want to predict one way or the other how C&I pricing will go. All I’ll say is that I think will be there. And we’ll be offering a competitive proposition to customers for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for answering my question.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Andrew Harvey-Green from Forsyth Barr. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Andrew Harvey-Green

Good morning, guys. Few questions from me. First of all, just on your development pipeline. How much of that one gigawatts that you talk about is actually consumed at this point in time?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Just looking at the list here. Probably about look, can I get back to you Andrew because I’d have to do some math in my head. We don’t have a massive number. We don’t have a massive amount of consent at the moment but we are moving into a consent phase over the next six months to a year on a couple of projects. I don’t want to talk about those too openly because we’ve got work to do with stakeholders before we launch that into the public arena, but we are looking to move some of these options from well understood developments into consented and buildable options. But we’ll get back with some data.

Andrew Harvey-Green

That sounds good. Second question kind of related, I guess, in terms of your development pipeline after Harapaki you’ve got the solar project up in Northland. Just slightly curious as to why 2024 you have as the date for construction, just get on with wholesale prices out of what you’d want to try and get that underway as soon as possible? Is it the physical reason why you are not bringing that forward.

Neal Anthony Barclay

This is a solid development.

Andrew Harvey-Green

Yes.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes. Look. There is an intention to bring that forward. Andrew, if it was consented today, we’d be building it to be frank. But there’s a work to go through, I think you’re still looking, by the time we work through get the geo ticks on site, and so forth, consent through constructions, probably back into next year at the earliest. It’s just how long these things take. But certainly, hopefully, early 2024 would be better than late 2024.

Andrew Harvey-Green

Yes. All right. Next question I just had was just around, I guess, your book and just thinking about I guess, the risk profile for Meridian, I guess one of the key features over the last few years has been the big growth in your fixed price, volume sales. And just thinking, I guess, beyond the end of this year, when this option ends, how does your risk profile change account, it feels like at the moment that the downside risks are increasing away, but particularly given the cost of it backup generation is increasing quite significantly?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Not sure if we share that view, but I’ll give Michael chance to answer that since he is the wholesale or the past wholesale –

Michael John Roan

Have some experience in that space. Hi Andrew. We’ve got some further work to do as a simple answer. We don’t expect to change our risk profile at all in relation to tail risk. So I think Neal mentioned earlier in the call that we’ve completed a transaction with Nova, but we’re also in conversations with plenty of others so that we do manage that risk effectively given the size of our portfolio and other strategy to extend our relationships with customers. So no concerns sitting here, round our risk profile once the Genesis swaption terminates, we just got a bit of work to do.

Andrew Harvey-Green

Okay. Second to last question, real quick, just on the smelter comment about them wanting to provide seasonal support. Are you looking more, wanting him to do seasonal support versus dry year support?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Well, it would be, the objective would be to provide dry year support to the industry, when you got such a large chunk of demand participating in a hydro back system like ours with a relatively small amount of storage I think they need to find ways to work more in sympathy with the electricity sector. We are open to how you can actually construct that and we totally understand some of the operational constraints with operating an aluminum smelter, but there’s certainly a hell of a lot more possible than what they’ve been willing to bring to the table in the past. So we’re hoping a bit more of a can do attitude from our friends, often when we actually start a conversation.

Andrew Harvey-Green

And last question is just around OpEx and you highlight the other provision release, which I think a number of companies are doing, but is that were they’re booked in the first half? I’m correct in saying that?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes. It was Andrew. So it was picked up as part of the first half count. So that was my comments second half we expect the left in our OpEx profile. Some of us, you can see it from our history, but also the focus on development, but that specific provision was captured in the interim accounts.

Andrew Harvey-Green

Yes, that’s great. Okay, that’s all for me. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Your next question is from the line of Stephen Hudson from Macquarie Securities. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Stephen Hudson

Morning, Mike and Neal. Can you hear me okay?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes.

Stephen Hudson

Just one for you Mike just wondering if you could give us the free cash flow payout the first half and calculated that, and where you see sort of full year dividend to landing in that 80% to 100% range that the board was blessed today?

And then two questions for Neal. If you were to guess, what Harapaki would cost? If you re-contracted the whole lot today where do you think that sort of 400 million would land given what’s happened to sort of the civil market and steel markets and so forth? What sort of change would you get, and a second one fee for you. Just your comment on fear and enduring for the NZAS price paid. I just wanted to explore the word enduring and also relate that back to the sort of reference that you made to a 10 or 20 year operating live. Do you think both parties would be minded to sort of build in a mechanism to share the economics of the smelter and in particular, the value that Manapōuri delivers the smelter through emission as lower emission intensity and higher VIP sort of two values sources that they simply can’t derive without Manapōuri. So would you envision a kind of a, some sort of variablization of the price paid through a new contract?

