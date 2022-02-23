JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:NYSE:SHOP) is unlike most tech and financial services companies because its offerings enable growth in its users' businesses, and Shopify shares in this growth. Although the stock sold off after Q4 earnings, I believe that long term investors have nothing to worry about. In my bull case, Shopify could become a trillion dollar company within the next 10-15 years.

The Ultimate Flywheel

Shopify Investor Presentation

At its core, Shopify is a software company. Like most software, they use a land-and-expand model. First a customer will subscribe for $29+ per month to launch an e-commerce website. Over time, the customer might find they need more of Shopify's products like payment processing, lending, a higher subscription tier, and/or point-of-sale solutions.

There are many software stocks with a fundamentally similar business model. Take CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), for example. They first land a customer with their flagship endpoint protection cybersecurity product then convince that customer to spend more money on their products over time. The customer might pay for adjacent products like log management, or buy more copies of the original product for additional users.

With both companies, if one of their customers does well and hires more employees, they'll probably pay CrowdStrike/Shopify more to give the new employees access to their products and/or support more sales. But if the customer does poorly, they might lay off some employees and/or sell less merchandise, and thus pay less.

When CrowdStrike or most other traditional SaaS companies land a customer, how that customer's business performs is completely out of their control. On the other hand, Shopify's services are explicitly focused on growing their merchants' businesses - and by extension, Shopify's own sales.

Shopify Annual Report

As shown in Shopify's graphic above, revenue earned from pre-2019 users nearly doubled between 2018 and 2021. While some of this revenue is coming from changes that likely benefit Shopify more than its customers - like using Shop Pay instead of another payment method - a near double in just three years is really impressive. It's safe to assume that a good amount of this growth is coming from Shopify's customers actually growing their businesses.

Shopify bears like to focus on how the company has lower gross margins than a traditional B2B SaaS company. These lower margins are because Shopify's value-added services like Shop Pay have more costs than just hosting. The expansion into fulfillment probably won't help margins either, and I'll discuss this later.

While it's true that Shopify's 54% gross margin is lower than say CrowdStrike's 74%, it's also important to focus on the bottom line. In the end it's operating margin that will drive profits, not gross margin. Here Shopify does very well, with 6% operating margin compared to CrowdStrike's -11%, although Shopify is growing a bit slower.

The strength of the business model is why Shopify can have a positive operating margin while still growing quickly. A large part of Shopify's growth happens naturally as a result of customers benefitting from Shopify's offerings and growing their businesses, which means Shopify has lower S&M spend. Shopify spent 19% of revenue on S&M in Q4 compared to CrowdStrike's 44%.

I've compared to CrowdStrike in this section because it's one of the highest quality traditional SaaS companies based on the Rule of 40. You can choose to compare Shopify to another SaaS company instead, but you will likely find the same conclusion: Shopify's combination of growth and profitability is rarely rivaled despite its lower gross margins.

Shopify Q4 Earnings Rundown

Shopify posted strong Q4 and full year 2021 results. The number of buyers using the platform grew 31% to an incredible 600 million, and GMV also grew 31%. Revenue grew 41% year over year.

However, the stock sold off sharply after earnings, in part due to guidance. The company guided for slower growth in 2022 than 2021's 57%, with Q1 being the slowest and then growth reaccelerating in the back half of the year. As usual, they didn't give precise estimates, which is reasonable for a cyclical e-commerce company but still a fair knock against them from a quality perspective.

Some of the reasons for slower growth (like changes to their revenue sharing agreement with third party developers and needing time to ramp new S&M initiatives) seem temporary and not particularly concerning. The lack of tailwinds from covid lockdowns is the only concerning reason for decelerating growth. However, e-commerce and the gig economy are long term trends. Growth in the future won't be in the triple digits, but it should be sustainable for a long time. As I'll show in my valuation model in the next section, that's what's most important.

Besides slowing growth, investors may have been concerned that the company is not planning to be very profitable in 2022, as they will reinvest essentially all profits into initiatives like their fulfillment network and allowing merchants to sell NFTs.

Although the market today is all about showing profits right now, history shows that's not always the best approach. Shopify has allocated capital well in the past, as evidenced by their incredible 64% revenue CAGR over the last five years, 28% ROE, and 968% total stock return in the last five years even after the recent selloff.

Although the stock might perform better in the short term if they focused on increasing earnings, in the long term I believe Shopify is smart to make these investments back into the business. They expect that their fulfillment network will enable 2 day or faster delivery to 90% of the U.S. population, basically rivaling Amazon. When this comes to fruition, how many buyers will find merchants through Shopify instead of Amazon, and how much will Shopify's GMV, revenue, and earnings grow as a result? Only time will tell, but if the past is any indication then Shopify's fulfillment services and other future offerings will dramatically improve its customers' sales, and in turn improve Shopify's own sales and earnings.

If investors insist on seeing profits and I have to wait a year or two for the stock to move, that's fine with me. In the end, investing in the business will drive revenue growth, and that revenue growth will enable earnings growth. Whether the market realizes that sooner or later, only time will tell.

SHOP Stock Valuation

At this point, most people probably realize that Shopify has a strong business model, although I don't think many appreciate how strong it is. The sticking point for most investors is valuation.

Shopify's current P/S of 17 is higher than many SaaS companies' P/S, even when those companies have higher margins. There's no doubt that Shopify is expensive, even after the recent selloff. For investors with a time horizon of a year, investing in Shopify is basically gambling.

But looking 10 years out, there's clearly a path to strong returns. Here are a few scenarios and the resulting share price change:

Terminal Profit Margin Revenue CAGR Terminal P/E Time Horizon (years) Terminal Market Cap Share Price Change 30% 35% 40 10 1,112B 14x 30% 25% 25 15 983B 12x 30% 30% 30 10 572B 7x 20% 25% 30 10 258B 3x 15% 15% 15 10 42B 0.5x

Source: The Author

In my bull case, I have Shopify becoming a trillion dollar company within the next 10-15 years and returning 12-14x as a result (perhaps slightly less depending on how much dilution is offset by buybacks towards the end of the period). This assumes that Shopify eventually reaches 30% operating margin with revenue growth in the 25-35% range and a terminal P/E between 25 and 40.

This revenue growth range is on the high end of what's sustainable in the long term, but it has been achieved over a 10 year period by multiple elite growth companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Although Shopify is already quite large, if any business model can follow in their footsteps, I believe it's Shopify's, and this 25-35% growth already represents a substantial slowdown from their historic growth rates.

Note that Shopify would still return 3x in 10 years and presumably beat the market with "just" 20% operating margins, 25% revenue growth, and a terminal P/E of 30. Of course, it's possible that investors could lose money owning Shopify, although over a 10 year time horizon it would require a truly incredible slowdown in growth and multiple contraction. In the bear case with 15% revenue growth, only 15% margins, and a terminal P/E of 15, investors could lose half their investment in Shopify even after 10 years. Safe to say, it's a high risk investment, but any stock with 10x potential will be. Investors can reduce some of the risk by dollar cost averaging in the event of further declines.

Conclusion

When it comes to investing for the long term, qualitative factors matter. It is not possible to predict revenue growth over a 10 year period looking only at quantitative metrics. Shopify's flywheel business model gives it one of the best qualitative stories in the market, and I believe this business model will allow Shopify to generate market beating returns over the next decade even from its current starting valuation.

When it comes to investing for the long term, qualitative factors matter. It is not possible to predict revenue growth over a 10 year period looking only at quantitative metrics. Shopify's flywheel business model gives it one of the best qualitative stories in the market, and I believe this business model will allow Shopify to generate market beating returns over the next decade even from its current starting valuation.