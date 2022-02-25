Norsk Hydro Is A Killer Pick In An Energy Tight Environment
Summary
- With Russia basically invading Ukraine, expect oil prices to rise.
- With oil prices rising, all of energy is going to rise, and that's going to make aluminum producers suffer, but not Norsk Hydro which is vertically integrated with hydropower.
- Still it trades only a little above 5x, so we rate it a buy, with great results also meaning a greater than 6% dividend yield payout.
It's becoming pretty official at this point, with the language of Russia's moves with respect to Ukraine being dubbed an 'invasion'. Sanctions are incoming, and that's going to mean higher energy prices across the board as Russia's supply to the west being put at risk. Who benefits? Surprisingly one company is Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY)(OTCQX:NHYKF), despite being an energy intensive aluminum producer. Their multiple is low and positioning in the current market environment is attractive, so we rate them a buy.
Norsk Hydro's Positioning
The key thing to understand about Norsk Hydro is that they are vertically integrated. In fact, their name betrays nothing about being an aluminum producer. They are major producers of hydropower which they use as energy in their production. This vertical integration has been essential to put a wedge between the high aluminum prices and the input costs.
Aluminum prices are high substantially because the high energy prices have meant many producers that don't have the assets that NH has started producing below breakeven. Curbing production has meant higher aluminum prices for the remaining players. This is why low cost bases are such a competitive advantage in industrial companies. As opposed to these other producers, this outcome has been very visible in the pretty marginal increase in input costs and the substantial increase in realised aluminum prices, resulting in a great spread and excellent EBITDA growth.
With the situation in Ukraine escalating, we have another reason to see the current commodities environment persist. Curbed production should continue to be an issue for other aluminum producers, and a benefit to Norsk Hydro as a remaining player. Moreover, the proven resilience to rising input prices should sustain their wedge as other players have to take a breather.
Valuation and Conclusions
Right now the business has 7 billion NOK in net cash, and a market cap of around 160 billion NOK, so an EV around 150 billion NOK. The EBITDA for 2021, where commodities really took off in about March, has already reached 28 billion NOK. This could be a little higher in 2022 if the whole year of tight prices contributes to the EBITDA line instead of just 9 months in 2021. The current multiple is only somewhat above 5x. While an environment like this isn't exactly one that lends itself to a response in terms of building out capacity, which would allow for the high reinvestment rates to justify very high multiples, a 5x is remarkably low for a company with a totally healthy net cash balance sheet and with even optimistic assumptions pointing to a wind down in supply side issue that are driving up prices starting at best in 2024, meaning already 2 out of the 5 years in EBITDA payback based on the multiple. With the geopolitical issues, there is only reason to expect a longer period of high commodity prices. Moreover, the focus on not reinvesting means dividends!
On the back of the strong financials, the Board has decided to propose a cash dividend distribution of NOK 11.1 billion or 80% of adjusted net income from continuing operations to Hydro shareholders. This is at the top end of our 70% to 80% guidance from our recent Capital Markets Day in December.
That's more than a 6% yield that can be well relied upon. With the capital return opportunity safe and clear thanks to a dividend and a margin of safety, we rate Norsk Hydro a buy. The risks to be mainly worried about are the unlikely hydrology risks, and frankly for inflation to fall, making Norsk Hydro a superb hedge for inflation.
