Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In recent months, investors have abandoned the growth sector and stepped up their investments in the value sector. As money left the growth sector, many companies, including BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC), went through large drops in pricing although their businesses are still performing well.

The e-commerce sector has been especially hard hit as the pandemic end indicates a return to pre-pandemic growth rates. However, I believe BigCommerce can grow very quickly in the coming years as it builds its merchant base and penetrates the enterprise market.

Tech wreck creates opportunity

It is hard to find a growth stock that hasn’t sold off in the last three months. Whether it is fintech, electric vehicle manufacturers, cloud companies, or e-commerce businesses, most companies in the growth sector have fallen into a correction lately. Shares of BigCommerce skidded 64% in the last year... and it creates an opportunity to engage.

Data by YCharts

BigCommerce Holdings was especially brutalized as a new consensus emerged in the market about e-commerce companies likely going to see slowing top line growth and potentially decelerating customer acquisition rates post-pandemic. E-commerce companies have done very well during the pandemic as order volume shifted from brick and mortar retailers to online sellers, giving a boost to BigCommerce's merchant base.

As the pandemic nears its end, however, concerns over growth can be expected to weigh on the e-commerce sector for a while longer. Longer-term, I believe BigCommerce occupies a strong market position in the enterprise segment for online store solutions that could allow the firm to generate significant growth long after the pandemic has ended.

The e-commerce market will continue to grow

Growth in the e-commerce market may be slowing down in the short term, but long-term growth cannot be stopped. The e-commerce market is expanding rapidly as companies invest in e-commerce capabilities and consumers prefer the ease of online shopping over making actual trips to retail stores. With a growing e-commerce market, BigCommerce’s addressable market is also set to expand.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce was a big winner during the COVID-19 pandemic which accelerated the firm’s customer acquisition and top line growth. BigCommerce saw seven straight quarters of revenue growth, exceeding 30% with growth rates accelerating towards 50% in the last quarter. Both subscription and partner revenues about doubled to $59M since the fourth quarter of 2019, the last quarter before the pandemic that showed “normal” growth rates.

As the pandemic gets marked down to an endemic, BigCommerce may go through an adjustment period where expansion rates drop back to a pre-pandemic normal. Even at this level, however, BigCommerce should be able to grow its top line at least at a 20% rate annually, potentially higher depending on the firm's performance in the enterprise segment which generates the largest amount of recurring revenues for the firm. I also believe that BigCommerce’s current market price already reflects lower revenue growth rates in a post-pandemic world.

BigCommerce

Enterprise opportunity

A huge opportunity exists for BigCommerce in the market for enterprise merchant solutions which are accounting for a growing revenue share for the e-commerce company. Enterprise customers have a 63% revenue share in BigCommerce’s client portfolio and annual recurring revenues have been on a massive uptrend. Annual recurring revenues surged 30% quarter over quarter to $160M in the third quarter as large, professional merchants invest more in their digital presence and fulfillment capabilities.

BigCommerce

Assuming that enterprise customers make investments in their e-commerce capabilities to drive long-term growth, I can see this segment maintaining high levels of spending on BigCommerce’s products and services even after the pandemic comes to an end. Enterprise revenues are the fastest-growing revenue segment for BigCommerce and the company’s future will depend largely on how well it does with its professional merchant base and its enterprise plans.

BigCommerce’s potential is hugely discounted

To be honest, I already thought BigCommerce was cheap months ago when shares traded near $40. Given the massive sell-off in the tech sector that has unfolded in the last three months, this was unfortunate. However, I believe e-commerce companies like BigCommerce or Shopify (SHOP) are oversold due to rising fear about future growth rates, not because there is something fundamentally wrong with their business models.

BigCommerce is projected to see revenues of $216.68M in FY 2021 and $277.19M in the following year, implying growth rates of 42% and 28%. Based off of potential for growth in the e-commerce business and rapidly expanding addressable markets for BigCommerce’s product suite, the stock may have just become too cheap now. BigCommerce's market-capitalization-to-sales ratio has heavily corrected after a 64% drop in pricing over the last year and BIGC now has only half the P-S ratio than Shopify...

Data by YCharts

Risks with BigCommerce

There is considerable uncertainty as to what BigCommerce’s sustainable growth rates are going to be growing forward… and it has weighed heavily on pricing lately. Shopify warned of a slowdown in growth, which resulted in a large drawdown in the firm’s stock price last week. In the short term, there could be a focus on BigCommerce’s slowing top line growth which could further weigh on the firm’s shares.

Final thoughts

In many ways, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of online business models, and BigCommerce, as a provider of online merchant store solutions, is in a prime spot to benefit from the continuation of these trends in a post-pandemic world. While total growth may slow going forward, regarding top line growth and customer acquisition, BigCommerce benefits from growing spending in e-Commerce, on both the consumer and the enterprise side. The enterprise opportunity is especially attractive for BigCommerce considering that the enterprise segment has a significant and growing revenue share. For those reasons, I believe BigCommerce’s long-term prospects for revenue growth are undervalued!