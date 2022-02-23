onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), as operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline Partnership (DAPL), had appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in an attempt to bypass the new review of the DAPL pipeline that's being completed by the United States Army Corps Of Engineers. SCOTUS dismissed the idea. SCOTUS only takes a very few cases out of all the appeals that get there in the first place. So, this result without comment should not have been unexpected as it was an odds-on favorite outcome. Now it's time to figure out just what might happen without the asked-for intervention of the court and how it might influence a proposed investment in the company.

Interestingly, the Biden administration noted the fears of a pipeline shutdown were overstated. That's an unusually positive outlook from an administration thought to be hostile to the oil and gas industry. The comment certainly does not fit the "hostile" part of the narrative. If anything, the comment could be interpreted as taking a stance in favor of the pipeline's continuing operations.

The Army Corps Of Engineers, for its part, has extended the amount of time needed to complete the EIS study. The current deadline is now September. That's about four to six months later than was originally expected.

Probably the biggest risk to the DAPL pipeline is shown in a separate court decision in Illinois where a second permit was revoked for the pipeline. In this instance, the court held (on pages 42-44) that it was improper for the original judge to not consider the safety record of the operator. Energy Transfer (which in this case was the operator of Dakota Access LLC in combination with another subsidiary, Energy Transfer Oil Company) had tried to state that the operator of DAPL was different until the other side found that the operations were sub-contracted out to Sunoco (not the same as the public partnership). This Sunoco was supposedly the same operator in Pennsylvania. But the objection stopped this process of getting all the facts out in court. Then the judge at the time ruled all of that and more moot.

Now however, the appeals decision has ruled that the new process must determine whether the pipeline was needed as well as consider the safety record of the operation. So, all the "moot" considerations must now be considered by the proper authority (and probably an appeal or two regardless of who wins).

This is similar to the situation with a new EIS in that a record of an operator can be construed to be "controversial" enough to weigh on the suitability findings of the DAPL pipeline. I covered this issue as the battle waxed back and forth in several articles until the new EIS study began. Right now, things are relatively quiet until the results come in. But there's likely to be more court challenges in the future regardless of the opinion of the Army Corps of Engineers.

One tack that management took with the Illinois hearing that's noted in the decision is that the DAPL pipeline is relatively new with some of the latest safety gadgets. Therefore, the safety record of DAPL really cannot be compared to a decision to use an older pipeline until Mariner was complete because older pipelines are more likely to have issues.

Energy Transfer also stated that at some point the company switched subsidiaries to operate the Mariner pipeline which improved the record of violations going forward. All of this and more appear to be considerations in both the EIS and in Illinois. The risk was evidently significant enough to ask SCOTUS to shut down the process before something unfavorable could happen.

The issue of safe operations is further magnified by the issues discussed in the 10-K. These issues are framed as management will vigorously defend the company in a legal situation. If there's a reasonable probability of a loss, then management clearly states that the loss will not result in material damage to operations. But the problem is that there's three pages of different things that management cannot estimate the outcome at the current time or feels the loss is immaterial.

Yet on the public side FERC has proposed a $40 million fine. This case is for a pipeline in Ohio. In Pennsylvania, the company now faces nine criminal counts. That was in addition to another 48 charges filed against the company. At least one of the agreements that allowed completion of the Mariner pipeline resulted in a fine of $4 million. The cost of dredging the lake (or even the total cleanup cost for that matter) has never been discussed with shareholders.

As a result of all the "attention getting" fines, charges, and associated settlement duties, the company has a fairly long laundry list to defend in both the current cases where the permits are now gone. The real risk of an unfavorable outcome is probably not easy for anyone to determine. One of the results of the SCOTUS decision is probably a lot more court cases and accompanying legal costs in the future.

Probably the largest loss for shareholders so far is the payment of interest in addition to the failed Williams merger fees. The combination of all of the money involved may eclipse $500 million even though the judge allowed a recovery for the destruction of evidence by the other side.

So, when management states that restoring the distribution is a top priority, the statement itself is very believable. The question that the market wants answered is "how much more legal setbacks are in the future and what is the cost of those setbacks?" Because some of the fines appear to be getting to the stage where enough of them could materially change the results of a quarter.

Management paints a bright future for the company with lots of cash to pay more distributions. That same management may not be able to discuss the outcome of these legal cases on the advice of counsel. But that management can certainly discuss the changes in place to turn the situation around so there are a whole lot less of these cases in the future. So far that discussion has been lacking.

For me, the uncertainty surrounding all the legal cases is enough to watch this one from the sidelines. I'm glad management is optimistic and certainly hope their version is the one that comes out in the future. But I'm definitely not certain enough about the situation to invest.

My suspicion is that most if not all the operations will be allowed to continue. That would especially be true now that the Biden administration publicly states shutdown fears of DAPL are overstated. However, it's also possible that Energy Transfer (the whole organization meaning any subsidiary) may be found to be an unsuitable operator in one or more states. The outcome of that finding is a material enough possibility (even though far from certain) because of all the fines and criminal charges. That would cause a rearrangement in one or more partnerships that the organization participates in. This is still another reason for me to watch the outcome from the sidelines. When things become certain, then I will decide upon an investment strategy.