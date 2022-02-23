zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

The major market averages fell for a third consecutive day on news that Russia had moved its military forces into Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping mission, and that the U.S. and its allies were imposing punitive economic sanctions on Moscow. Stocks rallied off their lows following President Biden's speech at 2 pm, which detailed those sanctions. The S&P 500 closed in correction territory for the first time since early 2020, but it still sits above its intraday low of 4,222 from January. This correction does not surprise me, but the rationale for it certainly does.

At the beginning of the year, I outlined my concern that the rate of inflation was likely to settle at 3-4% this year, which is well above the Fed's target of a long-term average of 2%. If that became the consensus view on Wall Street, markets would start to price in a much more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, which could lead to a correction of 10% or more in the S&P 500 and far worse for highly valued stocks and speculative segments of financial markets. That came to pass much sooner than I expected, but the ongoing geopolitical conflict was not on my radar. Now we have three headwinds to be concerned about - lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

Investor concerns about a 7.5% rate of inflation, the rapid tightening of monetary policy, and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia have reached a fever pitch, which has pressured the valuation of risk assets. Yet inflation and monetary policy have been discussed and debated at nauseum, which is why I think both have largely been priced into markets. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is an event that creates short-term uncertainty, but it will not meaningfully impact market fundamentals in the long term. All three were legitimate reasons to reduce risk at the beginning of the year, assuming you had a crystal ball in the case of Russia, but I argue that the worst-case scenarios have been factored into market prices.

The greatest uncertainty today is undoubtedly the situation in Ukraine, but only 18 companies in the S&P 500 out of the 425 that have reported earnings mentioned "Ukraine" on their conference calls. According to FactSet, the total S&P 500 revenue exposure to Russia is just 1%. Granted, the ongoing crisis could drive oil prices higher, but crude has already closed above $95 a barrel. Additionally, any spike over $100 is very likely to be temporary.

When investors refocus on inflation, which is a lagging indicator, they should keep their eyes open to the data that dictates its direction moving forward rather than obsessed about what has already passed. That is what led me a year ago to conclude that we would see a surge in inflation when the rate was still flirting with 2%. Today, I see data pointing in the opposite direction.

Last month, a Dallas Fed inflation measure that excludes items with the fastest and slowest price increases rose from 2.9% to 3% on an annual basis, but the monthly rate of change fell and the percentage of items in the index that saw the fastest price increases also fell. I realize details like this do not support the narrative of runaway inflation that dominates the headlines, but the reality is that the peak is probably behind us.

Lastly, the market has priced in a monetary policy tightening cycle that is excessive. Yet, even if it does occur, prior rate-hike cycles offer no evidence of a bear-market collapse during the year in which rate hikes start. Even the initial nine-month period after quantitative tightening started in 2018 did not roil markets, until long-term interest rates breached 3.25%. That is a concern of mine, but I don't see that level being reached in 2022. If it does, then I will position more defensively.

These three headwinds have resulted in a correction in the S&P 500, which is par for the course during the second year of a presidential term. It is a natural reset in valuations, due to the pivot in monetary policy, spike in inflation, and rise in long-term interest rates. The ongoing geopolitical conflict in Russia-Ukraine has heightened the uncertainty and increased volatility well above what it would have been otherwise. Still, it should not have a long-term impact on market fundamentals.

Therefore, I think it is prudent to capitalize on the apprehension and fear caused by these lions and tigers and bears by selectively increasing exposure to quality and value, as we carve out a bottom during this correction.

The Technical Picture

The Volatility Index (VIX) peaked at 32 yesterday, which is near levels where we have seen it peak over the past year.

The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 that are trading above their 50-day moving average fell to 31% yesterday, which is approaching levels where we have seen it bottom.

An Opportunity In The Consumer Discretionary Sector

Despite the headwinds of supply-chain issues, inflation, labor shortages, and the Omicron wave of the pandemic, Macy's (M) found a way to shine during its fourth quarter. The company beat on both top and bottom lines, increased guidance, announced a $2 billion share buyback program, as well as raised its dividend by 5%. It doesn't get any better than that. I added exposure yesterday to what I believe to be one of the most undervalued brick-and-mortar retailers, selling at less than 6X management's expectation of earnings/share of $4.13-$4.52 versus the consensus of $4.02.

I was also relieved to learn that management has no intention of spinning off its digital segment, which is growing double digits, from its physical stores. In my view, this stock is worth 10X earnings, which results in a price target of $40-45.