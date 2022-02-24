eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and one of the most recent companies to report its results is B2Gold (NYSE:BTG). Overall, the company put together a very solid report, with revenue up 10% year-over-year in Q4 despite tough comps, and it ended the year with ~$670 million in cash. Looking ahead to 2022, B2Gold expects another strong year, albeit with higher costs due to inflationary pressures. Given B2Gold's attractive dividend yield, its bright future at Fekola, and its continued ability to over-deliver, I would view any pullbacks below $3.70 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Fekola Mine - Mali (Company Website)

B2Gold released its Q4 and FY2021 results last week, producing ~1.05 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $888/oz. This beat the company's initial production guidance and cost guidance mid-point of $890/oz, which is even more impressive given the inflationary pressures that impacted all miners in 2021. Given the solid finish to the year (~289,000 ounces produced), B2Gold was one of the few companies to grow revenue at a double-digit pace year-over-year in Q4, despite tough year-over-year comps (lower gold price). Let's take a closer look at the results below:

B2Gold Quarterly Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, B2Gold had a very solid Q4, reporting production of ~289,000 ounces from its operations and just shy of 305,000 ounces with contribution from its equity interest in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). This was helped by a much stronger H2 from Fekola with higher grades, as well as a huge quarter from Otjikoto, with ~78,700 ounces produced. On a full-year basis, Otjikoto and Masbate had record years with a combined ~420,000 ounces produced. Meanwhile, Fekola had a record year for mill throughput of more than 9 million tonnes per annum, well exceeding its design capacity.

B2Gold Annual Production & Costs (Company Presentation)

This impressive performance helped B2Gold deliver yet another record year from a production standpoint. Based on FY2022 guidance, the company expects to see production come in above 1 million ounces for its third consecutive year. It's worth noting that this production growth is even more impressive given that Fekola was up against tough comps on a year-over-year basis, with much higher grades mined in 2020. However, its other two mines easily picked up the slack, and Fekola fired on all cylinders despite a slow start due to stripping, with the mill easily outperforming expectations.

This outperformance at the Fekola Mill is great news for investors. This is because it means that the long-term processing rate for the Fekola Mill could be closer to 9.0 million tonnes per annum. The increase relative to design capacity (~7.5 million tonnes per annum) has opened up the opportunity to feed the additional material to the mill from the nearby Cardinal deposit, which is currently being mined. It also could open up the opportunity to feed softer saprolite material from further away satellite targets like Anaconda, potentially boosting the production profile even further. I will discuss this opportunity a little more later in the article.

Financial Results

Moving to the financial results, B2Gold reported revenue of $526.1 million, a 10% increase year-over-year despite a lower average realized gold price ($1,800/oz vs. $1,868/oz). This was helped by much higher gold sales in Q4, and it translated to record quarterly revenue for the company. If we look ahead to Q1 2021, while production will drop on a sequential basis due to production being back-end weighted, the company is finally getting some help from the gold price, which should provide a small tailwind to revenue (gold price chart shown below).

B2Gold Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart) Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Looking at B2Gold's all-in sustaining cost margins, they dipped on a sequential and year-over-year basis, coming in at $940/oz based on all-in sustaining costs of $860/oz and a gold price of $1,800/oz. However, B2Gold's margins still remain well above the industry average AISC margins of ~$720/oz at a $1,800/oz gold price, based on my estimate of industry average AISC of $1,080/oz in Q4. Longer-term, B2Gold's margins have a path to heading back above $1,000/oz even without a higher gold price if the company can bring the massive low-cost Gramalote Project online, which it currently shares with AngloGold Ashanti (AU).

B2Gold - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, if we look at earnings, we did see a sharp decline year-over-year, with annual EPS declining from $0.49 to $0.36. This has put a meaningful dent in B2Gold's earnings trend, but this was to be expected. The reason is that the company reported a 2% decrease in gold ounces sold, and all-in sustaining costs increased by more than 12% to $874/oz (FY2020: $774/oz) at its operations. I do not see this as a huge issue, with B2Gold continuing to have one of the best compound annual EPS growth rates sector-wide (~26%) from FY2016 to FY2021, even if we saw a meaningful decline year-over-year.

B2Gold Earnings Trend (FactSet.com, Author's Chart & Estimates)

If we look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, annual EPS should increase slightly this year if the gold price can cooperate, with further growth in FY2023, assuming B2Gold sees additional contribution from Anaconda. Based on B2Gold's current share price of $4.20, and after subtracting out ~$0.60 in net cash, B2Gold trades at less than 10x FY2022 earnings estimates ($0.37), a very reasonable valuation for a company with ~40% operating margins.

