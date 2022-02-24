hh5800/E+ via Getty Images

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) has released its Q4 FY2021 report. The report mentioned a number of positive developments, which some may regard as evidence their bullish stance on CEVA is warranted. However, there are counterarguments to be made since the report was not without its flaws. Valuations and charts also have something to say. There may come a time to go all in on CEVA, but CEVA is not there yet. Why will be covered next.

CEVA set new records in Q4 FY2021

CEVA certainly had some good news to share. For instance, not only did CEVA beat estimates for the top and the bottom line, but it did so in record-setting style. Q4 FY2021 revenue increased by 21% YoY to $34.1M, setting a new record high for the third consecutive quarter. However, it’s worth pointing out that it is no coincidence that the numbers started to spike in Q2 FY2021. Q2 FY2021 was after all the first quarter with contributions from the Intrinsix acquisition.

The Intrinsix acquisition is also the reason why non-GAAP revenue is at $34.2M, which is $180,000 more than the GAAP number due to purchase price allocation. Licensing, NRE and related revenue was $21.3M, an increase of 78% YoY, and royalty revenue contributed the remaining $12.7M, a decline of 21% YoY, mostly due to the hit from Apple (AAPL) deciding to use a modem from Qualcomm (QCOM) to replace the one from Intel (INTC). The latter is a licensee of CEVA and the former is not as mentioned in an earlier article.

In terms of shipments, CEVA licensees shipped 416M units, a decline of 14% YoY. Base station and IoT product shipments reached 333M, an increase of 25% YoY, but handset baseband chips declined by 62% YoY to 83M. CEVA signed 20 new license agreements in Q4, including four with first-time customers.

GAAP EPS increased by 466.7% YoY to $0.17 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 10% YoY to $0.22. Note that GAAP net income of $3.88M in Q4 FY2021 would be less than half that amount if not for a gain of $1.98M on the investment in Cipia, formerly known as Eyesight Technologies, skewing the quarterly comparisons. Equity-based compensation expense, which amounted to $0.10 after taxes, is included in the GAAP number, but it’s excluded in the non-GAAP number. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $34.057M $32.790M $28.145M 3.86% 21.01% Gross margin 83% 85% 91% (200bps) (800bps) Operating income (loss) $1.556M $1.694M $2.407M (8.15%) (35.36%) Net income (loss) $3.878M ($0.167M) $0.635M - 510.71% EPS $0.17 ($0.01) $0.03 - 466.67% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $34.237M $32.790M $28.145M 4.41% 21.65% Net income $5.305M $4.653M $4.690M 14.01% 13.11% EPS $0.22 $0.20 $0.20 10.00% 10.00%

If the Q4 numbers are out, then so too are the numbers for the whole of FY2021. FY2021 revenue increased by 22.3% YoY to $122.7M in terms of GAAP and by 22.5% YoY to $122.9M in terms of non-GAAP. On an organic basis, which excludes the Intrinsix acquisition, revenue grew by 14% YoY. Licensing, NRE and related revenue totaled a record $73M and royalty revenue reached a record $49.9M. Margins declined, but that was expected with CEVA shaking things up with initiatives like the Intrinsix acquisition.

GAAP net income was $0.4M or $0.02 per share and non-GAAP net income was $15.3M or $0.65 per share. Note that if not for the investment gain mentioned earlier, CEVA would have ended FY2021 with a GAAP loss, just as it did in FY2020. Unit shipments increased by 24% YoY to a record 1.6B in spite of the loss of an important customer in the handset market as mentioned earlier. CEVA signed 73 new license agreements in FY2021, up from 55 in FY2020. The increase in licensees bodes well for future growth since it is a prerequisite for an increase in royalty revenue.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $122.706M $100.326M 22.31% Gross margin 86% 89% (300bps) Operating income (loss) $3.508M ($0.763M) - Net income (loss) $0.396M ($2.379M) - EPS $0.02 ($0.11) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $122.886M $100.326M 22.49% Gross margin 86% 89% (300bps) Operating income (loss) $22.733M $15.920M 42.80% Net income (loss) $15.289M $13.747M 11.22% EPS $0.65 $0.60 8.33%

Management added some color as to expectations for FY2022. Guidance calls for FY2022 revenue of $141.5-145.5M, which represents an increase of 16.8% YoY at the midpoint. From the Q4 earnings call:

“we expect 2022 to be another exciting year with strong growth expected in licensing and NRE revenues and in royalties from our base station & IoT category. Overall, we are forecasting total revenue to be in the range of $141.5 million to $145.5 million versus $122.9 million in 2021.”

