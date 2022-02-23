gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published for members of Leads From Gurus on February 17.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reported blowout earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, and the company announced a surprise share buyback program as well. The company reported earnings per share of $0.89 against expectations for just $0.51 per share in earnings, which goes on to highlight that analysts were way off the mark yet again, and this has been a feature over the last four quarters.

Exhibit 1: EPS surprise history

As has been the case more often than not, Upstart stock rallied following the earnings release as Mr. Market rewarded the company for beating the estimates handsomely. Ever since we invested in the company, quarterly earnings announcements have led to large movements in its stock price, so I was not surprised to see this market reaction. The question is, should we hang on to our investment in Upstart knowing that it's a matter of time until the Fed delivers the first rate hike in this cycle? Let's try to formulate a rational, data-driven answer to this question.

First, Upstart is a profitable business - not just another company that is promising to deliver big things in the future with no results to back-up its claims. For 2021, Upstart posted net income of $135 million, after becoming profitable for the first time ever in 2020 by bringing in a net profit of $6 million. When you are investing for growth, you should be ready to stomach some volatility and some disturbing paper losses until the company starts delivering the goods. In Upstart's case, thankfully, the company is already delivering the goods. Although Upstart is arguably in the very early stages of growth, the company has managed to become profitable by keeping overheads low and focusing on fee revenue rather than interest revenue in comparison to traditional financial services companies. Earnings will determine stock price movements in the long run - not the Fed - so I feel very comfortable as an Upstart shareholder as the latest quarterly report highlights the company is most certainly moving in the right direction.

Second, the competitive advantages the company is enjoying. In my previous articles on Upstart, I highlighted why there's reason to believe that Upstart's AI model is far superior to any of its peers. According to AI experts, developing a highly effective AI model is easier said than done, and even though banks have access to the same data Upstart is using in its models, it might take many years for them to come up with the same output as Upstart's models. This is because Upstart already knows what works whereas its competitors are still trying to figure out the data sets that work, so Upstart will continue to monetize its first-mover advantages for a long period of time. At a certain point in time, leading banks might feel it makes more sense to partner with Upstart than to develop an in-house model, which would be a win-win situation for both parties. In any case, Upstart is catering to the demands of community and regional banks - not the big banks - so it would not be cost-efficient for these banks to continue spending money on fine-tuning their own models that are yet to be proven effective.

Third, the long runway for growth. Upstart reached profitability entirely thanks to its booming personal loans business, but this is just the start. Through its acquisition of Prodigy, the company has already entered the massive auto financing market, and Upstart is already expanding fast in this market. At the end of 2020, Upstart had just a couple of banks financing auto loans, but the company now works with 10 bank partners to facilitate auto loans. The dealership footprint has grown from just 111 in 2020 to 410 by the end of 2021 as well, so it would be fair to say that Upstart is well-positioned to report strong growth in this market segment this year. What is music to the ears is the company is continuing to expand into even bigger target markets. Upstart is working on introducing mortgage solutions and is also trying to tap into the small business loans market as well. The important thing is that Upstart is capitalizing on its first-mover advantages to expand into new markets, and even more importantly, the company has a solid base to do this as it is already profitable. Just because Upstart is expanding into new markets, it doesn't mean the company will achieve success, but my point is that Upstart has what it takes to become successful at least in some of these markets because of the proven efficiency of its model.

After taking these factors into consideration, I believe the right decision from a long-term perspective is to hold Upstart stock despite the anticipated increase in volatility in the coming months. This will take some doing, but I am not ready to be short-sighted with Upstart given that the company is making steady progress to revolutionize the financial services industry in the United States.