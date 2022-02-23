Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) is developing “a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body,” claims their Annual Report. A few years ago, the technology was described in this fashion:

Cue is building a complex therapeutic, marrying a costimulatory molecule with a T cell receptor-targeting peptide on an antibody scaffold to orchestrate a specific T cell response. The peptide finds the T cells they need and the biologic delivers an engineered ligand. And when you change the components, you should be able to change the specific effect.

Their pipeline is here:

Pipeline

Source

Lead candidate CUE-101 is being tested as a monotherapy in 2nd and later line HPV-positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. This trial began way back in 2019. In 2021, the company commenced a second trial with CUE-101 + Keytruda in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Data from preclinical studies were published in a scientific journal:

Results: CUE-101 demonstrates selective binding, activation, and expansion of HPV16 E711-20-specific CD8þ T cells from PBMCs relative to nontarget cells. Intravenous administration of CUE-101 induced selective expansion of HPV16 E711-20-specific CD8þ T cells in HLA-A2 (AAD) transgenic mice, and anticancer efficacy and immunologic memory was demonstrated in TC-1 tumor-bearing mice treated with mCUE-101. Combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade further enhanced the observed efficacy. Conclusions: Consistent with its design, CUE-101 demonstrates selective expansion of an HPV16 E711-20-specific population of cytotoxic CD8þ T cells, a favorable safety profile, and in vitro and in vivo evidence supporting its potential for clinical efficacy in an ongoing phase I trial.

There’s not much to say; so it expands the T cell population, it cures cancer in mice, and it hasn’t killed any mice. That’s all good, but absent clinical data, there’s not much one can do in the way of assessment. However, there is no topline data yet. That phase 1 study will read out in mid-2022. This was an 85-patient open label study with ORR as a secondary outcome measure, and all primary outcomes being safety related.

A second phase 2 trial started in December. This will read out in 2024. This trial will enroll 30 patients who are HLA-A*0201 Positive with locally advanced, HPV16-Positive Oropharyngeal Squamous-Cell Carcinoma. The first trial is partnered with Merck, Sharpe and Dohme. The second one is with Washington University.

A few weeks ago, the company announced some data from these trials. First, an SITC presentation from November showed that “as monotherapy, CUE-101 led to clinical benefit in 46.2% of patients and durable stable response in 38.5%. In a dose escalation study of three patients on CUE-101 + Keytruda, all showed tumor reduction after two cycles of therapy.”

Then in late January the company presented further data which showed that the treatment “led to partial responses in two out of four patients, though one of those responses was unconfirmed.”

The data was underwhelming, and the stock went down as a result.

Financials

CUE has a market cap of $207mn and a cash reserve of $67mn. The company recently received $3mn from partner LG Chem as a milestone payment. Research and development expenses were $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and general and administrative expenses were $4.3 million. At that rate, and given these are figures from almost 9 months ago, I think the company is in dire financial straits.

About half the company is held by funds and institutions. Top holder, at 8%, is an outfit from Connecticut called Nantahala Asset Management - here’s their single page website. This is followed by BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard - who have dedicated considerable efforts to have leading positions in every emerging biopharma. Their presence does not impress me any longer. Insider transactions are a mix of buys and sales, which is actually not too bad. I note that the CEO purchased some shares in the open market last year.

On an aside, here’s a chart of executive compensation for the company, from last year:

Compensation

Source

Bottomline

These companies are cash cows for executives, that’s for sure. Look at those figures and you can kind of guess why bringing the trial process to a quick end has no financial meaning for executives. Sure, there is performance-based compensation in the form of stocks and options, but the salary plus bonus is just too much of an incentive to complete the process any faster than necessary. We are seeing this again and again in the biopharma sector. As such, I will be very wary of investing in early stage biopharma like CUE at this time.