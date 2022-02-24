Chart Of The Week - IPO Boom And Bust

Feb. 24, 2022 12:02 AM ET
Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Risk appetite arose too quickly in the IPO & SPAC spaces, peaking a year ago.
  • Volatility and tighter credit market conditions has caused many bearish IPO withdrawals.
  • Market liquidity is drying up, and IPO activity is yet another sign of that.

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

US IPO Activity — From Boom to Bust: This chart gives a sense for the magnitude and scale of the US IPO boom (and bust). Notably, IPO filings increased exponentially through the second half of 2020 into 2021. More recently though, IPO filings have tapered off rather significantly.

At the same time, IPO withdrawals spiked in January with a record number of IPOs withdrawn. This is not surprising given the volatility in markets and the Fed policy pivot towards tightening.

As a barometer for speculation and liquidity, we can clearly see the tides going in and out on this chart. Hence, I would chalk this up as another piece of evidence of the shift in sentiment — and steadily evolving risk vs return balance as this strange-yet-familiar cycle runs its course.

IPO activity filings and withdrawals

Topdown Charts, Nasdaq, SEC, Refinitiv Datastream

Conclusion:

What should investors do with this trend in IPO activity (or lack thereof)? It's another arrow in the quiver of the bears right now. Until we see signs that capital markets are beginning to flourish again, credit markets are likely tightening. That means firms reliant on debt, particularly near-term financing, might face a much steeper business environment - especially relative to the easy-money conditions of late 2020 through 2021. Traders could play the IPO ETF (IPO) or a SPAC ETF (SPCX) by selling rallies and perhaps going long on bounces for a trade.

Key point: IPO activity has gone from boom to bust; reflecting the liquidity tides.

This article was written by

Topdown Charts profile picture
Topdown Charts
4.71K Followers
Topdown Charts is an independent research firm covering global asset allocation and economics - bringing a chart-driven, top-down approach to investors.  -->> Check out our new entry-level service: https://topdowncharts.substack.com/--We take a top-down, global multi-asset perspective to deliver:Actionable investment ideasRisk management inputMeaningful macro insightsCharts to use in your own work--Our clients include Pension companies, RIAs, Hedge Funds, family offices, insurance firms, and wealth managers and Investment Consultants.--Sign up for exclusive insights:  https://topdowncharts.substack.com/===================================================
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.