Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Seeks Broad Merger Partner Net
Summary
- Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has raised $172.5 million in gross proceeds in an IPO in January 2022.
- The SPAC seeks to combine with a company in a wide variety of technology sectors.
- SPAC CEO Scott Crist has been a venture capitalist, but his sole previous SPAC result has been disappointing so far; I'm on Hold for ITAQ.
A Quick Take On Industrial Tech II
Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (NASDAQ:ITAQ) has sold $172.5 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.
The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in a wide variety of technology sectors such as software, IoT, digital and energy transformation, remote sensing and 5G communications.
CEO Scott Crist's SPAC track record has been disappointing to-date, so until he proves an ability to make SPAC shareholders money, I'm on Hold on ITAQ.
Industrial Tech II Sponsor Background And Performance
Industrial Tech II has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Industrial Tech Partners II, LLC.
The sponsor is headed by:
- Chief Executive Officer E. Scott Crist, partner at Texas Ventures and CEO of Osperity, an AI-assisted industrial computer vision company
- Chief Financial Officer R. Greg Smith, who has held senior finance positions at a number of venture - and private equity-backed private and public companies.
The SPAC is the 2nd vehicle by this executive group.
Industrial Tech Acquisitions SPAC (ITACU) merged with 4D imaging radar technology company Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) and its stock price has dropped 21% since the close of its combination in October, 2021. (Source)
Industrial Tech II's SPAC IPO Terms
Houston, Texas-based Industrial Tech II sold 15 million units of Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the later of 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination or 12 months from the closing of this offering from the closing of an initial business combination and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.
The SPAC has 18 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.
Stock trading symbols include:
Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B.
The SPAC sponsor purchased 7.25 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. Each warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.
The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.
Commentary About Industrial Tech II
ITAQ is the second SPAC attempt by the CEO, Scott Crist, who has extensive venture capital investment experience in various related technology sectors.
However, his first SPAC, ITAC, which has since merged with Arbe Robotics, has produced disappointing performance to-date, although the stock initially rose well above its initial trading price until it was punished by the overall stock market drop in technology company valuations.
Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value, and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.
So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.
The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.
While it could be argued that the first SPAC's performance period has been a short one, it is difficult to advocate for investing in a SPAC executive who hasn't produced a successful track record in the SPAC business so far.
In effect, the jury is still out on Crist's ability to generate meaningful and durable shareholder returns in the public SPAC market.
Until he proves an ability to make SPAC shareholders money, my outlook on ITAQ is Neutral.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. Investing in SPACs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. SPAC investing is subject to potential volatility and risk of loss.