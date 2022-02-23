onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After continuing to push their dividends higher throughout the downturn-inflicted years of 2020 and to a lesser extent, 2021, it was not overly surprising to see The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) once again push their dividends slightly higher at the start of 2022, which after seeing their share price rally in tandem now sees their yield at a moderate 5.76%. Since it has been essentially one year since my previous article provided my last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that reviews their financial performance during 2021, which far exceeded expectations as well as their future outlook that disappointingly, still sees a handbrake on dividend growth in the future.

After seeing their operating cash flow dip slightly during 2020, it came roaring back during 2021 to end the year at $3.945b and thus up an impressive 12.84% year-on-year versus their previous result of $3.496b during 2020. This strong performance was fueled by their earnings that far exceeded expectations with their adjusted EBITDA coming in at $5.635b and thus well above the $5.2b midpoint they originally forecast at the start of 2021, as per my previously linked article and their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. Thanks to their historically low capital expenditure of only $1.354b and tiny miscellaneous cash expenses of only a mere $152m, this saw their free cash flow reach a record $2.439b and thus provided adequate coverage of 122.44% to their dividend payments of $1.992b. When looking ahead, their guidance for 2022 sees several moving parts for investors to consider along with the implications for their future dividends, as the table included below displays.

The Williams Companies Fourth Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation

It can be seen that their guidance for 2022 sees adjusted EBITDA of $5.8b at the midpoint, which stands 2.93% higher year-on-year versus their result of $5.635b during 2021. Since they saw no material temporary working capital movements during 2021, this implies that their operating cash flow of $3.945b should scale by a similar magnitude given their positive correlations and thus end 2022 somewhere around the circa $4b mark.

When moving into their capital expenditure, it can be seen that their guidance for 2022 sees respective growth and maintenance portions of $1.3b and $700m at the midpoints, which once aggregated together equal $2b and thus sits around $650m higher than during 2021. After being subtracted from their estimated operating cash flow, it leaves estimated free cash flow for 2022 at circa $2b, which appears likely to struggle to cover their dividend payments. After pushing their quarterly dividends 3.66% to $0.425 per share, they will cost circa $2.064b during 2022 given their cost of $1.922b during 2021.

This situation means that their dividend coverage during 2022 should be either slightly below 100% and thus weak if they achieve the lower end of the guidance or possibly just adequate if they manage to meet or exceed the upper-end of their guidance in a similar manner to 2021. Even at best, this means that their dividend coverage still will be tight during 2022 with their cash inflows and outflows broadly matched, thereby placing a handbrake upon their future growth, especially since their operating cash flow has not grown materially across the last decade despite seeing significantly higher capital expenditure on average, as the graph included below displays.

Author

Since 2010, their operating cash flow has grown from $2.651b to its latest full-year result of $3.945b during 2020, and whilst this sounds quite strong, it actually only represents growth of 3.68% per annum. Admittedly, any growth is better than no growth but it has not come cheap given their accumulated capital expenditure amounted to a staggering $35.116b during 2011-2021, which sees an average of $3.192b per annum and thus casts doubts over their ability to grow meaningful with their circa $2b of capital expenditure during 2022.

Whilst some readers may point out that their guidance for 2022 flags dividend coverage of 2.1 at the midpoint, which translates into 210%, this is based upon their available funds from operations, which ignores their capital expenditure and thus is essentially tantamount to a massaged version of their operating cash flow. Naturally, each investor is entitled to their own views but it firmly remains my view that the entirety of their capital expenditure should be considered when assessing dividend coverage to ensure they are definitely sustainable and also best capture the true impact upon their financial position, especially in the capital intensive midstream industry.

Author

The biggest change that their capital structure saw during 2021 was their cash balance swelling from a barely visible $142m at the end of 2020 to a formidable $1.68b, which alleviates one of the issues flagged within the previous analysis that hampered their liquidity. Meanwhile, their net debt ended the year at $21.995b and thus barely changed versus where it ended 2020 at $22.202b, which is not surprising given that their cash inflows barely exceeded their cash outflows. When looking ahead into 2022, their net debt should either increase or decrease very slightly depending on where their results land versus their guidance, as previously discussed.

Author

Thanks to their strong financial performance throughout 2021, their leverage has been pushed lower despite their net debt barely changing versus the end of 2020. This has seen their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow slide down to 4.32 and 5.58, which represents a decent improvement versus their respective results of 4.78 and 6.35 at the end of 2020. Although this still nevertheless sees the latter sitting above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01, which is not ideal but at least their net debt-to-EBITDA sits within the less severe high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00, thereby seeing their leverage split between high and very high.

When looking ahead, their 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth of circa 3% at the midpoint means that their leverage should not change materially in either direction, especially given the accompanying outlook for their net debt to barely change. Whilst this does not necessarily pose any risks to their dividends, it nevertheless only further places a handbrake upon their future growth whilst also in my view, further exacerbating the need to view their dividend coverage from a free cash flow perspective that includes growth capital expenditure since they have less room to maneuver.

Author

Thanks to their cash balance swelling during 2021, their liquidity has been significantly boosted with their respective current and cash ratio climbing to 0.91 and 0.34, which are much higher than their previous respective results of only 0.62 and 0.06 at the end of 2020. Due to their large operational size, decent financial position, and stable financial outlook, they should not have any issues accessing debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any future debt maturities as required, even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

It was very positive to see that their financial performance far exceeded expectations during 2021 and ensure that their dividends appear safe as we head into 2022. Although in my view, there still does not appear to be much scope for future dividend growth given their tight dividend coverage, minimal history of long-term operating cash flow growth and leverage that sits split between high and very high. Whilst this does not necessarily make their shares a poor investment, I still feel that there are better options elsewhere within the midstream industry, such as Energy Transfer (ET) who has made providing a very high 12%+ yield on current cost their top priority, as per my other article and thus, I believe that a hold rating is once again appropriate for The Williams Companies.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from The Williams Companies’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.