Michael John Roan

I say I will kick off because I think the first question was on interim dividend and what it represented as a percentage of forecast cash flows. Is that right?

Stephen Hudson

Yes just the percentage of free cash flow.

Michael John Roan

Yes. So I’ll tell you what we’ve historically tended to do is we’ve tended to pay out in the low 30s and the only reason I don’t reference to a number today is we don’t provide a forecast of free cash flows for the full year. But unlikely to be a change in our historical practices as it relates to the percentage of that free cash flow forecast. And then I think was a second question, Steve, question on –

Neal Anthony Barclay

Harapaki and the in the cost installation issues and the current inflationary environment.

Stephen Hudson

Sorry Mike just the question is the 5.85 interim what percentage of your free cash flow was there? And you’re obviously targeting now 80% to 100% payout? So where do you think the full year is going to land?

Michael John Roan

We don’t we don’t provide dividend forecasts, Steve, but I think, I did answer as who the question, which was, the payment of the interim dividend typically represents low 30s as a percentage of expected free cash flows for the year.

Stephen Hudson

Okay. Got you. Thanks.

Michael John Roan

Yes. So if you want to, I mean, I’ll follow up with you. But hopefully that answers that.

Stephen Hudson

Yes. No, that’s fine. That’s clear. Thanks.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Steve, on the Harapaki side of things. I mean, a big chunk of the wind farm investments of about 70%, I think is actually in the turbines. And I’m not sure there’s even global supply chain issues and the like, I’m not sure if the cost pressures are upwards, probably downwards, because the technology is improving all the time. Have you looked at the civil aspects of the project? I mean, we have inflationary escalators built into our existing contracts. Certainly, the inflation pressures are higher than what we anticipated when we entered those contracts. But we have quite a degree of contingency. So we think we can live within what we currently think we can live within that $400 million. So I don’t think, I am not picking that it would be massively more expensive to contract today given the amount of contingency we’ve factored into the schedule as was. So it’s that.

In terms of look, we’re not in a conversation with, I like your questions and some interesting ideas in terms of how to structure pricing and something along those lines, but we’re not in a conversation. And if we were probably couldn’t talk about it here anyway. I could talk about it, we’re having it but not talk about the details. So I don’t really want to get into guessing about how things could play out in that regard and like I say, we’re a long way to go before we can even contemplate sealing a deal to continue beyond 2024.

Stephen Hudson

Could I have another crack Neal I mean, you’ve used the word enduring price. Does that sort of support kind of what I’m saying, which is the fixed price for 10 years, they’re just not going to particularly enduring?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Well, I think my experience fixed long term fixed prices cause problems ultimately for one party or the other. They create winners and losers. So we always take that sort of thing into account. If you look at the contracts that we’ve had with the smelter in the past, they did have aspects of aluminum escalators on them. So we’re always mindful of the fact that you don’t want to create a situation where in five years time, your main customer or your counterparty spends every moment from when they get out of bed in the morning, contemplating how they get out of your contract with you. So these are the sorts of things you have to work through when you’re looking at long term contracts.

Stephen Hudson

And from memory the escalator sort of kicked in about so the 2,700 U.S. dollars?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes. Would have been well on the money in today’s terms, that’s for sure.

Operator

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from the line of Nevill Gluyas from Jarden. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Nevill Gluyas

Good morning team. Hopefully you can hear me all right. So three questions from me. Just maybe to work around the orients just a little bit more on THANK YOU. I guess another way rather than talk about pricing, talk about terms. How do you avoid TY 2.0, where as you say, they’re taking every opportunity, at some future time trying to get out of the contract. I guess harking back to the pre-2015 agreement, there was a sharing of electricity and now the new price built into that formula as well. And that’s what they went out of their way to avoid. What kind of mechanisms can you build to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future? Is that part of the bottom line of insuring agreement?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Again it’s a bit, I think it’s a bit dangerous for us to get into a conversation about negotiation it’s not even occurring. And if it did occur, would have to be, it’ll be commercially sensitive right to the last minute. So yes, I don’t really want to comment too much more on how that contract can play up at the stage.

Nevill Gluyas

Yes, I understand. Thank you. Sort of the second part of the question really has been, is there a deadline for them to engage before things become too late?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Well, as I said, we’re working very hard on our plan A and my belief, and my intention, or our intention as an organization is to execute on Plan A, particularly on the hydrogen opportunity, but also process, I mean, we’re doing process. So we’re all in on that irrespective of the outcomes. We will support the data center to the extent to the size that it turns out to and we are committed on this hydrogen opportunity because we think it’s fantastic opportunity not only for the country, and the economic benefits that it will bring to our country, but also the global environment and climate change and like so we are committed on our plan A.

