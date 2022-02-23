EMD High Yield: Healthier Than Advertised

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

By Bart van der Made

Is the value proposition in emerging markets high yield sovereigns substantial enough to suggest a turnaround?

Emerging markets high yield sovereign bonds have had a difficult few months, simultaneously hit by the disruptive forces of Omicron, increasing Russian aggression against Ukraine, and rising U.S. interest rates. Still, we see plenty of opportunities.

Valuations provide a good starting point and a buffer against setbacks. EMD high yield sovereign spreads are trading at around 550 basis points, excluding defaulted sovereigns. This matches the highest levels since 2004, outside of the Global Financial Crisis and 2020 pandemic peaks. And the pick-up over investment grade is currently at 360bps. Both of these absolute and relative spreads are 100bps wider than the pre-pandemic 2019 average.

Simultaneously, high borrowing costs and/or market access losses are forcing positive dynamics.

Countries that were reluctant to take International Monetary Fund support are now seeking it. In Sri Lanka, policymakers appear to support badly needed engagement with the IMF, Argentina has signed a principle of agreement and Ukraine put its program back on track. Zambia and its creditors are finalizing debt restructuring that will provide access to an IMF bailout by June.

As for countries that still resist calling on the IMF, Ghana is cutting expenditures and has committed not to come to market in 2022. El Salvador, while attempting to pioneer bitcoin bond issuance, is still seeking to keep an IMF route viable.

Related to these dynamics, limited supply of new bonds could be a supportive technical factor. Eurobond net issuance from high-yielding countries is projected to be negative $1 billion in 2022, down from positive net issuance of $13 billion in 2021 and well below pre-pandemic levels.

The global backdrop also features supportive drivers. The low-severity Omicron wave looks to have peaked globally, with economic restrictions being lifted. Expected Fed rate hikes have already taken the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up to 2%, potentially helping to tighten emerging market high yield spreads.

Commodity prices (notably oil) remain supportive, with a number of energy plays in our high yield universe given low inventories and upside risk from geopolitical tensions. As for negatives, the flow picture this year remains soft, with net selling from emerging market hard currency ETFs and mutual funds.

Overall, we believe weak market sentiment has priced countries closer to worst-case scenarios, while we anticipate favorable developments ahead for the high yield segment at large, with most sovereigns taking actions that appear underappreciated in the current market.

