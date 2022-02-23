valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

When we last covered Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) we had a neutral rating on the stock. This was despite the appearance of the stock being exceptionally cheap. Cyclical stocks tend to fool investors when examined through the lens of traditional P/E levels as they are cheapest at the top and most expensive at the bottom. As we left that piece we said,

Key risk factor here for CCS, as with all homebuilders, is a sustained increase in interest rates which starts to dampen the mood around buying new homes. The Federal Reserve has also started talking about tapering its bond purchases and that will likely be reflected in mortgage backed securities first. This is a fine growing company, but investors should try and purchase stocks using valuation metrics that are best correlated with good forward returns.

The warning on the interest rates was perhaps a tad early but it did play out. The 10 year treasury rate dipped lower for the next two months after the article was written and then zoomed up.

Data by YCharts

While not exactly perfect, you can see the inverse correlation between CCS and the 10 year Treasury rate.

Data by YCharts

We take a look at where the fundamentals stand today and whether we can make a bullish case.

Q4-2021

CCS delivered a scintillating Q4-2021. Net income increased 80% to $4.78 per share. It did so on the back of a small increase (4%) in home sales. Revenue growth came in at 22% and the biggest contributor was the large expansion in gross margins which increased from 20.8% to 25.9%. If we straight annualize the Q4-2021 run-rate, we get to a P/E ratio of less than 4. Obviously the market does not think this is remotely sustainable. Could it be right?

Two Pieces Of The Puzzle

The first piece here is to look at what is being built. That is because what is already being built will have to be sold and not necessarily at great prices. Here we have the total new homes under construction.

New Homes Under Construction (Bloomberg)

That supply does look alarming. While some may argue that we can absorb all of that, we are less certain. There are certainly trends that help and post the global financial crisis we built far fewer homes than we needed to replenish our aging inventory. This indicator still gives off an orange flag to us.

The second piece is the impact that mortgage rates are having on purchase decisions.

Mortgage Rates Vs Purchase Applications (Bankrate)

Note that the mortgage rate axis is inverted. As our readers know, we called for these higher yields multiple times over the last 12 months. Our rationale was that inflation was not transitory and bond bulls were getting high on their own supply. They were using the low bond yields as a signal to purchase more bonds as they believed low yields telegraphed deflation. Of course that was pure nonsense as the 0.5% 10 Year bond yields in 2020 were a complete failure in forecasting the actual 7.5% CPI. The question remains as to how far this has to go and we think we are not yet there. At a minimum we will look for a 3% 10 Year Treasury rate to tell us that we are done.

Valuation Getting Better

While we were not enamored with the P/E ratio, as we think it conveys no useful information, we do like where CCS is headed on the other metric.

Data by YCharts

We generally want to buy this under tangible book value and we also believe the next 2 quarters of earnings are in the bag. Hence tangible book value should rise to close to the current stock price in two quarters.

How We Would Play It

Last time the idea was to sell the $55 CSPs in lieu of going long the stock.

Trade From Last Article (How To Buy A Volatile Homebuilder)

While the stock was down over the same time frame, cash secured puts outperformed it significantly as CCS ended December 17 over the strike price. We think the same rationale should apply here as we are going to see some bumpy quarters ahead. This time we think and even larger margin of safety should be considered.

CCS Quote (Interactive Brokers)

By Q3-2022, we should be seeing a minimum tangible book value of $60 and at an effective price of $45.40, the long position is close to 75% of tangible book value.

CCS Trade Idea (Trapping Value)

We like this company and the recent dividend hike that we saw. At the same time, we just don't think the interest rate risks are fully priced in. If we had to initiate a position it would be via the mechanism shown above.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.