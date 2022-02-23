Broyhill Asset Management - Dollar Tree: Mispriced Assets With Minimal Downside
Summary
- Our investment in Dollar Tree is more representative of our typical time horizon and investment philosophy.
- While the timing of that scenario is impossible to predict, we increased our position in September as shares traded back towards our original 2017 purchase price.
- In our experience, big gains often come after years of meager performance.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Our short-term trade in Avis was unusual for our long-term investment approach, but occasionally the market figures out mispricing sooner than later, and when it does, we are more than happy to take our chips off the table and wait for the next opportunity.
Our investment in Dollar Tree, which we’ve held for nearly five years, is more representative of our typical time horizon and investment philosophy, which seeks mispriced assets with minimal downside and the potential to double our capital over 3-5 years. Those doubles rarely play out as quickly as the surge in rental car pricing. Just last quarter, we highlighted Dollar Tree as a top detractor after the company issued weak guidance due to rising cost pressure. Investors were rightly frustrated after years of management missteps and false starts following the acquisition of Family Dollar.
At some point, we hoped, sentiment would be just right. While the timing of that scenario is impossible to predict, we increased our position in September as shares traded back towards our original 2017 purchase price. At month end, the board increased Dollar Tree's existing share repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion, representing~ 13% of the company's then market capitalization, initiating a dramatic shift in investor sentiment. Management also announced that it was on track to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores by fiscal year-end, with another 1,500 stores planned for FY22 and at least 5,000 expected by FY24. In addition, management highlighted the success of the company's Combo Stores (which include both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners), noting sales and gross profit increases greater than 20% and 30%, respectively. While there are only 105 existing Combo Stores, management expects to add 400 more in FY22, with the potential for up to 3,000 over the next several years.
In our experience, big gains often come after years of meager performance. Patience truly is a virtue in this business, as successful investing requires confidence in your research and analysis, even when the market disagrees with you for what may seem like an eternity. In this case, after holding Dollar Tree for half a decade, shares nearly doubled, gaining 77% in the two months following that management announcement. Despite recent gains, we continue to hold our investment as consensus estimates have yet to catch up to the likely inflection in earnings power from higher price points. And with the guidance of Richard Dreiling, the former Dollar General CEO, credited with turning around DG in the early part of the last decade, we think the odds of successful execution have increased materially.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: DISCLOSURES
Past performance is not indicative of future returns. This information should not be used as a general guide to investing, or as a source of any specific investment recommendations and makes no implied or ex-pressed recommendations concerning the manner in which an account should or would be handled, as appropriate investment strategies depend upon specific investment guidelines and objectives.
Information presented herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security. This document contains general information that is not suitable for everyone. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice.
The views expressed here are the current opinions of the author and not necessarily those of Broyhill
Asset Management, LLC (“Broyhill”). The author’s opinions are subject to change without notice.
There is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this document will come to pass. Investing in the stock market involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. No representations, expressed or implied, are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such statements, estimates or projections, or with respect to any other materials herein.
Under no circumstances does the information contained within represent a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, and it should not be assumed that the securities transactions or holdings discussed were or will prove to be profitable. There are risks associated with purchasing and selling securities and options thereon, including the risk that you could lose money.
Investing in some private funds are limited to persons who are “qualified purchasers” (as defined in the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”)) and “accredited investors” (as defined in Rule 501(a) under the Securities Act). Such securities will not be registered under the Securities Act or qualified under any applicable state securities. The Broyhill Credit Opportunities Fund is not registered.
The S&P 500 Index represents an unmanaged, broad-based basket of stocks. It is typically used as a proxy for overall market performance. Index returns assume that dividends are reinvested and do not include the effect of management fees or expenses. You cannot invest directly in an index. For additional information about other indices or strategies mentioned here, you can contact us at info@broyhillasset.com.
Additional information is available upon request. More information on Broyhill Asset Management LLC (“Broyhill”) is also available at www.broyhillasset.com.
No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or redistributed without Broyhill’s prior written consent.