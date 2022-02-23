Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Trendlines Group (OTCQX:TRNLY) is an Israeli incubator company with a portfolio of early-stage medical technology and agrifood companies. The majority of investments are in ground zero opportunities, often companies just starting with nothing more than an idea. Trendlines provides full support for portfolio companies seeking to develop start-ups into acquisition targets. The timing for investment in Trendlines appears opportune to me as the stock is selling at a discount to its NAV (.63). The Trendlines NAV is calculated by adding the value per share of each portfolio company at the time of the last capital raise. Trendlines' success is dependent on portfolio companies increasing their value subsequent to capital raises resulting in successful exits at much higher valuations than the NAV. My investment thesis is that the portfolio is ripe to capture unrecognized value with one-third of the companies near an exit through M&A or IPO.

The secret sauce

The ingredients for Trendlines' business strategy are to focus on recession-proof industries, concentrate on strategic locations, and provide A-Z support for its portfolio companies.

Industry focus: The portfolio consists of companies in the agro-food and medical device industries where new disruptive products are always being developed and introduced. These innovations take years to develop, gain regulatory approval and require massive funding, creating an opportunity for a start-up. It is cheaper for the industry giants to acquire innovation rather than to develop it.

Location: The majority of the portfolio companies are Israeli-based and target international markets. Israel is one of the world's leading innovation centers with over 300 R&D labs funded by Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. In addition, Trendlines created branches in Singapore and China in 2020 to better penetrate the Asian markets with large population centers.

Support: Many good ideas fail to come to market due to poor execution by young companies of business development or marketing plan; that is why Venture capitalists generally wait three or four years to see an early-stage company establish good practices before investing. Trendlines is different from other incubator companies because it invests in helping good ideas survive by investing at the beginning of a company and imposing its business development know-how. While most other early investors merely provide capital, Trendlines, through its staff of 60 people, offers a full range of services to its portfolio companies, including technical support, R&D, business development, strategy, planning, and even office space. In collaboration with large agricultural or medical companies and universities, Trendlines also operates labs for the creation and development of new technologies. Thirteen companies have been created from research originating in these labs. It is important to note that Trendlines is compensated for the services it performs for each respective company.

Timely investment

In evaluating this stock, I compared it to the goals of venture capital investors. Trendlines has reached venture capital investment return goals but with a lower failure rate. Venture capitalists seek to gain a 30% return on investment in early-stage companies and realize that about 2/3 of their companies will fail.

Industry Ventures LLC

Trendlines has invested in 100 companies since 2007. Only 30 companies have been written off, while ten have had a successful exit with an almost 10X return on investment through IPO or M&A, according to the investment presentation.

Trendlines CEO Steve Rhodes shared with me in a recent conversation that V.C. firms tend to invest in individual Trendline portfolio companies, usually three to four years after Trendline's initial investment. The average holding period of a V.C. investment is eight years. Mr. Rhodes advised that Trendlines has been invested in 20 of the 60 portfolio companies for over ten years and these companies are near or at the exit stage.

The key for share price appreciation for Trendlines is increasing book value, or NAV which has yet to be the case primarily due to one asset underperforming. Former portfolio company Stimatix sold its assets to B Braun Medical in 2014. Part of the transaction was an agreement for a very significant royalty stream over the years which has not materialized resulting in the declining carrying value of this one asset while the rest of the portfolio has performed very well.

Reporting year NAV NAV – net of Stimatix 2017 $92.9 million $50.3 million 2021 $102.7 million $94.7 million

Source: Trendlines 2021 annual report

Trendlines has the potential to boost its book value by realizing a much loftier exit return beyond the 10X historical average. The acquisition of portfolio company ApiFix by OrthoPediatrics in 2020 demonstrates the potential for Trendlines to reach much loftier exit returns. Before the acquisition, Trendlines reported ApiFix as valued at $3.2 million. Trendlines received $13.2 million and management is expecting to realize a profit of at least 15X once earnouts are paid.

ApiFix developed a less invasive solution for scoliosis, which affects 2-3% of the U.S. population, about 7 million people. The ApiFix solution is not suitable for all scoliosis patients resulting in a significant but not large market opportunity. It appears to me that the Trendlines portfolio companies nearing an exit have larger total addressable market opportunities and have the potential to bring in higher profit margins for Trendline than the ApiFix exit.

Share information

Trendline stock trades in the U.S. as an almost unknown ADR with high spreads and low volume but generally follows the price movement of the more actively traded stock on the Singapore stock exchange (42T.SI). The underlying 42T. S.I. has a market cap of $85 million and trades at a discount to NAV of .63 and a discount to book value of .87. There is also pink sheet (OTC:TRNGF) shares that aren't sponsored by the company and for which the company is seeking to have removed by the OTC. Portfolio company Phytolon, for example, is targeting a $123 million market opportunity. Portfolio company FruitSpec is pursuing market share in a $43 million dollar opportunity.

Insiders and funds control over 60% of Singaporean shares. Librae Holdings, an investment firm located in the U.K. owns about 23% of the shares and is the largest shareholder. Librae participated in the recent $20 million capital raise by Trendlines which was completed at a 15% premium to the market share price. The capital raise is more than sufficient to cover the cash burn for the next 12 months of about $6 million.

Portfolio highlights

The company was founded by Todd Dollinger and Steve Rhodes who share the titles of Chairman and CEO. Mr. Dollinger began his entrepreneur career at age 15 with a fish import business. Mr. Rhodes has a background in banking having received his MBA from the University of Chicago and a B.A. from Harvard University. Mr. Dollinger and Mr. Rhodes met while working at an Israeli start-up company where Mr. Dollinger rose to CEO and Mr. Rhodes to CFO. Mr. Dollinger and Mr. Rhodes started the Trendlines Group in 2007 and serve on various portfolio company's boards and formulate the Trendline strategy.