Anaconda Opportunity

While B2Gold may not have immediate growth on the horizon in FY2022 and the Gramalote opportunity looks to be in 2025 or later, B2Gold does have an opportunity to boost its Fekola production profile with Anaconda. This is because the company is exploring the possibility of hauling saprolite material from Anaconda 20 kilometers south to its Fekola Mill. B2Gold has budgeted $33 million to commence Phase 1 saprolite mining at the Anaconda area. It noted that $12 is budgeted for mining fleet and haulage equipment, $6 million for roads, infrastructure, and earthworks, and $5 million for buildings, project management, and engineering costs.

It's worth noting that upside from Anaconda is not included in the company's 2022 production guidance, and B2Gold's CEO, Clive Johnson, noted that this could represent an incremental 80,000 to 100,000 ounce per annum opportunity. I would not expect to see any contribution from Anaconda before Q3, but we could see some contribution in Q4, which could provide a small boost to the production profile and allow for a possible beat on guidance. The Bantako North area is shown below and a long section of Mamba, which has a strike length of over 2 kilometers.

Bantako North - Anaconda Area (Company Presentation) Mamba Zone - Long Section (Company Presentation)

Looking out longer-term, B2Gold is taking a close look at the Fekola-style sulfide mineralization at Anaconda below the low-hanging fruit, which is the saprolite material near-surface. To date, the company continues to deliver solid results from Bantako North, which was the focus of the 2021 drilling prior to the renewal of the Menankoto Permit, and the Anaconda area continues to grow, with a strike length that significantly exceeds that of Cardinal, a satellite opportunity for Fekola.

It's still early to speculate, but if B2Gold can grow this resource base large enough, B2Gold could look at a stand-alone operation. In this scenario, we could see Fekola maintain a ~550,000-ounce plus production profile with contributions from Cardinal, while Anaconda could produce more than 225,000 plus ounces per annum on its own. Obviously, we will need to see a Pre-Feasibility study outlining the stand-alone opportunity to get a better idea of costs and the potential production profile, but this is certainly a growth opportunity worth keeping in the back of one's mind as

To summarize, we should see continued production growth in 2023 at Fekola with contributions from Cardinal and Anaconda, and longer-term, there is the possibility that B2Gold's Mali business could grow to 800,000+ ounces per annum. Combined with Gramalote, this could push the consolidated production profile closer to 1.4 million ounces. B2Gold noted that it would be spending $17 million at Anaconda alone in 2022 on exploration.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~1.06 billion shares outstanding, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$4.45 billion at $4.20, and the company has more than $0.60 in net cash. This leaves B2Gold trading at a forward cash flow multiple of less than 6, with B2Gold likely to generate operating cash flow of at least $660 million in 2022 (~$0.62 per share). This figure compares very favorably to its historical cash flow multiple north of ~8. Meanwhile, from an earnings standpoint, B2Gold trades at ~11x earnings, or less than 10x earnings, after subtracting out net cash.

B2Gold Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Given that B2Gold pays one of the highest dividend yields in the sector (~3.80%) and trades at a discount to its historical earnings/cash flow multiples, I continue to see meaningful upside for the stock. Having said that, the stock is now up more than 25% off its recent lows ($3.39) and is sitting in the middle of its expected trading range ($3.40 - $4.85). This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I prefer to buy as close to support as possible and at a reward/risk ratio of at least 4 to 1.

At a current share price of $4.20, B2Gold has $0.65 in potential upside to resistance and $0.80 in potential downside to support, translating to a less favorable reward/risk ratio of 0.81 to 1.0. So, while B2Gold's valuation does remain compelling for investors with a long-term horizon that aren't worried about potential drawdowns, I don't see this as a low-risk buying opportunity per my criteria. Having said that, if B2Gold were to dip below $3.70, this would move the stock into a low-risk buy zone.

Fekola Operations (Company Website)

B2Gold had another solid year in 2021 and is set up for another strong year in 2022, with gold production expected to remain above 1 million ounces per annum for the third year in a row. While costs are expected to rise next year, B2Gold continues to have above-average margins and pays one of the most generous dividend yields sector-wide even after its recent rally. Given the company's bright future in Mali at Fekola (+ Cardinal) and Anaconda and the company's strong track record of under-promising and over-delivering, I would view any pullbacks below $3.70 as low-risk buying opportunities.