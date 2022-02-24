Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

US IPO Activity — From Boom to Bust: This chart gives a sense for the magnitude and scale of the US IPO boom (and bust). Notably, IPO filings increased exponentially through the second half of 2020 into 2021. More recently though, IPO filings have tapered off rather significantly.

At the same time, IPO withdrawals spiked in January with a record number of IPOs withdrawn. This is not surprising given the volatility in markets and the Fed policy pivot towards tightening.

As a barometer for speculation and liquidity, we can clearly see the tides going in and out on this chart. Hence, I would chalk this up as another piece of evidence of the shift in sentiment — and steadily evolving risk vs return balance as this strange-yet-familiar cycle runs its course.

Topdown Charts, Nasdaq, SEC, Refinitiv Datastream

Conclusion:

What should investors do with this trend in IPO activity (or lack thereof)? It's another arrow in the quiver of the bears right now. Until we see signs that capital markets are beginning to flourish again, credit markets are likely tightening. That means firms reliant on debt, particularly near-term financing, might face a much steeper business environment - especially relative to the easy-money conditions of late 2020 through 2021. Traders could play the IPO ETF (IPO) or a SPAC ETF (SPCX) by selling rallies and perhaps going long on bounces for a trade.

Key point: IPO activity has gone from boom to bust; reflecting the liquidity tides.