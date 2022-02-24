freeman98589/iStock via Getty Images

I had pretty mixed feelings on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) back in August of 2021, as I liked the company’s leverage to electrification products, including grid modernization, but wasn’t so excited about the margins, valuation, or prospects for outperformance. Since then, the shares have lost close to 15% of their value, lagging the broader industrial sector, but not really doing substantially worse than peers/rivals like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), or Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), though nVent (NVT) has done a fair bit better.

I like the sale of the commercial & industrial lighting business, and I think it’s a little premature to write off leverage to further short-cycle recovery, to say nothing of Hubbell’s leverage to further spending on grid modernization assisted by the infrastructure bill. On top of that, Hubbell has done better on pricing than I expected and is in relatively better shape than most with respect to operating leverage.

Valuation is still not compelling to me. The shares are a little below my long-term cash flow-based fair value, but a prospective return in the high single-digits is more “okay” than “compelling”. I would like this as industrial rally idea, but I could just as easily see these shares hitting the $150’s before rebounding as jumping back up above $190 in the near term.

Messy Comparables, But A Decent Quarter Overall

Due to the sale of the lighting business and some other adjustments, the results that Hubbell reported for the fourth quarter aren’t readily comparable to the published sell-side average estimates. In my attempt to adjust the numbers and get a “like for like” result, I believe Hubbell came in a little light on revenue and a little light on profits.

Revenue rose 16% in organic terms, with 21% growth in Electrical and 13% growth in Utility. Electrical was driven by strong pricing (up around 1,300bp) and healthy volume (up 7%), while Utility saw slightly less pricing leverage (up 900bp) and weaker volumes (up 4%). The grid business (transmission and distribution, or T&D) remained very strong, growing 26%, while Communications & Controls (Aclara) saw weaker growth of +2% on some supply chain issues (chips for smart meters and other smart grid products).

Next to 4% growth from ABB (Electrification Products), Eaton’s 5% growth in Electrical Americas and 15% growth in Electrical Global, Schneider’s 7% growth in Energy Management, I’d argue that Hubbell had a solid quarter. Granted, nVent did even better with 35% growth in Enclosures and 17% growth in Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and both had excellent pricing in the quarter (nVent up 1,200bp).

Gross margin declined 110bp year over year and 80bp quarter over quarter to 26.4%, as the company is still seeing supply/input cost pressures. Operating income rose 12% on an adjusted basis (with margin up 70bp to 12.2), with reported adjusted segment profits up 48% in Electrical (margin up 250bp to 13.7%) and down 2% in Utility (margin down three points to 14.1%). Relative to adjusted Street expectations, I believe the Electrical business performed basically as expected, with Utility a little softer.

Broad Strength Across Most Markets

Looking at management’s commentary on end-market conditions, there seems to be little of much concern. Management guided to 8% to 10% organic growth for FY’22, with about 500bp of that growth coming from pricing, and the company saw strong order growth (up 30%-plus) in the quarter.

Light industrial demand is strong, and I’m not at all surprised given the commentary from other companies leveraged to industrial electrical and automation products (including ABB and Schneider, as well as Rockwell (ROK)). With companies scrambling to catch up on production, automation is getting a more serious look from many companies, fueling demand for more electrification products, and industrial remains one of the few areas of meaningful growth in non-residential construction.

Not surprisingly, Hubbell also pointed to strong growth in end-markets like telecom, data center, and solar for its Connection & Bonding business, and I expect these markets to be strong throughout the year. Strong commodity prices are also helping the industrial controls business.

While ABB did note some “moderation” in utility demand, it doesn’t seem to be impacting Hubbell, as this company continues to benefit from ongoing investments into grid hardening. With the infrastructure bill earmarking funds for further grid hardening and modernization, I believe Hubbell is looking at a healthy demand environment for multiple years, even on the back of what has been a strong upgrade/build cycle.

Smart metering and smart grid products are a softer area now, but that seems driven more by supply chain issues (semiconductor shortages) than fundamental demand problems.

Selling Lighting A Mixed Blessing

I was happy to see Hubbell announce the sale of its Commercial & Industrial lighting business to GE Current, with that deal closing at the start of February. This is addition by subtraction in my book, as the weak organic growth and EBITDA margins of that business have been a drag on Hubbell for some time. That said, it’s not a unalloyed positive in the near term. The business did generate meaningful revenue, and removing that removing creates a headwind for reported growth. I would expect management to look for accretive bolt-on deals, but the timing of such M&A is always uncertain.

The Outlook

I’m not explicitly modeling future M&A for Hubbell, so my revenue estimates are lower now after the lighting sale, though the improvement in margins offsets a lot of that. As I said, I do expect management to fill this “donut hole”, and I do think there is upside potential in the business in 2022 on the back of recovering short-cycle markets, ongoing industrial facility construction, improving commodity markets (including offshore oil/gas), and ongoing grid spending.

On an “apples to apples” basis, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4%, and I do expect this to be boosted by future M&A. Hubbell delivered better incremental margins than I expected this quarter (helped by those pricing actions), and between an improved operating leverage outlook and the removal of the lower-margin lighting business, my FCF margin estimates go up around 75bp to 100bp over the long term (with long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens).

The Bottom Line

Hubbell still isn’t exactly a screaming bargain on an EV/EBITDA basis, but the shares are trading a little below my 13x multiple. Likewise, discounted cash flow modeling suggests a long-term total annualized potential return above 8%.

Given strong pricing, which I argue speaks well to Hubbell’s market position, and healthy end-markets, I’m getting more tempted by this name and I think it could be a good candidate for an industrial rally. By the same token, sentiment has definitely soured on short-cycle industrials and may be fading on electrification as well, and I can’t rule out the risk that these shares see the $150’s again before the $190’s.