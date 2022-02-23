Teamjackson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released 4th quarter 2021 and 2021 year results on February 3, 2022. The earnings release was mixed at best with the following YTD and 4th quarter items decreasing on an annual basis:

Free cash flow decreased to an outflow of $9.1 billion

to Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations decreased to an outflow of $20.4 billion

to an outflow of $20.4 billion Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations decreased to an outflow of $14.3 billion

to an outflow of $14.3 billion Operating cash flow decreased 30% .

30% . Operating income decreased to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

That is a lot of decreases for a company selling at a forward PE (Price/Earnings) ratio of 62.

And even the sort-of good news increases were qualified.

Fourth quarter sales increased by 9% but inflation over the last year is 7% so the inflation adjusted number is a yawner at best.

And even fourth quarter net income which showed a gain of almost 100% going from $7.2 billion to $14.3 billion was actually down 65% (from $7.2 billion to $2.5 billion) when adjusted for the equity value increase from AMZN's Rivian (RIVN) investment.

Now I know why Amazon just increased my Prime fee to $139 per year.

From a profit standpoint, Amazon is basically a cloud service with a huge commercial website attached.

Looking at Amazon's sales and profit breakdown from the most recent 10K (2021) we can see that 75% of AMZN's operating profit is from AWS (Amazon Web Services) even though AWS only accounts for 13% of AMZN's revenue.

On an operating profit margin basis, AWS margin is a robust 29% while everything else clocks in at a measly 1.5% profit margin.

With Amazon, AWS is the tail that wags the dog.

Amazon 10K 2021

When your profit margin is 1.5% on 86% of your revenue, then you could question why revenue numbers and profit numbers are not reported separately in the press release.

And do this thought experiment: if AMZN were to spin off AWS into a separate company, what would the remaining portion be worth?

Answer: a small fraction of Amazon's current $1.5 trillion market value.

Investors responded positively in spite of AMZN’s questionable numbers.

Although it is too early to call the investor response positive for all of 2022, the short term price response to AMZN's release was up almost 10%. And that was in spite of a market downturn over the same period as shown by both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (QQQ) which were down over the same period.

Seeking Alpha

The real question becomes have investors had enough time to really evaluate the results yet?

Is Amazon A Good Investment Going Into 2022 or are investors over reacting to a questionable financial report?

There is no question that AMZN is investing heavily in its business and that certainly has had some effect on the muted adjusted results just reported.

Looking at the following chart you can see the extremely steep climb in CAPEX since 2018.

Seeking Alpha and author

No one would argue that future CAPEX for AWS is eminently qualified based upon its 29% profit margin in 2021.

The question remains, for the 86% of the business earning 1.5% how much CAPEX is too much?

Based upon the numbers we currently see, the best investment approach would be to take a wait and see approach until further results are in after say the 2nd quarter this year.

Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Looking at Amazon in its current position both price wise and value wise one is faced with the continuing conundrum facing Amazon investors.

1. Without AWS and its super growth and profitability what is Amazon really worth?

2. Will the non-AWS business ever get beyond a low single digit profit margin? If not, how long can the 62X PE ratio continue to hold?

3. Since the first of the year Amazon's price is down 8% even after the recent uptick.

4. As inflation in all things continues, can even Amazon offset the increased costs in people, trucks and gasoline? These costs are huge especially in the non-AWS portion of their business. And with a 1.5% margin, there is not much room for error or maneuver.

5. What effect, if any, will the return-to-work phenomenon have on Amazon's sales? Much of the increase in sales over the last two COVID years has been from work-from-home customers.

5. Will the $11 billion profit AMZN showed from their investment in Rivian continue to increase or could there be a reset in the EV business as chip shortages and price increases have their ultimate effect on the sales of pricy items like Rivian's products.

6. The market's long-term trend up is due for a reset sometime sooner rather than later. That could have a significant effect on stocks, such as Amazon, with a 62x PE ratio.

Amazon seems to be overpriced to me although betting against AMZN has been a fool's errand for at least a decade or so.

Since questions seem to outnumber answers by a large margin, I rate Amazon as at best a Hold until more and better results are shown. If you do hold, keep a close eye on the above 6 points and consider heading for the exits if one or more of them seem to be deteriorating in any significant way.