Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK:ASTI) continues to burn cash. Just when I thought ASTI was on its last leg, investors poured more capital into the company. New capital may have been dilutive, yet it allowed ASTI to continue operations and hold out hope that solar technology would eventually become commercially viable. The company manufactures photovoltaic ("PV") technology using solar panels to store light and turn it into electricity. ASTI also manufactures PV integrated portable power applications for commercial and military use.

Of note is that in the second half of last year, the company entered into a supply agreement and joint venture with TubeSolar. ASTI will produce thin-film PV foils that TubeSolar will purchase for its agricultural PV applications. ASTI is to receive an upfront payment and additional payments, assuming certain milestones are reached:

Management indicated that this JDA is a multi-million-dollar, long-term supply agreement, forming a strategic partnership between Ascent Solar and TubeSolar. This JDA includes (2) long-term supplier of customized PV ("PV Foils") for TubeSolar, (2) Non-Recurring Engineering Fee ("NRE Fee") of up to $4M, payable by TubeSolar to Ascent Solar in three parts, (3) establishment of a joint venture entity to develop a new manufacturing facility located in Germany ("JV FAB"), (4) the Company will benefit from milestone payments by TubeSolar of up to $13.5M, and (5) joint development efforts in next generation, high efficiency CIGS-Perovskite tandem PV cells.

The relationship with TubeSolar may have assuaged ASTI bulls. However, the company still remains unprofitable. At its current revenue base, the company simply cannot cover its costs.

ASTI Q3 2021 revenue (Shock Exchange, ASTI public filings)

In its most recent quarter, ASTI generated revenue of $12,000. ASTI was previously in dormant status, which explains why revenue rose rapidly Y/Y. Costs increased as the company increased production and ramped up operations. Management believes its current infrastructure is under-utilized. That could be the case. However, until ASTI can generate more revenue, the company will likely continue to incur operating losses.

ASTI had total costs and expenses of $2.7 million. R&D costs and SG&A costs were a combined $2 million, up from $466,000 in the year earlier period. The company currently has the look and feel of a start-up operation. The question remains, "Can ASTI generate enough revenue from its relationship with TubeSolar to cover the costs of infrastructure needed to service its obligations under the arrangement?" The company has shown a willingness to spend money. Whether it can garner enough revenue to justify the ramp up in costs remains to be seen.

Massive Capital Raise

ASTI has been trying to rightsize the company and perfect its business model for a while. In between, the company has been hemorrhaging cash. Through the first nine months of 2021 ASTI reported cash flow from operations of -$6.2 million. The situation worsened from the year earlier period when the company reported cash flow from operations of -$1.5 million. At year-end 2020 ASTI had only $168 thousand. With losses accumulating, management needed to raise capital or watch the company potentially go belly up.

Management did the former. According to ASTI's cash flow statement, the company raised nearly $11 million from stock issuance in the first nine months of the year. I understand that in August 2021 the company entered into a common stock purchase agreement with BD 1 Investment Holding for about 667 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $10 million. The first tranche was closed for about $5 million in early September and the second tranche was expected to close in Q4 2021.

In addition, ASTI benefited from a non-cash conversion of $5.8 million in preferred stock and convertible notes to equity, and the non-cash forgiveness of a $193 thousand PPP loan. This helped improve the company's balance sheet immensely.

ASTI Q3 2021 balance sheet (Shock Exchange)

The above chart illustrates that from Q2 2020 to Q3 2021, ASTI's cash and equivalents rose from $168,000 to $4.3 million. Total debt increased by $2.6 million to $8.5 million over the period, while net debt declined by $1.5 million to $4.2 million. Meanwhile, ASTI's equity increased from -$20 million to -$4.6 million.

The improvement in liquidity was paramount. ASTI could experience more cash burn as the company continues to ramp up operations and attempt to garner enough revenue to justify its existence. The added liquidity could provide a buffer for a few more quarters.

ASTI's Valuation Leaves Remains Questionable

At Feb. 18 ASTI had a market capitalization of $43 million and an enterprise value ("EV") of $47 million. Last 12 months EBITDA through Q3 2021 was negative, so traditional metrics would not necessarily apply to the stock.

ASTI valuation (Shock Exchange)

First Solar (FSLR) and NextEra (NEE) both have exposure to green energy. Both have strong EBITDA margins. NEE had an EBITDA margin of nearly 50% in Q3 2021, while FSLR had an EBITDA margin of 21%. This likely explains why NEE trades at 26x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA and First Solar trades at 11x. ASTI has an enterprise value of $47 million, yet does not generate positive EBITDA. Until the company generates positive earnings, it could be difficult to justify its current trading value.

In the near term, I envision more operating losses as ASTI remains in start-up phase. It may require additional capital raises in order to fund cash burn. That likely means more dilution for existing shareholders.

Conclusion

There could be more cash burn ahead for ASTI. Sell the stock.