FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:DVN) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on February 15, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 results Snapshot

The company announced better-than-expected adjusted earnings of $1.39 compared to $0.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.23 compared to a loss of $0.27 per share in the year-ago period.

The total revenues were $4,273 million, significantly higher than the same quarter a year ago. The recent merger boosted results significantly.

The fourth-quarter production of 611K Boepd is up from 333K Boepd in 4Q20. Oil production averaged 300K Boepd. The increase was due to solid contributions from Delaware and Williston Basin assets.

CEO Richard Muncrief said in the conference call:

For Devon Energy, 2021 was a transformational year that can best be defined by our willingness to be a first mover and pursue bold strategic consolidation. Our operational excellence and unyielding commitment to capital discipline and the groundbreaking deployment of our industry-leading cash return business model underpinned by our fixed plus variable dividend.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is now evident, and I recommend DVN as a long-term opportunity to accumulate on weakness. On a side note, the dividend policy is positive for long-term investors and reached a record level in 4Q21 with a total quarterly dividend of $1 per share.

As you can witness those recent days again, oil prices are subject to wild swings due to the threat of a war between Russia and Ukraine. I believe the entire oil sector is now well over a fair valuation and will probably retrace later in 2022.

Hence, I recommend allocating 20% to 30% of your position to short-term trading LIFO using technical analysis. Again, I do not recommend selling off your position and believe it is not a good idea.

It is the perfect strategy that protects you against the sudden change in the oil sector and lets you keep a core long-term position for much higher prices.

Do not be blinded by the actual euphoria, and as always, expect a period of despair that always comes later. Cyclicity and wild swings are forever your friends when you know to take advantage of them.

3 - Stock Performance

DVN outperformed its peers and is up 148% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Devon Energy Balance Sheet 4Q21: The Raw Numbers

Note: Total revenues include oil/gas and NGL sales, oil/gas and NGL derivatives, and marketing and midstream revenues.

DVN (including WPX Energy) 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil and Gas Revenue in $ Million 786 1,757 2,154 2,635 2,985 Total Revenues incl. derivatives, midstream + others in $ Million 1,280 2,050 2,417 3,466 4,273 Net Income in $ Million -102 213 256 838 1,506 EBITDA in $ Million 250 540 938 1,635 2,331 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.32 0.38 1.24 2.23 Cash from operations in $ Million 377 592 1,093 1,598 1,616 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 220 499 509 484 515 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 157 93 584 1,114 1,101 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 2,237 1,878 1,539 2,321 2,111 Total debt in $ Million 4,298 7,268 6,502 6,492 6,482 Dividend per share in $ 0.30 0.34 0.49 0.84 1.00 Share outstanding in million 383 656 679 673 662 Liquids and NG Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in KBoepd 333 499 567 608 611 Price per Boe (composite) incl. cash settlement 24.77 33.97 34.64 40.48 44.34 Price per Mcf 1.96 2.69 2.20 2.77 3.26

Source: Devon Energy filing and Fun Trading Analysis.

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues: Revenues of $4,273 million in 4Q21

DVN: Chart Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Devon Energy posted total revenue of $4,273 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, higher significantly than the $1,280 million posted in 4Q20 (before the acquisition of WPX Energy). For more data, please look at the table above.

The total production expenses for the fourth quarter were $605 million, from $271 million in 4Q20.

2 - Free cash flow was a record $1,101 million in 4Q21. A Very generous dividend supported by free cash flow.

DVN: Chart Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $2,892 million and $1,101 million for 4Q21.

The Board of Directors authorized a $1.6 billion share buyback, representing over 5% of Devon's market capitalization.

The company is paying a variable dividend now based on free cash flow. The dividend consists of two parts:

A fixed quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.

A variable payment ($0.84) based on a % excess free cash flow multiplied by a payout ratio determined by the board as high as 50%.

The total dividend payment for the fourth quarter of 2021 is $1.00 per share. The yield is now 7.5%, which is exceptionally high.

DVN: Dividend Presentation (Devon Energy)

3 - Quarterly Production: Production was 611K Boepd in 4Q21.

DVN: Production history (Fun Trading)

Devon Energy produced a record of 611K Boepd in the fourth quarter, or 0.5% higher than the 3Q21.

US Production repartition for the five prominent locations are as follows:

DVN: Production per Basin in 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

The Delaware Basin is the number one producing asset for Devon Energy, representing 68.1% of the total production. Liquids represent 74.3% of the total output.

DVN: Chart repartition: Oil, NGL, NG in Q4 (Fun Trading)

Total oil equivalent realized prices, including cash settlements, were $44.34 per Boe, up 79% year-over-year. Below are the historical prices realized for Boe and NG.

DVN: Chart history of oil and natural gas (Fun Trading)

Realized oil prices for the fourth quarter were $62.22 per barrel from $38.01 in the year-ago period.

Realized prices for natural gas liquids were up to $34.82 per barrel from $14.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Realized gas prices were up 66.3% to $3.26 per thousand cubic feet from $1.96 in the prior-year quarter.

4 - 2022 Guidance

DVN: Outlook from Presentation (Devon Energy)

5 - Debt situation, liquidity: No worry on this side.

DVN: Chart Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $2,111 million, up from $2,047 million on December 31, 2020.

Devon Energy exited the fourth quarter with $5.3 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities till 2023. Long-term debt amounted to $6,482 million, up from $4,298 million on December 31, 2020.

Devon Energy's net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1,616 million compared with $377 million in the year-ago period.

The net debt is now $4.37 billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.8x.

DVN: Debt Presentation (Devon Energy)

6 - Year-end 2021 Reserves. 1,625 MMBOE.

The reserves addition replaces >200% of what has been sold in 2021.

DVN: Reserves 2021 Presentation (Devon Energy)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

DVN: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted from the dividend.

DVN forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $56.5 and support at $48.4.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 30%-40% of your position and keep a core long-term position for a much higher payday. I suggest selling above $56.50 and waiting for a retracement below $48.4.

DVN is reaching a fair valuation based on oil at $95, in my opinion.

I do not recommend selling off your position but take enough cash out to let you take full advantage of a possible retracement. It is perhaps time to use upticks created by the situation in East Europe to take some profits off and wait patiently for a return to the routine that could take a few weeks or months.

Conversely, if Putin becomes more belligerent and decides to invade Ukraine, then DVN could break out and reach $57-$59.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to "know" the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.