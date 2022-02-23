monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) dilutes shareholders to acquire Technisys. Presently, SoFi is priced at 8x forward sales, yet it's acquiring Technisys for approximately 13x forward sales.

On the surface, this looks appears to be a seriously bad capital allocation strategy. However, what makes the timing of this acquisition even worse is that SoFi's shares are near their all-time lows.

That being said, for bullish investors, there's a very strong EBITDA growth story that is worthwhile considering here.

Yet on the other hand, I remain skeptical of SoFi's EBITDA to free cash flow conversion prospects.

What's more, with more than $2.5 billion of net debt, this investment is starting to generate too many questions and not enough clear answers.

Consequently, I now contend that investors may do well to avoid this name for now. One can always revisit their investment thesis after its Q4 2021 earnings next week.

Negative Investor Sentiment Fails to Abate

Data by YCharts

Last month I wrote about SoFi and said,

At close to all-time lows, the risk-reward here is reasonable, but this is far from an easy investment. Author coverage

A month later, with the stock down now down further 25%, I stand by that comment. This is far from an easy investment.

SoFi - Revenue Growth Rates at Any Cost?

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira

Back in 2021, investors were salivating for growth, and companies like SoFi were bought first while investors asked questions later.

However, as time has progressed, investors have been increasingly asking questions first and perhaps investing later.

SoFi's Technisys Acquisition: Poor Timing

In my previous article, I highlighted SoFi's balance sheet.

SoFi Q3 2021

At the end of Q3 2021, SoFi had approximately $500 million of cash, meaning that SoFi's balance sheet holds approximately $2 billion of net debt.

What's more, as you may remember, SoFi acquired Golden Pacific Bank for $750 million. Thus, I suspect that when we actually get to see SoFi's Q1 2022 balance sheet we're going to be looking at a bank with more than $2.5 billion of net debt.

So, with an overleveraged balance sheet, this highly acquisitive business has few options on the table but to dilute its shareholders.

Now, let's analyze SoFi's acquisition of Technisys. In 2021, Technisys saw its revenues reach $70 million.

This implies that the acquisition took place on a 15.7x multiple to trailing sales. Thus, I believe this multiple drops to approximately 13x forward sales. I'll come back to discuss SoFi's standalone valuation in a moment.

However, before getting ahead of myself, in earnest, however one appraises this situation, it's difficult to support this acquisition at this time.

What's more, SoFi notes that over the next three years cumulative cost savings will reach $85 million. Realistically, these ''synergies'' will probably not even cover the cost of hiring investment bankers to facilitate this deal.

Crown Jewel: Path to Profitability Profile

SoFi Investor Presentation

The only reason why I'm still even considering this investment is that management has consistently maintained that it's going to see a rapid increase in its adjusted EBITDA figures in 2022.

However, right now, I'm starting to think just how ''adjusted'' are these adjusted EBITDA figures going to be?

Are we going to see meaningful impairments after the string of recent acquisitions that SoFi has made?

Also, given the rising interest rate environment, what portion of the 2022 adjusted EBITDA figures are going to be made up of interest payments?

SOFI Stock Valuation - Looks Cheap, But Is It?

The other unavoidable fact is that on the surface SoFi doesn't look so expensive. SoFi is priced at 18x this year's EBITDA.

But as already alluded to above, just how much of that EBITDA will translate into tangible free cash flows, after stock-based compensation? Because if investors are going to get involved in what is in fact a bank, they're going to require to see a ''believable'' bottom line EBITDA story.

Furthermore, here's another point to discuss. SoFi is priced at approximately 8x forward sales. And as we already know SoFi is expected to report slightly profitable EBITDA figures.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Technisys was made at an approximate 13x forward sales multiple.

This means that SoFi is diluting its shareholders as the stock is at all-time lows to buy a company on a much higher multiple. Indeed, this becomes difficult to see how SoFi's shareholders will see a reasonable return from this acquisition.

The Bottom Line

SoFi is well positioned as a neobank to embrace the transition from physical payments to digital payments.

However, its strategy of going all out to grow its revenues is starting to create a bad aftertaste.

SoFi may well bounce back from these lows if investor sentiment returns to the stock. But I think it's increasingly difficult to see a valid, well-reasoned, dispassionate, bullish argument to invest in this name.

If at first, I was unsure, as more facts start to emerge, I'm becoming increasingly disenchanted with this business.

I'm finding better investment opportunities elsewhere. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.