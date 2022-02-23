SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retail, particularly focused on fashion, can be a fascinating and highly lucrative area of the market to invest in. But at the same time, it can also be extremely volatile due in large part to the ever-changing nature of consumer preferences. One company that has been on the bad side of this kind of change is a firm called Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL). In recent years, management has overseen a significant decline in the company's sales even as the business shifts from being a physical retailer to being one focused on digital sales. Ultimately, while the 2021 fiscal year the company looks to be positive, the overall trend for the business is negative, and investors should be wise to tread cautiously moving forward. Because all those shares of the business are incredibly cheap, that low price might actually be warranted.

A fashion retailer in decline

Fossil Group operates today as a manufacturer and distributor that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The company's products include a wide array of different objects, ranging from traditional watches and smartwatches to jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and more. Brand names owned by the company include, but are not limited to, Fossil, Relic, and Zodiac. On top of this, the company also licenses brands such as Armani Exchange, Diesel, and Kate Spade New York.

In terms of overall revenue composition, at least during the company's 2020 fifth school year, which is the most recent completed fiscal year for which data is available, 48% of revenue for the business came from its own owned brands. Licensed brands accounted for slightly more, coming in at 47.3%. And other miscellaneous offerings that fit into neither category comprised the final 4.7% of revenue for the business. When it comes to specific products, the company boasts that watches make up the largest portion of its revenue. In 2020, for instance, the sale of both traditional watches and smartwatches represented a combined 80.6% of the company's revenue. Next in line came fashion accessories, representing 17.1% of sales. However, the company also generates a small portion of revenue from licensed eyewear products through a license agreement that it has with Safilo Group (OTCPK:SAFLF). Revenue there represented 0.4% of the company's overall sales in 2020.

Geographically, Fossil Group is a fairly diverse company. During its 2020 fiscal year, for instance, the firm generated 39.8% of its revenue from sales made throughout the Americas. Europe represented the second largest region for the company, accounting for 32.4% of sales. And the entirety of Asia made up 26.9% of sales. In order to fully reach out to all of these regions, the company has developed a significant network of both company-owned sales subsidiaries and independent distributors. In all, it operates 23 of its own company-owned sales subsidiaries and it works with 75 independent distributors across the globe to sell its products. In addition to this, the company also has a large network of physical retail stores. However, the number of these has been decreasing over the years. As of the end of its 2016 fiscal year, for instance, the company had 585 stores in operation. By the end of 2020, that number had decreased to about 421.

Any company experiencing a massive decline in store count like Fossil Group is bound to see a decline in revenue over time. And that is exactly what has transpired recently for the business. Revenue back in 2016 was $3.04 billion. By 2019, sales had dropped to $2.22 billion, but this number ultimately plunged to $1.61 billion in 2020. One good sign for investors is that we are seeing something of a rebound if we look at 2021 data. During the first nine months of 2021, sales came in at $1.27 billion. That is 16.7% higher than the $1.09 billion the company generated the same time one year earlier. For the full 2021 fiscal year, management forecasted revenue, at the midpoint, coming in at $1.90 billion. Although that is about 18% higher than what the company achieved in 2020, it does still represent a sizable decrease relative to the company's 2019 fiscal year. This came in large part as the number of stores in operation for the business dropped to 374. Although the company has suffered from a decrease in store count, it has done well to grow its digital sales. In 2019, digital sales for the business accounted for just 20.1% of overall revenue. This jumped to 38.8% during 2020. You would think that with the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, that digital sales would drop as well. However, as of the latest quarter, this metric came in at 40%.

Declining sales have been a problem for Fossil Group, but profitability has been another concern. In four of the last five fiscal years ending in the 2020 fiscal year, the company had generated net losses. The last prophet came when the business reported $78.9 million in net income for its 2016 fiscal year. Operating cash flow has also suffered, but in a lumpy sort of way. After peaking at $248.1 million in 2018, it turned negative to the tune of $14.2 million in 2019. Then, in 2020, it turned positive again, this time to $101.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the trend is a bit clearer, but still rather messy. The peak year for the business would have been back in 2016 when operating cash flow was $192.8 million. In 2019, it hit $163.1 million before plunging to $84.6 million in 2020. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA, with that metric ultimately dropping from $168.6 million in 2019 to $7.7 million in 2020.

Just as in the case of revenue, the 2021 fiscal year looks to have been largely better for the company from a profitability perspective. Net income in the first nine months of the year totaled $5.8 million. That represents a significant improvement over the $92.1 million loss generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow did decline, falling from a positive $95.9 million to a negative $37 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have actually risen from $32 million to $109.3 million. And finally, EBITDA grew from a negative $36 million to a positive $100.3 million. The only guidance management provided for the 2021 fiscal year related to EBITDA, with a midpoint expectation for the company coming in at $171.3 million. Although that represents a nice improvement over the 2020 fiscal year, it is only marginally higher than 2019 data and it is still below what the company achieved in the three years prior to that. If we assume a similar adjusted operating cash flow margin as what we should see with the EBITDA margin, then a reading there should be around $140 million.

Taking this data, we can find that shares of the company are trading at very low levels. On an adjusted price to operating cash flow basis, the multiple for the company is 5. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the multiple is 3.8. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range for these companies was from 7.4 to 38.3. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, granting a range of 3.2 to 7.5. In this case, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Fossil Group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Fossil Group 5.0 3.8 PLBY Group (PLBY) 8.4 6.6 Movado Group (MOV) 8.3 6.0 Superior Group of Companies (SGC) 38.3 7.5 Vera Bradley (VRA) 7.4 3.2 Delta Apparel (DLA) 15.1 6.8

Takeaway

At this point in time, some investors may be excited by how cheap shares of the company currently are. There's no denying that Fossil Group is trading on the cheap. On top of this, the company has experienced some nice improvements on its top and bottom lines based on data from 2021 relative to the 2020 fiscal year. But it's worth noting, that even with that improvement, it is still declining from a revenue perspective year after year. So while the company may offer some nice upside if it can stabilize its operations, I see no sign of that taking place at this moment. At best, the low share price of the business could make it slightly undervalued. But there is just as high a chance that the firm will ultimately end up being a value trap moving forward.