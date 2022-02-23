Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

Sibanye's (NYSE:SBSW) stock price seems to have finally progressed the way that many have expected. We first covered Sibanye nearly a year ago and have been correct on price direction 3/4 times. This article follows a different approach by focusing on pricing the stock's current risk by making use of the Fama-French 5-factor model and using the model in the context of recent business occurrences. Lastly, ESG variables are assessed because we think there's somewhat of a misunderstanding of how ESG risk is currently traded.

If you're seeking a full company description, please have a look at our first Sibanye article.

The Pricing Model

The Fama-French 5 Factor pricing model is a popular stock pricing model that measures a stock's justified return for its given risk exposure to various market circumstances, including the performance of stock size categories (SMB), stock value categories (HML), company re-investment policies (CMA), and profitability (RMW); the model also incorporates broader market premiums, called the CAPM.

Author with information from CFA Institute

I did a simulation on Portfolio Visualizer, in which a 36-month rolling window was applied. This means that historical data was looked at but the model used the latter part of the data (60-months) to backtest the strategy as though market events haven't occurred yet. Note that the alpha and annualized alpha are justified returns in excess of the market portfolio, which is the S&P 500.

Portfolio Visualizer

The first matter that I need to outline here is the simulation's p-values, which are utilized to determine anomalies and the reliability of the forecasts made. A p-value of 0.1 or lower suggests evidence for the claims made, meaning that we're only really able to use re-investment to give us the best probability to forecast the stock's outcome successfully. I have, however, touched on the size factor as well because it is infinitesimally outside of the bounds.

Re-Investment

Sibanye clearly outperforms the market when companies are re-investing heavily. We can draw an idiosyncratic inference from this, suggesting that Sibanye performs well when it re-invests aggressively.

The mining giant has an annual CapEx growth of 19.54%, which is considered high. If we look at its most recent investments, it's worth analyzing its decision to drop the $1 billion copper deal in Brazil and commence on acquiring two platinum mines in Rustenburg, South Africa.

It looked all but signed when Sibanye announced a few months ago that it would acquire the Serrote copper-gold and Santa Rita nickel mines in Brazil from Appian Capital in a combined deal for $1 billion. However, Sibanye backed out at the last minute, citing geographic and financial inefficiencies as concerns.

Since then, the mining house has announced that it would acquire 50% stakes in the Marikana and Kroondal platinum mines in Rustenburg for a whole R1, but with the agreement that Sibanye will onboard proportionate liabilities and commit R415 million to land rehabilitation.

I think the latter is a much better move. Of course, it would be productive for the company to expand its metals portfolio, but from a shareholders' perspective, you'd actually prefer the company to invest in existing strongholds as it adds to market dominance and would be a less costly integration process. Sibanye's currently the world's largest primary producer of platinum, and a push to consolidate its industry position could be more beneficial from a stockholder vantage point than expanding into others, in my opinion.

Size

Sibanye is considered a large-cap stock but clearly performs better when small-caps outperform large-caps. This could be down to the correlation of industrial and precious metals purchases, GDP growth, and small-cap stocks (see figure below). Small-cap stocks are generally susceptible to factors such as consumer spending, fiscal stimulus, and take-off during early bull markets.

Looking forward. It seems as though Sibanye's stock has been correlated to inflation. We need to ask ourselves whether rising interest rates and existing high inflation will aid further growth for Sibanye. In our opinion, rising interest rates will only lead to a further slowdown in consumer spending in the short term before it eventually improves in the long run, and pull inflation along with Sibanye stock will likely be the lag of that.

Data by YCharts

Expanding With The Sharpe Ratio

The Sharpe ratio is a statistical measure of a stock's excess return over the market with respect to the market's total risk. It's usually applied by investors as part of simulation analysis to determine whether their portfolio risk versus return criteria is met, and we saw value in adding it to the discussion. It didn't make up for good reading when I tried including both the historical and expected Sharpe ratios into one diagram. So, I separated the two to provide a better vantage point.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

It's clear that Sibanye no longer holds a favorable risk profile from a statistical perspective. Its shape ratio has declined drastically as the market volatility has picked up, suggesting that it may be on a fragile foundation at the moment. It's critical for readers to note the historical correlation between the stock's Sharpe Ratio and its current disconnect.

The recent disconnect can be explained by investors' proclivity to shift to metals as a risk-off bet, which may have poured into Sibanye stock price lately. It's thus also essential for us to consider the potential of continued market turmoil and the continued disconnect between Sibanye's Sharpe ratio and its stock price.

