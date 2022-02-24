Cannabis Investors' Cornerstone Cracking

Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

The primary reason investors buy and hold MSO stocks is a belief that MSO revenue growth rates dwarf other companies and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Investors see MSOs as a generational investment opportunity.

Canada LPs Establish Growth as Priority #1

The fixation on revenue growth appeared first in Canada where LP CEOs told investors that growth in revenue was their #1 priority. CEOs of MSOs followed the footsteps of their Canadian counterparts and adopted the same emphasis on revenue growth.

Cannabis investors on both sides of the border willingly accepted growth in revenue as the primary corporate objective. When asked why they invest in MSOs, investors frequently respond it is because no other sector is growing as fast as cannabis. MSO revenue growth is essentially the cornerstone for MSO investors.

Canadian LP CEO focus on revenue growth ensured they would be able to meet projections. The beauty of consistent, spectacular growth in cannabis revenue was made possible by their use of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) accounting, which includes cannabis plants as revenue before they are harvested. A Canadian cannabis company using IFRS increased its revenue by increasing its acreage under cultivation. Not surprisingly, acreage under cultivation in Canada soared as did revenue.

That worked well until investors realized Canadian LP companies could not possibly sell all the cannabis they grew. In fact, companies were forced to destroy massive amounts of cannabis and take impairment charges. Following those troubles, publicly held Canadian LPs distanced themselves from singularly pursuing revenue growth.

MSOs Embrace Revenue Growth

Most MSOs now prepare financial statements by using GAAP instead of IFRS. They, therefore, cannot create the illusion of revenue growth like Canadian companies. Furthermore, there is a shortage of cultivated cannabis in most states, so there is no fear at the moment of cannabis destruction leading to impairment charges.

All MSOs are the result of roll-ups, SPAC qualifying transactions, mergers, and acquisitions. These companies all seek to capture increasing shares of revenue in whatever markets they operate.

It stands to reason that extraordinary revenue growth would draw investors to the cannabis sector. Logically, they would then seek out MSOs with the highest rates of revenue growth. In that process, investors are prone to misinterpret the extent of MSO revenue growth.

The Cannabis Revenue Growth Illusion

It is important for investors to distinguish between organic and inorganic revenue growth. Organic revenue growth at an MSO is internal growth, whereas inorganic growth is attributable to mergers and acquisitions. M&A is usually accompanied by issuance of stock, and that reduces the percentage of a company owned by existing shareholders. Organic growth is usually not associated with issuance of additional shares.

Acquired cannabis companies cease to file separate financial statements and acquiring companies are reluctant to continue reporting detailed financial reports on acquired companies. It is clear, however, that $1M of organic revenue growth carries a greater initial reward to an existing shareholder than $1M of revenue received by acquiring another company in a stock transaction.

Methodology for Normalizing MSO Revenue Growth

Data are frequently normalized to rid them of seasonal factors. For example, the U.S. Government seasonally adjusts the gallons of gasoline consumed to make monthly comparisons meaningful, since it knows gasoline consumption increases during the summer. Changes in the real monthly growth rate of gallons of gasoline consumed can only be determined once gallons consumed have been seasonally adjusted.

Cannabis revenue data also needs to be normalized to take into the consideration real or organic growth from illusory or inorganic growth. One way to normalize such revenue data is to calculate revenue per share. While this methodology might not be perfect, it does provide a close enough approximation to gauge real MSO revenue growth.

MSO Revenue Growth

The only true measure of MSO revenue growth from an investor's perspective should be the rate at which revenue per share changes. An increase in revenue per share is good, whereas a decrease is bad. Similarly, an increase in the growth rate in revenue per share is good, whereas a decrease is bad. Revenue per share normalizes revenue and effectively incorporates organic and inorganic growth in one metric.

Exhibit 1 lists all MSOs which had at least $25M in revenue in Q3 2021. MSOs are shown in descending order based on revenue. Intercompany comparisons reveal meaningful differences in MSO revenue growth rates.

MSO Revenue Growth (SEDAR.com)

The first column of Exhibit 1 shows that Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) recorded the highest rate of growth in total revenue at 64.4% in Q2 2021, while 4Front (OTCQX:FFNTF) had the lowest at 6.5%. The average total revenue growth rate for all 15 MSOs in Q2 2021 was 23.0%.

The average total revenue growth rate for the 15 MSOs fell dramatically to 4.5% in Q3. The only MSO that reported an increase in its total revenue growth rate in Q3 was Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), which also reported the largest total revenue growth rate at 29.2%. Two of the MSOs actually showed negative revenue growth in Q3 as TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) experienced a 16.3% decline in Q3 and Harvest Health a decline of 5.7%.

Verano recorded the largest change in total revenue growth rate. Its total revenue growth rate plummeted from 64.4% in Q2 to 4.1% in Q3. Compared to other MSOs, the total revenue growth rates for Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) and 4Front were relatively stable.