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

The market liked the latest report

The market seems to have liked what CEVA had to say because the stock jumped 8% after the release of the Q4 report, adding to the rebound that has seen the stock gain 19% after hitting its low of the year in late January. Still, the stock has not done well since it’s still down 7% YTD, although that is better than what many semis and other tech stocks have endured in what can be described as a tough 2022.

Note the horizontal channel in the chart above. The stock is currently at a major resistance/support level. The stock spent many months going sideways, bouncing between the upper and lower bound of the channel, before it ultimately broke lower. The stock briefly managed to get back into the channel after the recent rally, but the breakthrough failed with the stock falling below the channel once again.

This is consistent with resistance becoming what used to be support. The lower bound of the horizontal channel provided support, keeping the stock afloat, but now that it is below what used to be support, the stock will have a hard time getting and staying above what is now resistance. It’s possible the stock may still succeed in going higher, but the odds favor a move lower with resistance in the way.

The chart patterns are leaning bearish, the recent rebound in the stock notwithstanding. It’s also worth mentioning that the trend that has been in place since the stock peaked in early 2021 remains in place. The direction of this trend is pointing down. As the saying goes, the trend is your friend and the trend suggests it’s not the time to be betting on long CEVA.

CEVA Market cap $922.17M Enterprise value $775.71M Revenue (“ttm”) $122.7M EBITDA $9.8M Trailing P/E 2313.14 Forward P/E 203.24 PEG ratio N/A P/S 7.46 P/B 3.33 EV/sales 6.32 Trailing EV/EBITDA 79.15 Forward EV/EBITDA 96.96

Another factor favoring lower stock prices are valuations. The table above shows the multiples CEVA trades at. For instance, CEVA has an enterprise value of $775.7M, which is equal to 79 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 97 times on a forward basis. Keep in mind that these multiples are for a stock that is roughly 40% off its high. CEVA is an expensive stock to place bets on, which argues in favor of not placing any bets at all.

Investor takeaways

CEVA appears to be moving in the right direction if we go by the latest numbers, even if there’s a lot of work left to do. Non-GAAP revenue grew by 22.5% YoY in FY2021 after growing by a similar amount in the fourth quarter. True, acquisitions gave the numbers a boost, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that progress was made.

CEVA managed to get out of the red in terms of GAAP in FY2021 after ending FY2020 with a net loss, even if this was accomplished with the help of a gain on an outside investment. While CEVA is still feeling the aftereffects of losing out in recent iPhones from AAPL, the number of silicon chips employing its IP continues to rise. CEVA continues to find new customers willing to become a licensee, which is a positive sign and reason for optimism of what the future might bring.

However, there are a couple of other factors worth taking into consideration. While prices have gone down, CEVA is still an expensive stock to own by almost any metric. Of course, just because a stock trades at very high multiples does not mean multiples cannot go even higher. On the other hand, there are important changes underway that look destined to make it harder on stocks trading at extended valuations.

The Federal Reserve has a problem with spiking inflation, which requires making changes that are not favorable to stocks. The Fed is raising interest rates and withdrawing QE. These two provided the stimulus needed for stocks to outperform, but their absence is very likely to hurt stocks at current levels, especially those trading at lofty valuations. If Fed actions pushed stocks higher, then it’s difficult to see how stocks won’t go down now that the Fed is reversing course. As the saying goes, what goes up must come down.

While charts are not infallible, the patterns suggest the stock is more likely to go lower than higher. It’s true the stock has rallied recently, but the trend is still pointing down and not up. The stock is currently close to resistance, which has already shown to be a tough nut to crack. Conversely, support is much further away. The path of least resistance is for the stock to head lower in search of support.

CEVA may have a bright future down the road, but I would not be a buyer even though the numbers have improved. CEVA seems to be on the right track in terms of laying the groundwork for future growth, which some may argue warrants long CEVA. On the other hand, the combination of valuations and chart patterns argue against it. There may come a time when conditions are more favorable, but now is not the time to get in on CEVA. CEVA is not there yet.