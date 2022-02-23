spooh/E+ via Getty Images

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, midsized midstream partnership Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The headline numbers here were certainly impressive as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both revenues and net income. This certainly spiked the company's market price on the open, despite the fact that both revenue and net income are not particularly important metrics for judging the performance of a midstream company. In the case of a company like this, cash flows are the most important thing, and while these were certainly decent, they were not nearly as strong as the headline numbers might lead one to think. In fact, the company's cash flows were weaker than what we saw last year. Overall though, Crestwood Equity Partners remains one of the better companies in the midstream space.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Crestwood Equity Partners' fourth quarter 2021 earnings results:

Crestwood Equity Partners brought in total revenues of $1.3804 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a substantial 110.91% increase over the $654.5 million that the company reported during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $104.2 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $54.3 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Crestwood Equity Partners' flagship operation in the Bakken shale gathered an average of 243.7 million cubic feet of natural gas per day during the reporting period. This represents a slight improvement over the 224.6 million cubic feet per day that the company averaged in the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $91.1 million in the most current quarter. This represents a 14.30% decline over the $106.3 million that the company reported last year.

Crestwood Equity Partners reported a net income of $78.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a substantial 182.73% increase over the $27.8 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As was the case with pretty much every midstream company that has reported thus far, Crestwood Equity Partners saw its revenues increase substantially compared to the prior-year quarter. This was largely due to the increase in energy prices that occurred over the course of 2021. One of Crestwood Equity Partners' largest businesses is the processing of natural gas. Indeed, the company has the ability to process a total of 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The processing of natural gas is certainly not a business operation that most people think of when they picture a midstream company but most of them do it. It is an integral part of the work required to bring natural gas to the market because the gas that is found in the ground contains a number of contaminants, such as water and sulfur, that must be removed before the gas can be used. This is the task that is performed at natural gas processing plants such as the ones operated by Crestwood Equity Partners. The reason why this has an impact on the company's revenues is that this is generally a margin-based business, much like refining. Crestwood Equity Partners makes its money based on the difference between the price of raw natural gas and the price of the processed. These two items both tend to increase together, as we can clearly see here:

Crestwood Equity Partners Earnings Press Release

This is the reason why midstream companies typically report their gross margins (the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold) as their top-line performance measure instead of revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Crestwood Equity Partners reported a gross margin of $246.8 million compared to $172.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Although the company did see a year-over-year improvement, it was nowhere near as large as the increase in revenues would suggest. In addition, the company's gross margin comparison reiterates the stability that I have consistently stated that these companies enjoy.

We can see the company's general stability emphasized further by looking at its adjusted EBITDA, which is akin to its pre-tax cash flow. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Crestwood Equity Partners reported an adjusted EBITDA of $149.1 million, which was a 10.73% decline over the $165.1 million that the company reported during the prior-year quarter. The biggest reason for the year-over-year decline was the Stagecoach divestment in July 2021, which I discussed in previous articles on the company. This was a series of four natural gas storage facilities and three natural gas pipelines that Crestwood Equity Partners owned alongside Consolidated Edison (ED). As these assets are located in New York and Pennsylvania, they are obviously well outside of Crestwood Equity Partners' core operating areas in the central part of the United States. The companies sold the Stagecoach assets to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $1.195 billion. These assets were generating about $16 million in quarterly adjusted EBITDA for Crestwood Equity Partners. The company received that money during the fourth quarter of last year, but obviously, it did not this year because it no longer owns the Stagecoach assets. If we subtract the $16 million in quarterly adjusted EBITDA out of last year's figure, then we can see that the company's adjusted EBITDA was almost identical year-over-year. This reinforces the overall cash flow stability that this company enjoys, regardless of economic conditions.

The reason for this cash flow stability is the business model that Crestwood Equity Partners utilizes. In short, the company enters into long-term (typically five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers for the provision of midstream services. The customer compensates Crestwood Equity Partners based on the volume of the resources that it sends through the company's infrastructure and not on their value (although the natural gas processing operation uses a different model as already discussed). This alone would provide a great deal of cash flow stability, but these contracts also include minimum volume commitments that specify a certain minimum volume of resources that must be sent through Crestwood's infrastructure or paid for anyway. This only adds to the company's cash flow stability since these commitments ensure that even changes in volumes will not have a particularly noticeable impact on the company's cash flow. Approximately 23% of Crestwood Equity Partners' cash flow comes from these contracts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

This general cash flow stability is something that we very much like to see out of an income-focused investment such as a midstream company. This makes a great deal of sense because it is much easier for the company to budget for and pay out a larger distribution if it can be reasonably certain of the amount of money that is coming in that would a company whose cash flows are always in flux.

Speaking of distribution, this is the primary reason that many people invest in a company like this. Crestwood Equity Partners certainly does not disappoint here as the company's 8.67% current yield is much more attractive than the 1.33% yield on the broader S&P 500 Index (SPY). The company has historically been very consistent about its distribution and it was one of the midstream firms that did not cut their distributions back in 2020:

Seeking Alpha

The general consistency is something that most investors that are looking for a steady source of portfolio income will certainly appreciate. However, it is always critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want the company to be forced to reverse course and cut the distribution since that would both reduce our incomes and likely cause the unit price to fall. The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to afford its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the limited partners. As stated in the highlights, Crestwood Equity Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $91.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was sufficient to cover the distribution 2.10 times over. As a general rule, analysts consider anything over 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable, but I am admittedly somewhat more conservative and like to see this ratio over 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the position. We can clearly see that Crestwood Equity Partners easily fulfills both requirements. Overall then, we can conclude that the distribution is likely to be quite safe.

In conclusion, Crestwood Equity Partners delivered a very large increase in revenue and net income that certainly impressed the market. However, a closer look at the actual numbers reveals that this company is simply showcasing the stability that we have come to expect from it. This is certainly not a bad thing though as it is exactly this stability that allows the company to be the high-yielding income vehicle that we have grown to respect over the years. The distribution continues to be quite sustainable, and overall, Crestwood Equity Partners remains one of the better companies in the midstream space.