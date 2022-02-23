jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a challenging market for auto and truck suppliers, Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had been doing okay since my last update, up slightly and keeping pace with Allison (ALSN) while outperforming American Axle (AXL), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Dana (DAN), and Tenneco (TEN), and the S&P 500. That performance trajectory spiked yesterday (February 22), with the announcement that the company had accepted a buyout bid from Cummins.

I like this deal for both parties, though arguably more for Cummins than Meritor. Cummins is paying a premium both to the current price and my own estimate of Meritor's fair value, and the Cummins acquisition gives shareholders cash upfront in exchange for the risks of how the EV market will develop in commercial trucks and how the heavy vehicle cycle will play out over the next years. For Cummins, I like this deal as a way of further integrating both its legacy powertrain operations and expanding its long-term leverage to vehicle electrification.

The Deal

Cummins and Meritor announced a deal whereby Cummins will acquire Meritor for $36.50/share in cash. The enterprise value of the deal is $3.7B, or about 7.5x expected 2022 EBITDA and around 0.9x expected 2022 revenue. The deal price is also a nearly 50% premium to Meritor's share price before the deal.

Cummins expects the deal to close before year-end, and I see virtually no risk of antitrust concerns. I also see little chance of a competing bid, as there wouldn't be a clear strategic buyer with incentive to outbid Cummins.

Why Do This Deal?

I like this deal on multiple levels for Cummins.

First, Meritor is the global leader (ex-China) in axles and brake systems for commercial vehicles, as well as a leader in components for truck trailers and related aftermarket parts. As I've written before in reference to Cummins, I see a meaningful opportunity to consolidate in traditional internal combustion engine (or ICE) truck components; ICE-powered commercial vehicles are going to be in production for quite a while longer, but OEMs are looking to shift their development efforts to electrification and alternative fuels and looking to reduce costs with ICE components - consolidation like this helps achieve that.

I also like the deal for its electrification angle. Meritor has been an early mover in "e-axles" that combine motors, inverters, transmission, and control modules into a single unit. E-axles are likely to be common components in at least certain categories of electrified commercial vehicles, and they also offer the advantage of a familiar formfactor that works with existing truck platform designs.

I have no doubt that the e-axle space will be competitive, with Allison, American Axle, and Dana among those already getting involved in e-axles and/or e-drive systems. Still, Meritor's strong legacy position in axles and partnerships with companies like PACCAR (PCAR) puts it in a good position at this early stage.

Given Cummins' commitment to developing systems for vehicle electrification, this seems like a natural fit, as it gives the company more opportunities to develop fully integrated systems for OEM customers. Unlike the case in automobiles, fewer commercial vehicles are pledging to go fully insourced for electrified powertrains, so I believe there are significant opportunities here for Cummins to integrate and build on Meritor's technology with their own efforts in batteries, power electronics, and drivetrain components.

Is This A Fair Deal For Meritor?

With concerns about near-term peak orders for commercial trucks and much higher input costs, and longer-term worries about what the transition to electrification will mean for margins and market share, the auto and truck supplier space hasn't been performing all that well of late. As I said in the open, Meritor has done a bit better than its peers, but not as well as I'd hoped to see.

I value stocks like Meritor on the basis of long-term discounted cash flow and shorter-term margin-driven EV/revenue. By both approaches, Meritor has looked undervalued below $30, and with the company's recently-reported earnings, my EV/rev-based fair value was moving up to around $33.

So, relative to my fair value estimate, Cummins is paying a 10% premium to acquire the company outright. Is that fair to Meritor? On balance, I would say "yes". It's true that Meritor shares could have eventually been worth more in a few years' time if the company stayed independent, but there's still meaningful risk to heavy vehicle cyclicality, to say nothing of the adoption curve of electrification components. While Meritor was projecting $1.5B in 2030 EV-related sales with similar margins, it's certainly possible that other established rivals or newcomers would come up with better systems and drive Meritor's market share lower over time.

The Bottom Line

As I said, I don't expect a competing bid for Meritor; that's not a comment on the quality of the business, but rather in the relatively limited number of potential bidders that would get enough strategic value from a bid to support a higher price. While I can understand how some Meritor shareholders may not be thrilled to see the shares bought away, there are other suppliers out there worth considering with that cash, including Cummins and auto suppliers like BorgWarner (BWA), which I recently highlighted here.