ESG Risk

Bashar Issa's article outlined a few ESG risks in his latest Sibanye article. I feel as though many don't truly understand how ESG affects stock prices, and I decided to explain its influence on Sibanye stock as in-depth as I could.

First-off, classifying a stock as a non-ESG investment isn't correct because you need to understand the screening process for E.

Positive Screening Seeks best in class within sectors without sectorial exclusion. Negative Screening Excludes certain industries such as fossil fuel, nuclear, etc.

Source: CFA Institute

Sibanye's environmental scores are debatable, but the fact of the matter is that it produces metals that are required by the renewable energy space. In addition, the stock is part of the JSE Responsible 30 Index, has a 2050 net-zero commitment, ranked 4th out of 327 JSE stocks in biodiversity, and belongs to the FTSE4GOOD. One must understand that environmental ratings remain subjective, and convergence is still very far away.

From a Social vantage point, Sibanye ranks highly. Readers need to know that a company needs to be BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) compliant to list on the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) in South Africa, and it's not as though the stock listed on the NYSE has different employees behind it. Additionally, Sibanye's a constituent of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, meaning that it has the E and S bases covered.

The final factor to cover is the Governance part. Below is a figure of the firm's m-score, which is an indicator of the likelihood that aggressive or conservative earnings management exists within the company. An M-score below -1.78 generally conveys conservative accounting, while a score below indicates matters such as early revenue recognition, depreciation adjustments, and receivables stretching are occurring.

As shown in the chart below, Sibanye's had a conservative score in the past few years, suggesting that its Governance is most likely firm at the moment.

Data by YCharts

So, how do we make sense of all this?

Bloomberg Quant

The chart above shows the Russell 3000's stock performance based on a predictive model that the Bloomberg Quantitative team backtested. This is but one piece of evidence that high-ESG stocks possess better risk-return dynamics, and Sibanye could well benefit due to its positioning.

Dividends

A dividend analysis should be included here, considering the importance of dividend payouts to Sibanye investors' decision-making process. Sibanye's current dividend yield of 9.98% is astronomical, and there's a clear correlation between the stock's price and dividend payments, but it's coincidental, thus requiring further analysis.

Data by YCharts

Let's start off with the ultimate question. Will Sibanye continue paying dividends of $0.7872 per share? We don't think so.

Operating Cash 1.82 Billion Cash Payout Ratio 42.65% Dividend Coverage Ratio 2.72 FCF Yield to Dividend Yield 1.54%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sibanye has just concluded a rigorous share buyback program in which it bought back approximately 3% of its JSE listed shares. This will likely have a tradeoff with dividends moving forward as shareholder compensation comes in ebbs and flows, even without considering the tradeoff between dividend payouts and share repurchases.

The stock's operating cash flow remains robust, but its cash dividend payout ratio is trading at a 5-year premium worth 72.03%. This is considered stretched when considering that its dividend coverage of 2.72X and free cash flow to dividend yield of 1.54% are borderline.

Furthermore, the metals prices have likely peaked, for now, considering reopenings are nearing full flow and that interest rates may be hiked. The metals prices have bolstered Sibanye's operating cash flows, and everything may well head in the opposite direction soon.

Data by YCharts

The Strike & Earnings

Before I leave you, I felt it necessary to cover the recent gold strike and its impact on earnings.

First of all, you need to understand that if you own a business in South Africa, you'll face constant pressure from Unions, and this isn't something new in the mining space; it's been going on for more than 100 years. We don't see this as a catalyst to stock appreciation or depreciation. Approximately 31 000 gold mineworkers at Sibanye are striking for a monthly wage increase of R1000 (approximately $66.00), which is parallel to what we saw happen a Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) last year. If this realizes, Sibanye will be paying an increased amount of roughly $24.552 million in wages per year.

Now, this can be looked at in a variety of ways. One could use economic theory and say that efficiency wage theory will cause pay rises to translate into higher productivity. Or one could argue that a flatlining minerals and metals index in conjunction with higher wages could lead to diminishing operating profitability.

Our take is that it won't really matter as much in the broader context, and Sibanye's financial performance will be more related to the previously mentioned macroeconomic circumstances and acquisition strategies. If you look at the chart below, there remains a significant gap between expenses per employee growth and EBITDA per employee growth, suggesting that there is room for negotiation without causing much stress to the income statement.

Data by YCharts

Final Word

Sibanye's risk-return profile doesn't make sense at the moment. The stock's risk collides with its Fama-French strengths, and the economic climate indicates that operating earnings may be suppressed in the near future. There's also a robust correlation between the stock's price and the company's dividend policy, which may reverse for the foreseeable future. Sibanye's ESG risk isn't of any worry at the moment, but we don't think that it can outweigh the other risks at bay.