Real Revenue Growth

Exhibit 1 shows Q2 and Q3 "per share" revenue growth rates in columns three and four. Quarterly per share revenue growth rates were determined by first dividing total revenue by respective weighted average number of fully diluted shares reported in regulatory filings to SEDAR and SEC by each of the MSOs in Q1, Q2, and Q3. Those quotients were then compared to arrive at quarterly per share growth rates for all 15 MSOs.

Exhibit 1 shows lower quarterly per share growth rates (columns 3 and 4) than total revenue growth rates shown before normalization (columns 1and 2). Significantly lower MSO growth rates are apparent once revenue is normalized by considering the number of shares outstanding.

The average per share growth rates for the 15 MSOs in Q2 and Q3 were 14.2% and 1.0%. Both were well below the total revenue growth rates of 23% and 4.5% in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

Gage (OTCPK:GAEGF) had the highest per share growth rate in Q2 2021 at 46.7%, while Ascend (OTCQX:AAWH) had the lowest at a negative 10.8%. Columbia Care had the highest per share growth rate in Q3 2021 at 24.6%, while TerrAscend had the lowest at a negative 28.7%.

Four MSOs recorded improved per share growth rates in Q3. Columbia Care rose from a growth rate of 11.7% in Q2 to 24.6% in Q3; Ascend Wellness rose from a negative rate of 10.8% in Q2 to a positive 0.2% in Q3; Jushi rose from a negative 8.7% in Q2 to a positive 6.3% in Q3; and 4Front rose from 1.3% in Q2 to 5.1% in Q3.

Four MSOs showed negative per share revenue growth rates in Q3. TerrAscend reported the worst result at -28.7%, followed by Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) at -10.5%; Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) at -1.6%; and MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) at -0.4%.

Columbia Care revenue per share growth rate of 24.6% in Q3 was clearly the best. Jushi with a Q3 rate of 6.3% was a distant second.

MSO Revenue Growth vs. Non Cannabis Companies

Exhibit 2 shows revenue growth rates for well-known high growth and consumer packaged goods companies from Q2 2021 to Q3. It is notable that the differences in total revenue and per-share revenue growth rates for these major companies were not significant. This contrasts markedly with the large differences shown in Exhibit 1 for MSO companies. The observable differences between MSO and non-cannabis companies are attributable to the issuance of stock by MSOs in Q3 2021, and the fact that six of the 13 non-cannabis companies reduced their diluted shares outstanding during Q3.

Non Cannabis Exhibit (SEDAR.com)

A comparison of average total revenue growth rates for MSOs shown in Exhibit 1 with data in Exhibit 2 shows MSO growth rates in Q3 2021 were slightly above both growth and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. The 15 MSOs had an average total revenue growth rate in Q3 2021 of 4.5%, while the randomly selected CPG companies grew at a 4.3% rate, and the growth companies averaged only a 1.1% rate.

On the other hand, a comparison of per-share revenue growth rates for Q3 2021 showed the 15 MSOs had the lowest rate. The average per-share growth rate for CPG companies was 4.7%, for growth companies it was 1.3%, and for the MSOs it was 1.0%.

This comparison between MSO and non-cannabis company growth rates is designed to simply shed additional light on revenue growth in other sectors. It does show that at least in Q3 of 2021 the MSO revenue growth rate did not dwarf the revenue growth rates of a number of well-known growth and consumer packaged goods companies.

Conclusion

Normalizing revenue data so that per-share revenue growth rates can be calculated is far superior to simply comparing total revenue. The result is meaningful and captures much of the difference between organic and inorganic growth.

Regardless of how revenue is measured, the above data show a dramatic decline in the real growth rate of revenue from Q2 2021 to Q3. Reasons for the decline include:

Cannabis sales are seasonal Sales were negatively impacted by supply chain issues Covid anxiety subsided Federal unemployment benefits, PPP, and other Covid financial assistance ended There was downward price pressure People returned to work.

The fact is that the cornerstone for investing in MSOs showed significant cracks for the first time in Q3 2021. The cracks did not draw the attention they deserved, and there is fear the cracks have spread into Q4. Slowing growth is among the worst things that can impact an investment.

We are within days of MSOs issuing their Q4 and 2021 annual reports. Investors can expect MSO CEOs, CFOs, and IR departments to tout their achievements and highlight YOY revenue growth rates, while ignoring or downplaying any weakness in Q4 revenue growth and inorganic growth.

Investors fixated on growth should do a few simple calculations just like in this article. First, divide the MSOs' revenue in Q3 by the weighted number of fully diluted shares outstanding in Q3. Second, divide Q4 revenue by the weighted number of fully diluted shares outstanding in Q4. Third, calculate the rate of change between Q4 and Q3 and compare that percentage to the percentage presented in this article.

It will be interesting to see how MSO share prices react to the Q4 and annual reports. My gut feel is that investors will be disappointed when they discover weak Q4 revenue growth.