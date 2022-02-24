z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Following the recent surge in Treasury yields, REITs (VNQ) took a big hit with many individual names dropping by up to 20% in just a few:

It is common for REITs to sell off at the first sign of rising interest rates because of the common belief that REITs perform poorly during times of rising rates. This belief is so strong that it often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy in the short term, but in reality, this is nothing more than a big misconception.

Yes, all else held equal, rising rates would hurt REITs as it would lower their profitability and potentially also reduce the value of their properties.

But in real-life, the assumption that "all else is held equal" is never true, and interest rates typically rise because the economy is hot and inflation is rising, both of which are highly beneficial to REITs. This explains why REITs have actually outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) during past cycles of rising interest rates.

And not just by a little bit!

REITs have historically generated a 17.4% average return in the 12 months following a rate hike, which is nearly double the returns of the S&P 500:

REITs outperform during times of rising interest rates (Cohen & Steers)

Therefore, when REITs drop due to fears of rising interest rates, we buy the dips. Today, we are especially bullish because a lot of REITs were discounted already before the dip and they are now another 10-20% cheaper.

Below, we highlight two REITs that we bought following the recent sell-off and currently hold in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

W.P. Carey (WPC):

Our largest industrial REIT investment recently posted results that increased our conviction in the company. Even then, the share price dropped about 10% from its recent highs.

Our analyst, Samuel Smith, shared the following on our chat board:

My take is that it was nothing to go to the moon over, but very solid. They outperformed analyst expectations for full-year AFFO/share and grew it by 6.1% year-over-year in 2021 (which is quite good considering they issued quite a bit of equity this year and inflation escalators really don't start showing up in full-year AFFO until 2022 and especially 2023). Run-rate AFFO/Share is $5.20, so I expect them to hit the high-end of guidance in 2022, especially given that their acquisition activity in Q4/early Q1 was pretty heavy and inflation escalators will be kicking in more this year, though it is true that their final asset management fund will be rolling off the books this year. Analysts expected $5.15 as a midpoint and it is already higher than that at $5.24 (implying 4.2% year-over-year growth). A $5.30 AFFO/share result in 2022 would be a 5.4% growth number. When combined with the dividend yield and the conservative profile, the risk-reward is very good here. I also like this: "During the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company issued 464,449 shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted-average price of $81.77 per share, for net proceeds of $37 million, bringing net proceeds raised during 2021 to $340 million. Subsequent to the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company issued 593,060 shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted-average price of $81.29 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $47 million. Given that this was the high end of the share price during that time span, this reflects a prudent use of the ATM program."

The fact that WPC's growth is accelerating is very good news since its lack of growth has been the main concern of the market in the recent years. Despite that, the share price is down, which only makes it more compelling

Paying a 5.6% dividend yield, growing at 5%+ per year, and anticipating some multiple expansion, it is hard to beat WPC in terms of risk-to-reward if you are a conservative income-oriented investor.

Distribution center owned by W.P. Carey:

Industrial property investment (W.P Carey)

Crown Castle (CCI):

CCI's stock is down 20% since the beginning of the year, and that's despite posting strong results and increasing its outlook for 2022.

Crown Castle sell off (YCHARTS)

We suspect that it dropped so much because it was lumped with tech stocks (QQQ), which sold off the most over the past months.

Tower REITs are perceived by many as the tech segment of the REIT market because of their faster growth, lower yields, and the nature of their assets.

Therefore, when tech started to dip, CCI and other tower REITs like American Tower (AMT) dropped as well.

We think that this is a very compelling opportunity because, unlike most other tech stocks, CCI's valuation was very reasonable already prior to the dip, and as a result, it has now become quite opportunistic.

Priced at $162 per share, CCI is offered at just 22x AFFO, which is historically low for a REIT of this quality that's growing at this pace.

The yield is now also approaching 4%, a level that's very compelling for a REIT with ~8% annual dividend growth prospects. Just adding the yield and growth together should be enough to generate double-digit total returns in the coming years. Add some multiple expansion to that, and you have a very compelling investment with exceptionally attractive risk-to-reward prospects.

Are there REITs with even greater return prospects?

Sure there are, but very few offer such high returns with this level of safety. CCI is a lower-risk BBB+ rated blue-chip cell tower REIT and that's what makes its return prospects so compelling.

Tower (Crown Castle)

Closing Note

Warren Buffett has famously said that investors should be fearful when others are greedy, and vice-versa.

We think that this applies particularly well to REITs when they sell-off due to fears of rising interest rates. It is a simple strategy that we have followed for years and it has consistently added alpha to our Portfolio vs. REIT benchmarks (VNQ):

High Yield Landlord historic performance (Interactive Brokers)

Today, we are concentrating our purchases on REITs that are the most opportunistic as we go into another cycle of rising interest rates.