This bull is ready to trample the clowns. Like CCI's growth in AFFO per share, this bull won't be stopped. kbwills/E+ via Getty Images

I learned a lesson recently and I want to share it:

Many investors don’t actually know what Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) owns.

One of the most common arguments against CCI was the idea:

Nobody will need CCI, they want small cells! I see small cells being deployed! Your tower is dead.

This is a fundamentally flawed argument, because small cells are a major part of CCI’s business. CCI has three major types of assets:

Towers Small Cells Fiber

These assets are spread across the United States, but obviously they're concentrated in areas with greater population:

CCI

How Do the Assets Work Together?

The towers are the primary resource for transferring data. They offer long range, so they can cover more customers with a single tower. The small cells cover a shorter range but operate at extremely high speeds. These small cells are not miracles. They're simply a point which transfers customer’s data onto the 80,000 miles of fiber.

A network that was exclusively small cells would either be prohibitively expensive or fail to cover the majority of the country. For example, you can see that the blue lines for fiber simply are not present across some huge portions of the country.

A network that's exclusively towers would be viable, but it would not be optimized for 5G. A carrier that only uses towers would miss out on opportunities to offload part of the traffic onto the small cell. Ideally, the carrier has several 5G nodes (small cells) in the areas with the highest density. Those nodes reduce the burden on the tower network, which is covering a much larger area.

CCI

Simple Difference

Small cells are high speed with short range.

Towers are medium speed with long range.

If the carrier has enough traffic to capitalize on the high speeds offered by small cells, then the shorter range becomes less relevant because the small cell is still capitalizing on the speed it can offer. The tower is free to serve the customers that are not already served by the small cell.

What Are Small Cells?

Small cells are assets capable of fitting into smaller locations. They can be attached to other assets such as streetlights and utility poles:

CCI

These assets are practically hiding in plain view. However, you’ll notice that the asset on the pole is connected to the fiber assets underground. So this isn’t a scenario where “anyone” can simply install these units.

Why CCI Builds Small Cells

Now we should understand why the carrier wants a mix of towers and small cells. What does CCI get from providing small cells? Let’s check in with the business model for each type of asset:

CCI

The small cells were not relevant a decade earlier because they are designed to offload huge amounts of data. Now they're relevant. They offer a reasonable return at 6% to 7% on the initial expenses. However, if they can add an additional tenant the return jumps up to the low double digits. Locations where they are able to add a third tenant bring yields up to the mid-teens.

There's one negative aspect. The leases typically only have escalators at 1.5% per year. However, a major driver for revenue is increasing the number of tenants rather than the annual rate increases.

What Does More Tenants Look Like?

CCI is creating leverage on the miles of fiber beneath the small cells:

CCI

So, when you see “more” small cells being installed, it means "higher yield on invested capital." CCI already has an enormous volume of fiber assets. They built these assets over many years in preparation for 5G networks.

Occupancy Is Just Starting

The use of small cells is only getting started. Occupancy on the fiber assets (which reflects small cell nodes) is still low:

CCI

While CCI has already done an excellent job leasing space on their towers, the move into small cells is still just getting started. Already, the investments are generating a solid yield on cost. The yield for the fiber and small cells isn’t as high as the yield on towers yet, but improvements in the yield can drive significant growth in revenue. More revenue leads to greater AFFO per share, which is how CCI plans to continue driving dividend growth.

Small Cell Growth Rate

Outside estimates project 500,000 to 1,000,000 small cells on air by 2025. That would imply a growth rate from late 2021 around 15% to 30% per year. That growth in the volume of small cells indicates an increase in tenancy for CCI’s fiber assets.

Some investors incorrectly assert:

CCI is dead because I see small cells being installed.

What that means is:

I didn’t realize CCI is increasing their yield on capital before my eyes.

Let’s Talk About Debt

We don’t want to see part of our portfolio burn. High levels of debt are scary. For all the benefits leverage can create, it can also destroy a company. We don’t want to risk high levels of debt in our biggest positions. We want to see a REIT that is responsible with their leverage.

CCI

As of the end of last year the weighted average life on debt is 9 years. 90% of the debt is fixed-rate. Most of the debt is unsecured because CCI’s balance sheet is strong enough that unsecured bonds carry a lower rate. That’s part of how CCI reduced the weighted average rate from 3.8% to 3.1% while increasing the duration (same as weighted average life).

Once upon a time, CCI financed a larger portion of their business with debt. However, they significantly improved their financial position while growing:

CCI

While the balance sheet may appear heavily leveraged, that's simply a function of GAAP requiring assets to be listed as historical depreciated cost. The assets CCI owns are more valuable today and produce more revenue today than when they were purchased. However, the value recorded on the balance sheet is lower because of depreciation.

That’s not actually a bad thing for you as an investor. The depreciation creates a shield against taxes. You just need to know that the assets are worth dramatically more than the historical depreciated cost.

Dividends

What’s the point of these investments? CCI is focused on generating an increasing stream of cash flow to benefit shareholders:

CCI

They’ve been running at a 9% compound annual growth rate. That has been possible in large part due to the extremely strong growth in AFFO per share. The reason we care so much about the fundamentals of the REIT and their ability to drive significant revenue growth is because revenue growth drives AFFO per share growth. AFFO per share growth enables dividend growth. The amount any REIT can safely payout to shareholders depends on their ability to generate cash flow, which is approximated using AFFO.

For CCI, the goal is dividend growth in the range of 7% to 8% per year. Over the last several years, they’ve been able to exceed that. However, we believe CCI’s target is reasonable. There aren’t many REITs that can drive growth at a rate of 7% to 8% per year. There are even fewer that can do it while paying out a respectable yield (about 3.6% currently and growing each year).

Conclusion

We’ve gone significantly overweight in the tower REITs. Our largest two positions are CCI and American Tower (AMT). We like these REITs because they are positioned to continue delivering substantial growth in AFFO per share. That growth represents higher levels of cash flows available to benefit the shareholders (including through dividends).

When investors doubt CCI because they see small cells, they're unaware that many of those small cells belong to CCI. They are carrying data for CCI’s customers and carrying cash back to CCI shareholders.

We raised our position in CCI again last week with another purchase as we remain adamant that this is an excellent opportunity in some of the best REITs. Currently, we're down about 3% on the additional shares. However, I expect shares will recover to set new all-time highs. That shouldn't be too surprising since each year they set new all-time high for AFFO per share.

In the interest of transparency, I'm also long their biggest competitor: SBA Communications (SBAC). Our position in SBAC is materially smaller. These three REITs combine to provide an oligopoly for cell service and all three have been beat up far too much.

Ratings: Strong Buy on CCI and AMT

Ratings: Buy on SBAC

Note: CCI and AMT have been competing for the title of the largest position in our portfolio. As a REIT analyst, my portfolio is extremely concentrated in REITs. Any analyst who won't concentrate their portfolio in their area of expertise isn't confident in their own research. I expect that you, my good reader, maintain greater diversification.

The REIT Forum