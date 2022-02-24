renaschild/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) is a sub $1.0 billion South Carolina-based commercial bank. The bank operates in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Insiders own 20% of the bank.

The bank is a commercial and real estate lender from a loan book perspective. The bank has historically maintained strong credit quality, but in FY20, the NPL% reached 61 basis points, as the bank’s portfolio was tested by COVID 19 pandemic. In terms of loan mix, real estate accounts for ¾ of the total loan book, while C&I and consumer lending rounded up the rest of the loan book. Historically, the bank maintained solid credit quality because of its conservative underwriting standard. Moreover, the significant ownership interest of insiders also provides shareholder assurance that loan officers will be prudent when underwriting credit.

Regarding the funding mix, the bank has been reducing reliance on time deposit funding over time. Since 2016, the bank has had a solid funding base as time deposit only accounts for 15% then. As of FY21, CD accounted for 4.48% of total funding, which is an excellent sign that the Bank of South Carolina has a high-quality deposit franchise. Typically, when a bank lowers CD as a part of the funding mix, the cost of funding will go down and depositors are less likely to "shop for rate", creating a more stable deposit base. A bank is a yield generating investment instrument that arbitrage yield from the asset and liability side, so if the liability side is not actively shopping for rates for whatever reason, the bank will benefit.

Review of Operations

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) reported a fourth-quarter net income of $1.5 million for the fiscal year 2021 compared to $1.7 million for the prior-year period. Earnings per share were $0.28 versus $0.30 for the prior-year period.

The bank’s consistently delivered 1%+ ROA during the past six years from a profitability perspective. As mentioned previously, the credit quality of the bank is top tier. The cost of funding is cheap. The bank is running a relatively efficient operation. The bank obtained 3.5% NIM as of 2021, which speaks to the bank’s ability to gain access to a cheap funding base.

The historical growth of the balance sheet has been tepid. The current management team has been in place for a long time. The CEO and Chairman have been with the bank as early as 2005 and the management team has been consistently deploying a strategy that relies on organic growth. Past six years, total assets, net income, and EPS grew 5.9%, 5.8%, and 5.3%, respectively. The bank has announced an expansion into North Charleston and James Island in 2019 and 2021.

Company Filings, 10K

Valuation

Stock is priced at 16.5x P/E and 2.1x P/TBV. The Bank of South Carolina’s growth profile is not as exciting on a standalone basis. However, when considering the bank from the acquisition perspective, the bank’s deposit base is highly valuable to any potential acquirer.

Company Filings, CapIQ

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the bank is fully valued, mainly reflecting the high quality of the bank – cheap funding cost, high-quality loan book. However, the growth prospect of the bank has been limited as the Bank of South Carolina has not engaged in mergers and acquisitions to create value.

From a reward perspective, due to the COVID pandemic, more and more people are interested in cities such as Charleston, where the bank has a presence. The growth of the local economy can drive shareholder value. Moreover, the business expansion in James Island can drive additional growth in deposit and loan products. Lastly, the bank is poised to benefit from a rising interest rate environment. From an asset rate sensitivity perspective, approximately ~50% of the asset is rate sensitive. While the rising rate is a net positive from an earning's perspective, the Bank of South Carolina is not as rate sensitive as some of its peers.

Conclusion

In our opinion, the bank is fully valued for its size. Given its cheap funding base and high-quality loan book, it can be viewed as an acquisition target. An acquirer can take out operating costs and improve Pro-forma deal metrics. Looking at the bank on a standalone basis, the bank’s growth prospect will likely rely on organic growth opportunities in cities such as Charleston, where there is population inflow. Looking at the bank from a dividend perspective, the bank has been consistently growing dividends over time. We want to see banks show consistent loan book growth, and we like bank opportunities that have strong growth prospects, and for that reason, we are sitting on the sideline for the Bank of South Carolina.