NIO (NYSE:NIO) is expected to announce its Q4 results in a couple of weeks. The electric vehicle manufacturer expanded into Norway last quarter and investors are curious to see how this international expansion is bolstering its revenue. But in addition to just tracking its headline revenue figures, investors may also want to monitor its segment revenue breakdown, its management's vehicle delivery guidance and their revenue outlook for Q1. These items will better highlight NIO's near-term prospects and are likely to influence where its shares head in the coming weeks. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Delivery Momentum

Let me start by giving credit where it's due. NIO has carved out a niche in the luxury EV segment virtually on its own. It delivered 108,782 vehicles in the last five quarters alone and the figure is expected to only increase going forward as the company introduces new models and expands its production lines in FY22. The automaker also introduced an innovative battery-as-a-subscription plan in which drivers can swap their car batteries at NIO's stations, for a recurring monthly fee of about $155. These accomplishments and the forward-thinking on management's part, are truly worthy of praise.

Having said that, a murky picture emerges when we start looking at NIO's monthly delivery numbers. The company reported an 8% drop in its deliveries during January 2022. This is concerning since the automaker had expanded its footprint into Norway in early October 2021. Norway is one of the biggest markets for electric vehicles across the globe and it was touted to be a major growth catalyst for NIO. Fast forward by 4 months and NIO is still struggling to grow its deliveries, which indicates that the company's expansion isn't going as smoothly as many might have hoped.

This delivery slump shouldn't come as a surprise to my readers as I've been warning about it for several months now (like here). It casts doubt on NIO's product market fit outside of China and also raises questions regarding the company's ability to scale. Maybe its vehicles aren't that competitive in international markets where NIO has to compete with other established luxury EV brands. Or maybe, the automaker expanded too soon since the semiconductor shortages are still ongoing and shipping containers remain sparsely available.

One might overlook this delivery slump as a one-time event in order to look at the bigger picture. But there's another problem. This isn't the first time NIO has disappointed in terms of deliveries. The company has been regularly underperforming its peers, XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI), in terms of delivery growth for several months now. We just don't know when NIO will be able to outperform its mentioned peers in terms of delivery growth. So, investors should closely listen to NIO management's assessment of why their deliveries remain dismal and how they plan on reinvigorating delivery growth going forward.

I expect NIO management's Q1 FY21 delivery outlook to remain flat sequentially. This is a traditionally slow period from a manufacturing standpoint as there's usually a production downtime caused by the week-long lunar new year holiday in China. XPeng has already announced that it's carrying out technology upgrades during this downtime, at its factory in Zhaoqing, China.

Segmented Financials

Moving on, NIO classifies its revenue in two reportable segments namely vehicle sales and other sales. Its vehicle sales segment accounted for roughly 88% of the company's total revenue last quarter and is driven by the sales of electric vehicles. Its other sales segment accounted for the remaining 12% and it factors the sales contribution from ancillary addon services such as battery-as-a-service subscriptions, energy packs, service packs, EV credits etc.

NIO's management had noted during Q3 earnings call that their other sales were unusually high during the quarter due to the sales of regulatory EV credits ahead of time. But they expect this revenue stream to shrink going forward as the price of these credits drops with the rapid electric vehicle penetration in China.

This year, basically, we believe the number of the credits we receive will increase. But this year, the penetration rate of the EV has increased very rapidly. This probably is going to change the situation for next year regarding the regulatory credit sales. According to my personal estimation, I think considering all those factors, the price of the EV credit is going to be different or probably going to be lower, compared with this year's price… Almost, majority of the EV credit sales was realized in Q3. So, in Q4, we don't expect a significant revenue from this part.

Therefore, I'm estimating NIO's other sales will drop by 30% sequentially during Q4, down to around RMB 818 million (or $129.3 million). As far as its vehicle sales segment is concerned, NIO's average selling price (or ASP) per vehicle has more or less remained rangebound for the last three quarters. Assuming the blended ASP during Q4 is an average of the last 3 quarters, the segment should report a revenue figure of RMB 9.044 billion (or $1.429 billion) for the said quarter.

This brings the company-wide revenue figure to approximately RMB 9.8 billion (or $1.559 billion) for Q4, which would be nearly flat on a sequential basis. It's also worth noting that my revenue estimate for NIO's Q4 lines up with the Street's revenue estimates that are spanning from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion for the period.

Having said that, investors should pay close attention to NIO management's outlook for Q1 FY22 and for FY22 in general. It would reveal whether NIO's management has any actionable plan to reinvigorate their growth in the near term or not. Also, if there's a material deviation in their delivery and revenue growth guidance, then the company could be looking at a significant shift in its ASPs. NIO is entering the budget EV segment with the launch of two new models later this year so its ASPs are likely to trend lower.

Investors Takeaway

There's no denying that NIO is a premium luxury EV brand. Also, the stock looks attractively priced at its current levels, especially when compared to some of the other automakers operating in the space. But it's important to remember that good businesses don't always make for good investments.

NIO's deliveries have underperformed its peers in the last several months which is why its shares trade at a relative discount. There's no telling when the EV automaker will outperform its mentioned EV peers in terms of delivery growth. So, risk averse investors may want to avoid the stock for the time being.

As far as its Q4 earnings report is concerned, readers may want to closely monitor NIO's segment financials, delivery momentum and its management's outlook for Q1 FY22 and FY22, to gain clarity about its near-term growth prospects before investing. Good Luck!