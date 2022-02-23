PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

After our recent analysis on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), we would like to discuss the company's recent results after their Q4 and FY disclosure. Despite the Ukraine situation and the implied market volatility, Technoprobe was successfully listed in the Euronext Growth Milan Market with already a 12% performance at the time of writing. We remind to our readers that the IPO price was set at 5.7 euros per share. Back to FormFactor, we recognised a very good set of numbers after their recent publication, but after having analysed the financial details, we would like to emphasize the MACRO trends that the company is following:

FormFactor is presenting itself as the clear "market leader in large and growing semiconductor test and measurement sector" The company will benefit quoting the latest presentation with an "exponential growth in semiconductor content, increased 5G and data center spending and adoption of advanced packaging to counter slowdown in Moore's Law" The leader in R&D Last but not least important, as a cutting-edge technology company with a "profitable financial model with earnings growth and strong cash flow"

FormFactor MACRO trends

Source: FormFactor Q4 Results

At first sight and looking at the company performance, we are positively impressed. Going deeper into the analysis and comparing what they are saying with their Italian counterpart, we are more skeptical. Last time, we focused our analysis on the Italian superiority in terms of R&D as well as technical leadership among the probe suppliers. Today we are looking at revenue trajectory and marginality.

In short, Technoprobe grew the top-line sales by 37% compared to FormFactor at 13.61% in the period between 2016 and 2020.

Revenue CAGS

Source: Mare Evidence Lab Team

Looking at the margins, we need to note that FormFactor revenue is split between systems and probe cards. The former has a superior marginality compared to the latter. It is well presented in the last 10k report uploaded in early February.

Gross Margin

Source: FormFactor 10k report

And once again cross-checking the numbers with Technoprobe, which is a sole supplier of probe cards, we immediately see the gross margin difference. 45% gross profit margin for FormFactor versus a stable 79% in Technoprobe.

Gross profit Techoprobe

Source: Mare Evidence Lab Team

Conclusion & Valuation

Updating our internal model with the latest results and management guidance, we classified FormFactor with a neutral rating. These assumptions are based on the lower revenue line and a better marginality versus the management expectation. We based our valuation on a forecast EBITDA 2022 of $150 million and we arrive at a stock price of $45.

FormFactor Q1 Guidance

Source: FormFactor Q4 Results

