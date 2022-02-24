kentarus/E+ via Getty Images

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been in a slump since it peaked at $37/share last summer as investors continue to price in the potential of a post-pandemic slowdown in the world of golf. Although shares have fallen 35% over the last nine months, the widely-known golf manufacturer is still trading above its pre-pandemic levels due to golf's recent surge in popularity over the last two years along with the acquisition of Topgolf. Unfortunately, Callaway's struggles continued this month after reporting its Q4 2021 earnings, which were below analyst expectations. Shares fell nearly 10% afterward, and have yet to recover.

In my opinion, this latest earnings report was anything but disappointing. Management guided all business segments to grow in 2022 and Topgolf, its largest segment by revenue, should continue to see substantial growth for years given its small current footprint. There is a ton of opportunity for Topgolf to continue expanding in the U.S. and other countries across Europe and Asia. With Topgolf making up nearly 50% of the company's total revenue for Q4 2021, Wall Street might be underestimating the potential long-term revenue growth rate of Callaway which is currently estimated between 5-8%. My target price of $32/share, or 37% upside from its current levels, reflects an 18x multiple (in line with S&P 500 Index averages over the past two years) on a 2025 estimated EPS of $1.80 from 186 million shares outstanding. My EPS estimate is based on Callaway's average profit margin of 7% over the last four years and assumes $4.78 billion in revenue for 2025, which is in line with Wall Street estimates.

Can Golf's Renewed Popularity In The U.S. Stick Around?

As many already know, Callaway's future success is largely dependent on people's interest in golf. Whether it is hitting links for a quick nine holes or Topgolf for a work-related outing, you're likely to see something Callaway-related along the way. Lucky enough for them, demand for golf has been amplified over the last two years. Since the start of the pandemic, golf's popularity has surged at rates not seen for a very long time.

Figure 1: Golf's Increased Popularity

Golf Business News

Since a lot of this growth was attributed to the pandemic as people were looking for new hobbies outdoors, many investors believed this was going to be a short-term trend. However, the latest data for 2021 was recently released by the National Golf Foundation (NGF) which revealed a different story. The NGF reported a 5.5% year-over-year increase in the number of golf rounds played in 2021 compared to 2020's banner year at +13.9%:

Figure 2: 2020 Number of Golf Rounds Played

National Golf Foundation (NGF)

While 2020's growth was very impressive given the spring lockdowns limiting rounds played for about two months, 2021 was still able to surpass 2020's banner year amid re-openings when people were expected to not play as much:

Figure 3: 2021 Number of Golf Rounds Played

National Golf Foundation (NGF)

Prior to the pandemic, the number of rounds played came at -4.8% for 2018 and only +1.25% for 2019. As you can see, the growth rate for golf in 2020 and 2021 has been notable, to say the least.

Road To $800 Million In Annual EBITDA

Wall Street analysts are currently forecasting Callaway to grow its top-line revenue in the mid-to-high single-digits beyond 2022. In my opinion, this appears to be low given the rapid expansion of its largest revenue segment, Topgolf. If Callaway has any hopes of exceeding its EBITDA estimates in the years to come, it needs to continue expanding fast. Even though Topgolf's revenue was only for only ten months of 2021, it still made up 35% of Callaway's total revenue. Figure 2 provides a breakdown:

Figure 4: Callaway 2021 Revenue By Segment

Q4 Investor Presentation

This annual segment breakdown for 2021 does not represent what it will look like for Callaway going forward. For Q4 2021 alone, Topgolf represented 47% of Callaway's total revenue, a substantial change through the same period last year as seen below in figure 4:

Figure 5: Callaway Q4 2021 Revenue By Segment

Q4 Investor Presentation

Topgolf could easily exceed 50% of Callaway's total revenue in 2022 as more locations continue to grow at a rate faster than its equipment and apparel businesses. Callaway's CEO Chip Brewer made an interesting comment on the latest Q4 earnings call when asked about Topgolf's growth beyond 2022; he gave a hint that growth is expected to accelerate beyond estimates:

Figure 6: Callaway Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Callaway Earnings Call (Seeking Alpha)

With five to six stores opening in late 2022, this incremental revenue won't have much of an impact until 2023. Once it does, Callaway has high expectations to continue this momentum and keep expanding. Management has indicated previously that their long-term plans (page 15) could be upwards of 450 Topgolf locations across the world. Assuming an average of $18-20 million per location, this business segment alone has some serious potential given its low valuation. As an example, if Callaway is able to have 150 locations operating by 2025 at an average revenue per location of $18 million, it should be able to generate an EBITDA well above its current estimates of $631 million. Assuming 15% EBITDA margins, this segment alone would earn a little over $400 million. When including the apparel and equipment segments which earned close to $300 million in EBITDA during 2021 alone (and assuming it can grow at 2-3% per year), Callaway appears to be in a great position to beat these 2025 estimates.

Conclusion

Although the increased demand for everything golf-related is likely to stick around for 2022, a big question remains: Can Callaway execute on its Topgolf expansion plans? Its equipment and apparel business segments are not likely to grow above 6% annually so the only way Callaway can beat its current revenue and EBITDA estimates is through Topgolf. Unfortunately, these projects require a lot of upfront capital and are currently operating at low margins despite their high prices and significant popularity. As Callaway continues to open these new locations, especially in smaller cities that carry more uncertainty, it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their high occupancy levels at a reasonable margin. With that being said, it appears that investors are currently factoring these risks into Callaway's valuation now and are not pricing in the potential expansion which feels unjustified in my opinion. Growing from roughly 70 Topgolf locations to potentially more than 400 as management has described in prior investor presentations would entail a much higher growth rate, and ultimately a higher valuation. At these current levels, Callaway is a great risk/reward opportunity in my opinion for investors with at least a two-year time horizon, which will give management time to see its Topgolf expansion plan come to fruition.