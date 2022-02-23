jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Valaris (NYSE:NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading offshore driller Valaris reported somewhat weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and released a new fleet status report both of which have already been discussed by fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov.

Accordingly, this article will mostly focus on statements made by management on the subsequent conference call, the company's joint venture in Saudi Arabia and the broader industry outlook for this year.

Profitability Outlook Raised

While near-term profitability continues to be impacted by reactivation costs related to a number of previously cold-stacked floaters, Valaris actually increased its outlook for key profitability metrics Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR (EBITDA before Reactivation Costs) due to additional work secured over the past couple of months:

Increased backlog but uncertainties regarding key 20k PSI contract

Indeed, Valaris managed to increase its backlog slightly from $2.32 billion reported on October 27, to $2.44 billion but this number still includes the $428 million 20k PSI contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship Valaris DS-11 which might be cancelled after French oil major TotalEnergies' (TTE) recent decision to withdraw from the North Platte project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ("GoM").

While partner Equinor (EQNR) has affirmed its commitment to the project, the path forward remains uncertain at this point. According to management, Valaris remains in constructive discussions with both TotalEnergies and Equinor. But even in case of a contract cancellation, the early termination fee and contractual reimbursements would be more than sufficient to cover expenses incurred and commitments made by the company.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity remain strong

Despite temporarily elevated rig reactivation expense, unrestricted cash was down just slightly quarter-over-quarter to $608.7 million. Valaris continues to maintain a net cash position as the company only has $550 million in 2028 First Lien Notes outstanding.

Industry Outlook: Jackup market continues to lag

On the conference call, management projected drillship dayrates to increase for work scheduled to commence in late 2022 and early 2023 due to limited supply.

Even after reactivating drillships Valaris DS-4, Valaris DS-9 and Valaris DS-16 as well as semi-sub Valaris DPS-1, the company still has a meaningful number of cold-stacked ultra-deepwater floaters which provide optionality in case customers commit to additional long-term contracts at sufficient rates.

In addition, the company still has the option to purchase two newbuild drillships for an aggregate price of $337 million.

On the flip side, recovery in the jackup segment continues to lag behind as the market remains highly competitive. Particularly the harsh environment market looks challenging with limited opportunities offshore Norway this year.

ARO Drilling

On the call, management spent quite some time outlining the strategic value of ARO Drilling ("ARO"), the company's unconsolidated 50:50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

ARO currently owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs operating under long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco with associated contract backlog of $1.1 billion.

Two of these rigs were recently awarded 5-year contract extensions and all seven owned rigs are now contracted until 2026.

ARO currently leases an additional seven jackups from Valaris through bareboat charter arrangements, each also operating under contracts to Saudi Aramco. ARO recently signed three-year extensions for four of these rigs and Valaris 140 will be added to the leased fleet in the first quarter while legacy jackup Valaris 36 is expected to be retired upon completion of its current contract in March.

With basically all operating costs for the leased rigs being incurred by ARO, the lease revenue represents nearly 100% margin for Valaris.

Moreover, ARO intends to add 20 newbuild jackups to its fleet over the next decade. The first newbuild is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, with the second rig expected either late in the fourth quarter or in the first quarter of next year.

Each of the newbuilds will be backed by long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco at attractive dayrates. Given these economics, the rigs are expected to be financed by cash from ARO operations and third-party financing which is expected to be secured prior to delivery of the first newbuild later this year. Management does not expect Valaris or Saudi Aramco being required to provide additional financing to ARO for the newbuild program.

As of the December 31, ARO had a cash balance of $271 million and outstanding shareholder notes of approximately $900 million with half of that amount owed to Valaris. In FY2021, the joint venture recorded $471 million in revenue and $91 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Including Valaris' 50% share of the backlog attached to ARO's owned rigs, the company's aggregate backlog would increase to almost $3 billion.

Bottom Line

While fourth-quarter results came in somewhat weaker than anticipated, Valaris raised its profitability outlook for 2022 after securing additional work for its fleet over the past couple of months.

Management's market assessment on the conference call closely resembled statements made by competitor Noble Corporation last week: While the Gulf of Mexico and South America are hot, the remainder of the world is not.

Particularly the highly competitive jackup market remains a cause for concern with no major signs of dayrate improvements yet.

While I remain positive on the industry, the ongoing lack of long-term contract commitments by customers despite drillship utilization in some regions approaching 100% isn't exactly comforting.

Nevertheless, Valaris and particularly Noble Corporation (NE) continue to represent good and rather conservative bets on further industry recovery, given their strong balance sheets and ability to generate sizeable amounts of cash at considerably lower dayrates than debt-laden competitors Transocean (RIG) and Borr Drilling (BORR).