The smelter want to be involved in New Zealand, then, yes, the sooner they’re engaged, the better, obviously, but the contract ends in 2024. So I guess that’s the last moment. And of course, when we’re talking about contract, that doesn’t mean to say the smelter closes. That just means that the relationship between the smelter and Meridian ends. There are other parties that could provide fixed price services, or they could actually look at spot market exposure. So there’s many ways they could continue to operate in this country.

Nevill Gluyas

Okay, great, thanks. Second question really around swaption replacement. I think you’ve laid out sort of a suite of another deal and sort of some homegrown kind of alternatives. Should we take that to mean that you don’t feel a need to enter into swaption or any kind of talking swaption contract negotiations with Genesis around the rankings in the future? And just to extend that would you be a participant also as an uptake, swaption uptake partner in the thermal coal proposal, were those unnecessary?

Neal Anthony Barclay

We’re working with all parties to build out our dry year risk cover. We would, yes the Nova deal and NAFA are not sufficient. We do have the SDR opponent in the smelter contract, which is sizable, but we are working with all parties to continue to enhance our dry year risk cover. And, yes, I wouldn’t preclude doing a transaction with any party. I think what we do need in this country and what we’re not seeing enough of is committed parties willing to contract that will enable flexible guests to be brought to the table to solve, to help solve our dry year risk without leaning too heavily on coal.

And I think there is a missing chunk of the market that aren’t contracting and if everybody steps up writes reasonable contracts, that’ll give the upstream guys a bit more confidence that they can actually acquire, get the flexibility and make it available. In terms of thermal – sorry. Yes in terms of thermal coal, I mean –

Nevill Gluyas

I can say it’s unsafe but you said your commitment to that commitment to take those contracts for peaking guess that’s something you’re also willing to step up on the plate for?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Absolutely, yes. And that’s what we’re working on. And so what I was going to say with thermal coal came to pass, we would look to transact with that entity, like any other commercial organization that had product that was valuable to us to help manage our dry year risk.

Nevill Gluyas

Brilliant, thank you. Last question for me, then, was around sort of the hypothetical, obviously, like in the battery projects proceed. I’ve just tried to get a sense of how important they might be for your investment decision making strategy, if hypothetically, they sort of committed tomorrow to proceed like Onslow how would that change your thinking about your project timelines? How would you change your thinking about the market?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Well, it depends on how I looked at the end of the day. I mean, there’s still a lot of work to be done to check the feasibility and get to a commercial proposition that could be built, that’ll take a long time to build as well. I mean, we’re keeping a close eye on it. It’s not going to be there tomorrow. So it is very much a hypothetical question. We’d have to understand the size of it, the scale of it, when it would actually be in play, how it would operate within the market rules, as we see them today, or a competitive free market sort of framework. And that would all feed into any future investment decisions that we had. But, I mean, personally, I mean, I’m not into the idea. I think we’ll probably need some pumped hydro to complement things like demand response and other options to actually manage the security in the system going forward. So we’re open minded, mostly what comes up.

Nevill Gluyas

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Steve from Energy News. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Hello, Steve.

Operator

Hello Steve your line is open. Please go ahead with your question. Thank you.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Hi, Steve, we can’t hear you. If you can hear us. So if you want to make contact with us afterwards, feel free to do that instead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Neal. Just got a quick question about Mount Monroe which your presentation says is – Hi, Neal.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Hi, Steve. I can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear, no. Okay.

Neal Anthony Barclay

We can.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Okay, thanks.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Steve. If you can hear May I could give you a call afterwards because it sounds like we’re either, we can’t hear you or you can’t hear us. Something’s going wrong.

Unidentified Analyst

Looks like needs to delay. Just wondering how many megawatts Mount Monroe would be?

Neal Anthony Barclay

I’ve got a chart here somewhere.

Unidentified Analyst

There’s a delay. How many megawatts with Mount Monroe would be and what’s the timeline?

Neal Anthony Barclay

Yes, Mount Monroe is about 16 megawatts, roughly 235 gigawatt hours. Our design around the wind farm is reasonably well developed. So potentially a year or two to having a spade in the ground. It’s not consented yet, though. So we’ve still got to work through that process. I think we’ll have to get back to Steve. It’s not working.

Operator

Okay, thank you, Steve. There are no further questions at this point. I’ll now hand the floor back to Mr. Neal Barclay for any closing. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Neal Anthony Barclay

Okay. Well, thank you very much for joining us. Hopefully you found that useful. I wish you all the best for the rest of the day. And no doubt we’ll see some of you in the coming weeks as we do the rounds to answer the more in depth questions. Cheers. Bye.