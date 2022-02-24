FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw yet another record year in FY2021, with its mental health product, BetterHelp, recording over $700M in global sales, representing close to 34% of its total revenues of $2.03B. It is no wonder that TDOC is able to achieve its record-breaking sales, given that the company aimed to be the single-stop destination for consumer health care through its comprehensive suite of services from "physical to mental, acute to episodic, and chronic to complex care."

Moving forward, TDOC guided for another record revenue in FY2022, in the range of $2.55B to $2.65B, representing 30.5% YoY growth. In addition, the company aimed to hit 56M US paid membership and 20M visits in the same year, representing another milestone for TDOC. As a result, given its excellent performance and promising guidance, we expect the company to report robust demand and growth moving forward, as telemedicine aids global healthcare in becoming more accessible and affordable in the future.

TDOC Reported Record-Breaking Revenues In FY2021

TDOC Revenue and Net Income

From our last analysis based on its preliminary FY2021 results, TDOC had remained consistent at $2.03B of revenues for the year. The company had also notably improved its net loss from -$394M in FQ4'20 to -$11M in FQ4'21. Assuming similar performance moving forward, TDOC may easily break consensus estimates by achieving net income profitability earlier than the projected FY2025. For FQ1'22, TDOC guided revenues in the range of $565M to $571M, representing a healthy increase of 3% QoQ and 25.8% YoY.

TDOC Revenues By Segment

For FQ4'21, TDOC redefined the terms for its international revenues to reflect the customer's location instead of the operation's location. As a result, there appears to be a decline in the US access fees revenues in the quarter. However, given the total of $469.9M for both the US and international segments, it still represents an impressive increase of 4% QoQ and 50.5% YoY for its Access Fees revenues. In addition, TDOC recorded decent growth for its international and the US visit fees at 3600% QoQ/ 225% YoY and 9% QoQ/ 17.8% YoY, respectively. As a result, it is evident that many still utilize the convenient telemedicine services offered by TDOC over other in-person clinics, despite the reopening cadence within the US.

In addition, with the recent launch of its Primary360 through its insurance partners, including Aetna from CVS, TDOC may potentially report robust growth in its access fees revenues moving forward. In the recent FQ4'21 earnings call, the company reported over 50 new corporate/ insurance clients on its Primary360 product, including "several Fortune 500 employers." There are great opportunities for TDOC in the employers market, given that 156.1M of the US population is under employer-sponsored health insurance, according to Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). In addition, employers paid an average of $13.3K per employee for the related costs of medical and pharmacy benefits in 2021, with a total group insurance market worth $165.8B in 2021. Jason Gorevic, CEO of TDOC, said:

Our Primary360 offering is resonating in the employer market due not only to the breadth and depth of our product but because of our ability to scale and integrate with an employer's benefit design. Large employers need a virtual primary care offering that can both serve an employee base spread across geographies and integrate with multiple insurance plans since large employers typically offer plans from more than one insurance carrier. We're uniquely positioned to be that partner given our track record of working across multiple national and regional payers. ( Seeking Alpha )

TDOC Telemedicine Visits And Memberships Hit All-Time Highs In FQ4'21

TDOC US Visits and International Visits

For FQ4'21, TDOC reported a total of 4.41M visits, representing a QoQ growth of 13.6% and YoY 41.3%. We may potentially attribute the growth in telemedicine visits to the globally dominant Omicron variant, which peaked sometime at the end of 2021. However, the fact remains that telemedicine visits are highly convenient during and post-pandemic, with TDOC producing the numbers to prove it. TDOC had guided that it expects total visits of 4.3M to 4.5M in FQ1'22, in line with FQ4'21 levels and an increase of 41% YoY. For FY2022, the company's guidance is for up to 20M visits, representing 30% YoY growth.

TDOC Membership

For FQ4'21, TDOC reported a total of 53.6M of the US paid membership, representing an increase of 2% QoQ and 3.4% YoY, with the guidance for up to 56M US paid membership in FY2022. The company's per visit fee also experienced a 2.5% QoQ and 13.6% YoY growth. In addition, there are also increased utilization rates from 16% in FQ4'20 to 22.7% in FQ4'21.

In the meantime, its chronic care enrollment rose only 0.5% QoQ and 22.3% YoY. Despite the minimal QoQ growth for its chronic care memberships, TDOC reported a 30% growth in its chronic care members enrolled in more than one program. The company reported that its multiproduct sales accounted for 80% of its FY2021 revenues, which increased revenue per member for FQ4'21 to $2.49. It represented an impressive increase of 3.7% QoQ and 52.7% YoY. Therefore, we may see an increase in TDOC's margin efficiency along with a rise in membership engagement and revenue growth moving forward.

TDOC estimates that over 40% of US adults have multiple chronic conditions. As a result, TDOC has a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of approximately 103M. However, the company's chronic care enrollment has been underwhelming, given its massive $18.5B investment in Livongo in 2020. Our view remains that TDOC has overpaid for Livongo, which has also been a sore point for most of its investors, ultimately contributing to its decline in share valuation.

Nonetheless, the company unveiled its new Chronic Care Complete on 18 February 2022, as a whole-person care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. TDOC's consumers will have access to the new product through their insurance plans or employers. Assuming successful expansion similar to its Primary360 product from H2'22 onwards, the company could potentially turn its position around, though it might also mean reduced margin in the short term.

So, Is TDOC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TDOC Projected Revenue and Net Income

For FY2022, TDOC guided revenues of $2.55B to $2.65B, representing an impressive increase of 30.5% YoY, weighted to the H2'22 due to contractual onboarding timeline. In addition, consensus estimates that the company will grow at a CAGR of 23.89% over the next two years. Though it might appear as a deceleration of revenue growth, we view it as normalization of its pull forward growth during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic in FY2020 and FY2021. Moreover, TDOC's future growth still looks exceptional, given the reopening of global economies and the return of in-clinic visits post lockdowns.

TDOC is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.5x, lower than its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 7.73x. As a result of the recent market sentiment, the company is also trading near the bottom at $65.30, which is almost at its pre-pandemic valuations as well. However, given its aggressive expansion and partnership, TDOC is expected to report net income profitability only from FY2025 onwards.

As a result, we maintain our rating on TDOC stock as a Buy only for speculative investors.