jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Writing about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) almost a year ago, I thought the shares offered upside on solid execution in a tight market for truck freight. Unfortunately, while execution in the brokerage operation has been good, the same cannot be said of the less-than-truckload business. On top of that, the less-than-truckload (or LTL) sector has definitely cooled since late 2021, with concerns about a peak in the cycle.

XPO shares have been a notable laggard, but management has stepped up to address the shortfalls in the LTL business with a multipoint plan to improve service quality and efficiency and drive growth in 2022 and beyond. I don’t see XPO becoming a top player in the space in terms of operating metrics, but given the current valuation they don’t really need to be. While I do have some ongoing concerns about sentiment and “fighting the tape” with investors seemingly having moved on from the sector, the valuation here is enough to get my attention.

Q4 Results Show A Tale Of Two Businesses

With the spin of GXO Logistics (GXO), XPO is principally a North American LTL carrier and truck brokerage provider, though with still-meaningful operations in European trucking and last mile logistics. The brokerage business continues to execute at a high level, but the fourth quarter results continue to show some of the lingering impact of recent service and performance issues in the NA LTL operations.

Overall revenue rose 14% year over year (adjusted), beating by 3% on strength in the non-NA LTL business (brokerage in particular). EBITDA rose 12%, beating by 7%, with margin down 20bp yoy and up 20bp qoq to 9.6%. Adjusted operating income rose 17%, with margin up 10bp yoy and 40bp qoq to 6.3%.

In the NA LTL business, revenue rose about 10% on an adjusted basis, missing by 8%. Tonnage declined almost 6%, while yield rose almost 17% (or closer to 11% on an ex-fuel basis). Operating profitability remained weak, with adjusted operating ratio worsening by 300bp to 87.5, but EBITDA still rose 4% and beat by about 3%.

In “Brokerage & Other”, overall revenue rose 17%, beating by 8%. NA Truck Brokerage revenue rose 36% on both strong volume and pricing in a tight trucking market. NA Last Mile revenue rose 2%, “other brokerage” rose 18%, and revenue from the European operations rose 5% as reported. Segment EBITDA rose 29%, beating expectations by 11%.

Fixing The NA LTL Business – Caution, Wide Turns

Management believes that they “took their eye off the ball” during the GXO spin with respect to the NA LTL operations, leading to a variety of service and efficiency issues and unhappy customers (a net promoter score below 20%). While that is almost certainly true to a point, it’s only part of the story, as the performance of XPO’s North American LTL trucking business has been below-peer in terms of tonnage growth and operating ratios since 2016.

That longer history of underperforming doesn’t invalidate management’s ongoing improvement plan, but I do believe it adds some context that these are not wholly new problems and not necessarily simple to solve, even though XPO enjoys significant scale in the business (the #3 player in the U.S. behind FedEx (FDX) and Yellow (YELL)).

Management’s multipoint rehabilitation plan involves streamlining network efficiency, and a new dynamic pricing platform that removes a lot of manual interaction will help, and improving capacity. Management is looking to double its trailer output for ’22 and expects a similar doubling in the number of graduates from its trucking school (1,800 versus around 900). The company is also looking to add 900 new doors to its network through the end of 2023.

Improved asset availability and scheduling should improve over network efficiency and velocity, leading to improved on-time performance and reduced need for expensive third-party purchased transportation (one of the contributors to weak operating ratios). Still, while I think management’s 100bp OR improvement target is doable, I believe ArcBest (ARCB), Old Dominion (ODFL), and Saia (SAIA) are also going to see improved results in 2022-23, and I don’t think XPO’s relative position is likely to improve all that much.

Longer term, I think this turnaround can work, but I think investors need to be prepared for a longer turnaround process, as I think at least some of the issues here are longstanding. I’d also note that for as much as management used to talk about using technology to disrupt logistics and transport, that impact has really been seen more in the brokerage operations than in trucking, where I think Old Dominion is a better example of the power of using IT to disrupt the industry.

Strong Performance, But Maybe Weakening Conditions, For Brokerage

In contrast to the trucking business, the truck brokerage operations are humming. Loads grew 22% in the fourth quarter and revenue/load increased 14%. Better still, the net revenue margin (15.1%) was superior to that of C.H. Robinson (CHRW) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT) (both at a little over 12%). XPO Connect continues to be a strong growth driver, with the company boasting close to 80% retention within 30 days (80% of customers use the platform again within 30 days).

My only real concern here is macro-related. I think the trucking market will start to loosen up in 2022, and that should reduce some of the urgency of XPO’s brokerage services. That said, XPO Connect offers clients a convenient and cost-effective means of arranging and managing their shipping needs, and I don’t want to ignore the likelihood of more share gains.

The Outlook

I do believe that the NA LTL business will get better from here, but I am concerned that conditions in the NA LTL business and NA truck brokerage business are at or near a peak. I’m not looking for a big decline, but I do think capacity is going to improve, and that should start to weaken pricing power. The bigger impact could frankly be to sentiment, though, as its typical for the market to sell into a peaking market and only revisit the space when it looks like a trough is in sight.

I’m looking for around 4% long-term revenue growth from XPO, with the brokerage business likely to outgrow trucking on the top line, but the trucking business offering more margin improvement potential. To that end, I’m looking for FCF margins to improve to the mid-single-digits over time. I'm also looking for EBTIDA margins to approach 11% in 2024.

I do think that further divestitures are possible as well, with the European trucking operations being a logical candidate for sale.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBTIDA, I believe XPO shares are undervalued below the high $80’s. I do see operational risk on the NA LTL turnaround efforts, but the bigger risk I see is sentiment – if the Street is done with the LTL sector for this cycle, and particularly if there’s not much conviction in the turnaround story, this could be a value trap for some time. For investors willing to take on that sentiment risk, these shares offer some interesting upside.