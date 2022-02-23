martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Amazingly, United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reported yet another unexpected dividend hike, increasing its regular dividend to a quarterly run-rate of 15.25 cents, or an annualized level of 61 cents. In addition, UBCP declared a 15 cent Special Dividend, which was much higher than the 10 cent Special Dividend one year ago. In total, these are now the 6th dividend increase [four regular dividends, plus two Special Dividend, hikes] by UBCP during the past 12 months, which is phenomenal given that many financials are still at reduced [or even zero] dividend payout levels due to Covid-19. How many stocks globally can boast of six dividend hikes during the past year? The total dividend for 2022 is now a 4.4% yield.

The regular quarterly dividend annualized run-rate is now 3.5%, or 3.7% looking forward to our next year estimate. Given UBCP's propensity to pay Special Dividends, we would not be surprised if another Special Dividend is declared in 2023 as well, on top of the steady rise in the regular annual dividend. In our opinion, the company is clearly sending a signal to investors that they are quite confident about their financial position and outlook.

As we have highlighted is our previous notes, UBCP is a very attractive dividend story in many ways. First, the dividend yield is clearly among the top 10% of all listed stocks in the USA. Second, management has now declared 6 Special Dividends during the past 6 years. Finally, the company has a rich tradition going back 39 years of paying dividends to shareholders - it is crystal clear that this is a top priority for senior management and the board. Given that UBCP still has ambitious growth targets of reaching $1 billion in assets [which would imply 38% growth from current asset levels], we expect further growth in the dividend going forward.

41% Net Income Growth in Q3

As we highlighted just last week in our update note on Seeking Alpha, UBCP reported Q4 and full-year 2021 results which were ahead of Wall Street consensus. For full-year 2021, UBCP reported a 19% increase in net income with EPS of $1.62 [consensus $1.56]. The 2021 result was impressive, given the prior year 2020 was also a record year, and thus not an easy comparison by any means. UBCP has fundamentally outperformed the banking sector handily, despite Covid-19 and a severe economic recession. For Q4, UBCP reported $0.41 in EPS, ahead of the consensus $0.35 estimate.

As mentioned in our initial note, UBCP remains in a solid and comfortable position of having excess provisions, which should set up the bank for continued strong earnings in 2022. We saw this play out in spades in each quarter in 2021, including Q4, where UBCP reported a write-back of provisioning expenses. This means negative provisioning, or actually a positive line item on the income statement. This was a key contributor to the solid earnings, and we suspect this trend will continue for a few more quarters, and management has also alluded to this prospect in their press release

Reiterate $21 Price Target, suggesting 25% total return

As we mentioned in our earnings update note last week, we are reiterating our $21.00 [revised up from prior $20.00] price target, which implies about 25% total return. The stock has performed very well following our February 2021 Initial Recommendation, and has recently hit all-time highs of over $20.00. Following the strong Q4 earnings, Special Dividend announcement, and good prospects as the US economy continues to recover - we continue to see upside in the stock price.

We arrive at our $21.00 target price using a 12.4x multiple on our 2023 EPS expectation of $1.70. We believe the P/E multiple assumption implied by our price target is reasonable given the 14.1x P/E multiple of various banking indices, and the overall 21.8x forward P/E level of the Russell 2000 Index. On today's stock price, UBCP is trading at attractive and "deep value" levels of 10.1x P/E, 1.2x price/book, and 3.7% regular dividend yield, all based on year 2023 likely results.

Strong Growth Record & Future Prospects

Conclusion

Six dividend hikes plus strong earnings results have highlighted UBCP's banner performance during the past one year. UBCP's stock is a very attractive mix of deep value metrics, strong 2021 and 5-year growth, solid capital and leverage metrics, and a stable and conservative management team. With a 2022 4.4% total dividend yield [including the recent Special Dividend announcement], and the prospects for continued dividend growth, investors are getting a great mix of both growth plus yield. The stock continues to look quite undervalued trading at 10.1x P/E on forward likely EPS. We see 25% total return potential for UBCP's stock assuming conservative multiples at a discount to the market as well as the financial sector.