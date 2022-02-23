I discussed these shipments with an emphasis on microcontrollers (“MCU”) (Red Line) in a June 17, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Microchip Technology: Benefiting From Strong Microcontroller Demand And Shortages,” when I attempted to identify the source of the semiconductor shortage.

Chart 1 is an update of the chart in the article that only went to April 2021 by extending the timeframe to December 2021. As can be seen in the chart, in February 2021 MCU all unit shipments of other IC types increased while MCU’s decreased. This led me to several conclusions in the original article:

MCU’s which cost $3 each and are embedded in nearly all electronic gadgets were a cause of the shortage. Remember, we read everywhere about IC shortages primarily affecting automobiles, but no automobile supplier actually divulged what chips were being shorted.

The cause of the shortage of MCUs is attributed to a fire at a Renesas MCU fab in Japan on March 19, 2021, which followed an earthquake at the same facility in February 2021. The blaze destroyed 23 pieces of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and contaminated over 6,400 square feet of industrial production space.

Indeed, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce published a January 25, 2022 report entitled “Results from Semiconductor Supply Chain Request for Information,” that:

The specific kinds of products we identified as having significant semiconductor supply and demand mismatches are used by critical industries, including medical devices, broadband, and autos.

They include:

Microcontrollers that are primarily made of legacy logic chips, including, for example, at 40, 90, 150, 180, and 250 nm nodes

Analog chips including, for example, at 40, 130, 160, 180, and 800 nm nodes; and

Optoelectronics chips including, for example, at 65, 110, and 180 nm nodes.

Thus, the Commerce analysis supports my thesis that Microntrollers were a cause of the problem. While Commerce doesn’t define the percentage by chip type, the bullets have Microcontrollers at the top and is not in alphabetical order.

Nevertheless, close examination of Chart 1 shows that despite the shortage, MCU shipments dropped in the past two months, and Total Semiconductors (Blue Line) dropped for the previous two months.

This raises an important question. Why are semiconductor manufacturers reducing shipments even as the semiconductor shortage continues?

Automotive Semiconductor Market

There are more types of semiconductors used in automobiles than just MCUs. Semiconductor content in automobiles is increasing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.6% between 2015 and 2025, as shown in Chart 2, according to our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips.”

Semiconductor Manufacturer Metrics

Table 1 shows semiconductor companies with a large percentage of its total revenues from the automotive sector and listed by descending "Automotive Revenues." Also shown is one-year stock performance of these companies, which coincides with the time period of the semiconductor shortage impacting the automotive industry.

Of the 11 stocks in this chart, just four have a positive stock growth in the one-year period, and growth of three of these is less than 10%. Significantly, ON Semiconductor’s stock price increased 51% in the past year, while AMS and Murata each dropped in the mid-20% range. ON Semiconductor’s (NASDAQ:ON) PE Ratio of 26.5x is high compared to the US Semiconductor industry average of 23.8x, but forward PE Ratio drops to 15.94x.

Automobile Manufacturer Metrics

In Table 2, I show the top 15 automobile companies listed by market cap. Also included in Table 4.1 is 1-year stock price, PE Ratio, and forward PE Ratio.

Ford’s (NYSE:F) one-year stock price is 56% and its PE Ratio is just 4.05x, lower than the US Auto industry average of 9.9x. Its Forward PE Ratio increases to 9.47x, suggesting that estimated future earnings will be lower.

Investor Takeaway

A semiconductor shortage has been impacting the automobile industry for more than an year with no end in sight, and various “experts” have prognosticated that the end will come in 2022, or maybe 2023.

I presented my analysis of individual semiconductor sectors back in June, 2021, noting that microcontrollers were a leading contributor to the semiconductor shortage. This was then corroborated by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce in January 2022.

As the semiconductor shortage continues, and I’ve shown unit chip production is decreasing in Chart 1 above, in principle it should positively impact semiconductor companies and negatively impact automobile companies. However, that’s not the case.

Table 3 shows the average of the metrics for the 10 semiconductor companies in Table 1 above and 15 automobile companies in Table 2 above. The one-year stock price difference is minimal, as is the Forward PE Ratio.

There's a significant difference in PE Ratio between the two, but this value is skewed by the high PE ratio of Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (BYD) in Table 2 above. Eliminating metrics from these two companies, the average PE Ratio and Forward PE Ratio drop to values of 8.97x and 7.62x, lower than the US Auto industry average of 9.9x, suggesting that on average and excluding Tesla and BYD, automobile manufacturer’s stocks are undervalued.

What Stock(s) Makes the Best Investment

While on the whole Automobile Manufacturers may have better financials than Automotive Semiconductor companies listed in the article, ON Semiconductor is better positioned that the others (Table 1).

ON Semiconductor makes power and discrete products used in applications such as sensors, imaging and electric motors. In image sensors, the company has a 40% market share of the ADAS market. ON’s earnings crushed the street consensus badly. One of the drivers for this is ON's move to silicon carbide ("SiC") for its IGBT power semiconductors for autos, and that segment will increase with the company's acquisition of GTAT.

As shown in Chart 3, ON also has higher Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades than Infineon, NXP, Microchip, and ST Microelectronics (STM).

Chart 4 shows that ON is ranked three out of 63 semiconductor companies compared to IFNNY at 22, NXPI at 17, MCHP at 33, and STM at 15. ON’s ranking in the Information Technology sector is ranked 4 out of 573.

For Automobile Manufacturers, as was shown in Chart 2, Ford’s 1-year stock has increased 56%, its PE Ratio is just 4.05x, and its Forward PE Ratio is 9.47x. Chart 5 shows that Ford also has higher Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades than TSLA, Toyota (TM), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA).

Chart 6 shows that Ford is ranked 1 out of 28 Automobile Manufacturers and 2 out of 476 in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Chart 7 shows the 3-year Gross Profit Margin ("GPM") for these companies. It shows that although GPM dropped at the beginning of COVID, they are now higher than they were pre-COVID.

The EV companies have been particularly hard hit recently as traditional ICE automobile companies are moving more and more to EVs. EVs sales grew 108% in 2021 and overall auto growth, primarily ICE, grew just 4.6%. For example, Ford is expected to spend as much as $20B to prepare for its electrification push. That investment amount is on top of the $30B the company has previously disclosed as part of a comprehensive electric vehicle commitment through 2025.