Phytolon

Phytolon is one of the companies that Trendlines began as a lab collaboration. Work with the Weitzmann Institute of Science began in 2018 to develop and market plant-based natural food colorants using baker's yeast and fermentation technology. Natural pigments are replacing toxic pigments and are in demand due to the increasing consumer appetite for plant-based food. Management believes the company can capture 6% of an industry with a TAM of $2.5 billion forecasted to grow to $14 billion by 2025.

There is an impressive list of investors in this company such as:

Investors Millennium Food-Tech, an Israeli publicly-traded company that invests in food-tech companies once they have reached their second round of funding.

EIT-Food, Europe's largest initiative to connect consumers with advances in food technology.

Consensus Business Group, an investment company established by entrepreneur Vincent Tchenguiz, who is also an investor in Trendlines.

The company is nearing completion of several proofs of concept pilots with food industry giants such as Nestle with management seeking to soon make public the results of these projects.

FruitSpec

FruitSpec's "Yield Management Platform" provides fruit yield data to everyone on the supply chain from the farmer to the marketplace to optimize sales and operations thereby eliminating waste and increasing profits.

The Yield Management platform is 95% accurate in providing yield data and can even forecast fruit size. Farmers are adapting to new technological improvements that improve efficiency. A report from Grand View Research forecasts the precision agriculture market to reach $43.4 billion by 2025. Management expects Fruitspec to bring in $1 million in sales this year from sales predominantly in Florida, Israel, and Spain.

Fruitspec investors include AgVentures, an African venture capitalist with investments primarily in African private agri-food companies, Amathaon Capital, a European company that invests in potential farming game-changers and Smart-Agro, a publicly-traded agrifood fund on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Hargol Foodtech

Hargol Foodtech is the first commercial grasshopper farm in the world. Eighty percent of the world population considers insects as a food source. Grasshoppers are a healthier alternative to other protein sources and are the only insect that is kosher and halal. Until now, grasshoppers have been available from the wild for just a few weeks each year. Hargol has greenhouses for hatching grasshoppers, which will provide a year-round supply of products ranging from grasshopper protein powder, food additives, nutritional supplements, and pet food.

Hargol is currently partnering with Tnuva the world's largest kosher manufacturer to develop grasshopper-based sports drinks and has pilot programs with Coca-Cola (K.O.), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), and China-based Bright Food. The company is in the early commercial stage and is seeking partners for sales of its new grasshopper gummy bears and grasshopper protein shakes.

ViAqua Therapeutics

Anti-viral treatment is available only for large fish such as salmon via injections which aren't possible for treating small fish. ViAqua Therapeutics is developing the first oral administered virus protection for fish and shrimp.

The company's first product is targeted to prevent white spot syndrome, a virus that is killing is about 30 percent of the shrimp population annually, is pending regulatory approval in 11 countries. ViAqua has a partnership with Nutreco, a global animal nutrition company, to market and distribute the products.

Today's standard of treatment requires needle injections for drug delivery into the urinary bladder for the treatment of overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, interstitial cystitis, and bladder cancer.

Vensica Therapeutics

Vensica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage urology biopharma developing a needle-free platform for drug delivery into the urinary bladder resulting in a more uniform delivery of the drug and a better patient experience.

Treatment for urinary conditions usually involves botulinum neurotoxin, a type of Botox. Vensica has partnered with Merz Therapeutics for use of its botulinum neurotoxin with Vensica's needle-free platform. Merz has taken an equity stake in Vensica. Other investors include Laborie, a urology device company, and the Israeli Biotech Fund.

Arcuro Medical

Arcuro Medical offers an FDA-approved and patented all-suture meniscus repair system named SuperBall. The company is in the early commercial stage in seeking to capture a market opportunity to repair meniscus tears instead of removing the meniscus.

According to data compiled by the AARP, meniscus tears affect about 13% of the general U.S. population and are more prevalent as people age. More than half of the U.S. population over 60 years old will suffer a meniscus tear. There are about 850,000 meniscus tear cases per year in the U.S., resulting in 50,000 meniscectomies (removal of the meniscus) and only about 3,000 meniscal repairs because there has not been a reliable repair system. Arcuro's SuperBall is an all-suture solution with no knot in the joint space as featured in current repair systems. Knots in the suture thread often result in patient discomfort.

SuperBall does not need to pursue insurance reimbursement since it is covered under the DRG for a meniscus procedure. The device will be sold through distributors and Arcuro will also have direct sales staff. The company has a sales manager currently in place and the first regional manager will start next month.

Risks

The majority of companies fail and there isn't any guarantee that any portfolio company will reach a successful exit through IPO or M&A. The portfolio companies will need to raise money to fund product development and are dependent on obtaining investor interest. Most of the portfolio companies are in Israel where political instability may influence the business climate. The stock is thinly traded and has a wide range between the bid and ask making it difficult to trade.

Conclusion

Trendlines offers an opportunity to invest like a venture capitalist in early-stage private companies. Management has established a good record compared to what is considered a reasonable risk by venture capitalists with only 30 write-downs from the first 100 investments and 10 successful exits through IPO or M&A. There are 20 companies in the portfolio that are considered to be near the exit stage through IPO or M&A. These companies have the potential to register higher exit returns than Trendlines has previously recorded. Trendlines is virtually unknown in the U.S. market. Successful exits at high-profit margins will result in gaining investors' attention. With 20 companies at or near the exit stage, there are several swings of the bat for Trendline. I will be monitoring exit activity to measure the effect on book value to measure the success of my investment and will remain a shareholder as long as book value improves.