Some products are things that very few people in society buy. While others are almost ubiquitous. In this latter category exists furniture and other furnishing products. Any sort of internal environment is bound to have these types of products, whether they be a couch, a dresser, or some other product. And one of the top companies playing in this space that is publicly traded today is a firm called Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, this business had been exhibiting steady and consistent growth. However, since then, things have gotten a bit worse. Fortunately for investors, the worst appears to be behind the business. And recent data provided by its management team suggests that the future will be bright. Add on to this the fact that shares the company look to be rather affordable at this point in time, and it could make for a great prospect for long-term investors to consider.

Checking out Hooker Furnishings

Today, Hooker Furnishings operates as a designer, marketer, and importer of casegoods, leather furniture, and fabric upholstered furniture. To best understand the company, we should look at it through the lens of the segments that it operates. The first of these is called its Hooker Branded segment. This is comprised of two separate businesses. One of them is Hooker Casegoods, which sells a wide variety of products dedicated to home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture spaces, and more. The other is called Hooker Upholstery, and it involves importing upholstered furniture that is targeted to the upper-medium price range for clientele. The most recent data available suggests that this particular segment is responsible for 42% of the company's overall sales.

The next segment that we should pay attention to is its Home Meridian segment. This particular segment includes a wide variety of brands and marketing units such as Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resources International, and HMidea. This segment accounts for 34.6% of the company's overall sales as of this writing. Another segment the company has is called Domestic Upholstery. Through this, the company sells the Bradington-Young brand, which specializes in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture. It also sells products under the Sam Moore Furniture line, which offers chairs, sofas, and other products. And it includes the Shenandoah Furniture brand that includes upscale upholstered furniture; their focus is on private label sectionals, sofas, etc. According to management, this segment accounts for 21% of the company's overall sales. And finally, we have the All Other segment of the company. This includes The H Contract product line that involves selling upholstered seating and casegoods to its upscale senior living and assisted living facility clients. And it includes Lifestyle Brands, which is targeted to the interior designer market. This particular segment is responsible for just 2.4% of the company's overall sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hooker Furnishings had achieved consistent, steady growth. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, sales of the firm rose from $577.22 million to $683.50 million. In 2020, sales declined to $610.82 million, while in 2021, sales dropped further to $540.08 million. Fortunately for investors, this downtrend looks to be over. Sales in the first nine months of the company's 2022 fiscal year totaled $458.81 million. This compares favorably to the $384.82 million generated the same time last year. But this is not just a one-time bump. Investors can expect growth to continue for the foreseeable future. I say this because backlog data provided by the company is encouraging. After seeing backlog move in a very narrow range of between $103.96 million and $113.76 million between 2017 and 2020, it began rising nicely in 2021. By the end of that fiscal year, backlog had grown to $248.08 million. And as of this writing, it has ballooned to $330.91 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As can be expected for a company that operates in a low-margin industry, the profitability of the enterprise followed its revenue. As revenue increased between 2017 and 2019, net income grew, rising from $25.29 million to $39.87 million. In 2020, net income dropped to $17.08 million. And in 2021, the company generated a loss of $10.43 million. Operating cash flow did not see a similar trend. In fact, as the chart above illustrates, it was all over the map. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, the trend was mostly consistent. From 2017 to 2019, it climbed from $33.37 million to $46.17 million before dropping to $25.36 million in 2020. But then, in 2021, it bucked the trend and rose to $34.63 million. EBITDA, meanwhile, grew from $52.09 million in 2017 to $63.79 million in 2019. It dropped to $33.49 million in 2020 before inching back up to $40.86 million in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Just as revenue has been rising this year, so too has profitability. Net income in the first nine months of its current fiscal year totaled $15.69 million. This compares to a net loss the same time last year of $18.95 million. Operating cash flow did drop, declining from $67.61 million to $4.97 million. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was modest from $24.53 million to $23.62 million. And finally, EBITDA inched up slightly, rising from $27.74 million to $27.95 million.

For the current fiscal year, management has not provided any detailed guidance. They said that demand remains strong, and this is expected to continue. However, they also said that supply chain issues are a problem and that inflation is an issue as well. That certainly creates some uncertainty for shareholders to deal with. However, if we extrapolate out financial performance for the rest of the fiscal year, shares look rather cheap with a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 7.3 and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.6. If we are to assume that the company will eventually revert back to levels experienced in 2019, then the business still looks appealing with these multiples at 6 and 5.7, respectively. Another great thing to consider is that the company actually has no debt on hand, and it has $57.22 million in cash to work with. So there is no real risk of insolvency at any point in time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put the pricing of the business into perspective, I decided to compare it to five of its peers that I selected from Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 7.4 to a high of 36.4. Using the 2022 expected figures, the company is more expensive than only two of these five firms. If, instead, we use the 2019 figures, then one of the firms is tied with Hooker Furnishings as being the cheapest on the list. Using the EV to EBITDA approach gets us a range of 3.5 to 12.9. In this case, two of the five companies are cheaper than Hooker Furnishings, while if we use the 2019 figures, our prospect is the cheapest.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hooker Furnishings Corporation 9.0 5.9 Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) 7.4 4.2 Tempur Sealy International (TPX) 10.3 9.6 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) 36.4 12.9 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) 10.2 3.5 Mohawk Industries (MHK) 8.3 6.5

Takeaway

At this moment, Hooker Furnishings strikes me as an interesting opportunity for investors who enjoy the furniture space. The company will never be a rapidly growing firm, but it is likely to continue expanding in the long run. The recent decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is most certainly over, especially as indicated by the significant backlog the company boasts. While margins for the company will never be robust, the firm has demonstrated that it is capable of generating consistent cash flows. And with the pricing of the stock as it is today, I cannot help but think that it makes for an attractive prospect for those who are interested in this sort of thing.