Miro Nenchev/iStock via Getty Images

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is the world’s leading owner of large-size dry bulk vessels With 48 Capesize, 31 Panamax, and two Ultramax vessels. GOGL stock is now at its highest levels since 2015. I’m bearish on the stock as I estimate a fair value of $10 per share for Golden Ocean. Despite reporting a strong 4Q 2021 financial result, the market condition in 1Q 2022 will not be better than 3Q 2021 and 4Q 2021 for dry bulk shipping companies. I estimate a quarterly Baltic Dry Index of 2278 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a quarterly Baltic Dry Index of 2713 in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 16%. Altogether, Golden Ocean is a sell at prices around $12.

4Q 2021 results

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Golden Ocean reported an EPS of $1.02, compared with 3Q 2021 EPS of $0.97. Also, the company announced a dividend of 90 cents per share. According to the company’s 4Q 2021 investor presentation, GOGL reported 2021 net fleet growth of 3.4%, 2022 net fleet growth of 2.2$, and 2023 net fleet growth of 1.1% (see figure 1). “We release the best quarterly result and the best full-year result in the history of Golden Ocean,” the CEO of the company commented. GOGL’s operating revenues decreased from $387.6 million in 3Q 2021 to $381.8 million in 4Q 2021, down 1.5%. Also, the company’s voyage expenses decreased from $81.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $68.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a decrease in chartering-in expense and a decrease in bunker consumption and port costs. Moreover, the company sold two of its older Panamax vessels in November 2021.

Figure 1 – GOGL’s estimated net fleet growth

GOGL 4Q 2021 investor presentation

Estimation of GOGL’s 1Q 2022 TCE rate

In the fourth quarter of 2021, GOGL reported a TCE per day of $35256, compared with 3Q 2021 TCE per day of $32262. Also, the company estimates 1Q 2022 TCE per day of $24000, down 32% QoQ. In my last article on GOGL, Golden Ocean Group is worth $10 per share: the stock is a Hold, using the correlation between the quarterly Baltic Dry Index and TCE rates, I showed how the TCE per day could be estimated. Figure 2 shows the quarterly Baltic Dry Index and GOGL’s TCE rates from 1Q 2019 to 4Q 2021 . For the first quarter of 2022, based on an average Baltic Dry Index of 2278, I estimate a TCE rate of $21381 for Golden Ocean, 10.9% lower than the company’s estimation (see Table 1).

Figure 2 – The quarterly Baltic Dry Index and GOGL’s TCE rates

Author (based on the Baltic Dry Index and GOGL's quarterly financial reports)

Table 1 – Estimation of Golden Ocean’s 1Q 2022 TCE rate

Author's calculations based on the Baltic Dry Index and GOGL's quarterly financial reports

Table 2 – Golden Ocean fleet’s revenues and expenses

Author's calculations and GOGL's quarterly financial reports

In 4Q 2021, GOGL reported a TCE per day of $35256, compared with 3Q 2021 TCE per day of $32262, up 9.3%. However, the company reported a 4Q 2021 time charter equivalent income of $307.2 million, compared with a 3Q 2021 time charter equivalent of $306.4 million, up 0.2% (see Table 2). Thus, despite the significant increase of GOGL’s TCE rate in the fourth quarter of 2021, its time charter equivalent income implies that the company didn’t progress significantly in 4Q 2021. Table 2 shows that GOGL’s total fleet on hire days decreased from 9500 in 3Q 2021 to 8712 in 4Q 2021, down 8.3%. Also, Table 1 shows that GOGL’s charter hire expenses per day dropped from $3288 in 3Q 2021 to $1291 in 4Q 2021, implying that the company decreased its usage of chartering-in strategy in the fourth quarter of 2021. Why did Golden Ocean do that?

In 2Q 2021 and 3Q 2021, due to the economic recovery and increasing iron ore import (especially from China), GOGL increased its usage of chartering-in strategy. The strategy was beneficial for GOGL due to the low hiring rates and the market conditions. However, in the fourth quarter of 2021, demand for dry bulk commodities decreased as:

1) China decreased its iron ore demand because of the Chinese government environmental regulations,

2) Oil prices started to increase,

3) Fear of global inflation increased uncertainty.

In December 2021, China’s iron ore import dropped by 18% to 86 million tonnes (see Figure 3). The decrease was mainly due to China’s government policy toward steel production controls, Chinese New Year’s holidays, and the Winter Olympics.

Figure 3 - China’s iron ore import

tradingeconomics.com

Also, In my recent article on InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF), InPlay Oil: volatile but profitable, I explained why oil prices are around $90 again. The oil prices jumped due to the Russia-Ukraine increasing tensions and robust oil demand in 2022. WTI oil price increased from $75 per barrel from 31 December 2021 to $91 per barrel on 18 February 2022, up 21%. The robust oil demand in 2022, the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, and supply constraints due to the underperformance of OPEC+ could push oil prices higher to more than $100, provoking the global cost-push inflation. Cost-push inflation will decrease iron ore demand as inflation increases the risks of investments. Figure 4 shows the Baltic Dry Index and crude oil price in the last 12 months. It shows that from December 2021, crude oil prices increased, and the Baltic Dry Index dropped. A further increase in the crude oil price could decrease dry bulk commodities demand in the short run. Thus, Golden Ocean's total fleet on hire days may drop in 1Q 2022.

Figure 4 – Crude oil price and the Baltic Dry Index

tradingeconomics.com

Performance outlook

GOGL’s forward P/E ratio is higher than the trailing P/E ratio, which could be a sign that the company’s future earnings are expected to decrease (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 – Golden Ocean’s PE ratios

Ycharts

GOGL’s capital structure represents that its total equity has surged more than 40% since 2020. Although this rise in total equity enables the company to do equity financing, it could be bad news for stockholders as it indicates that the company issued additional stock shares, which dilute the value of investors’ current shares. Also, GOGL’s cash and equivalents have been almost stable during recent years, up 28% since 2020 (see Table 3). The company’s cash and short-term investments amount need to grow to reflect its health, profitability, and ability to absorb risks of surprise losses.

Table 3 – GOGL’s capital structure

Author (based on Seeking Alpha data)

Figure 6 shows that the company’s current and cash ratios declined dramatically in mid-2021. Comparing GOGL’s current ratio with the peer group, the company’s current ratio is in the same line as the peer’s average of 1.67 (see Figure 7). In general, GOGL’s declining quick ratio, along with not very strong cash generations may make us wonder if the company can face liquidity issues.

Figure 6 – GOGL financial ratios

Ycharts

Figure 7 – Current ratio of GOGL and its peers

Ycharts

Valuation

In my recent article on Golden Ocean, I investigated that the GOGL stock is a Hold at prices around $10. In this article, to evaluate GOGL stock, I use Comparable Company Analysis (CCA) again with a different peer group. Comparing Golden Ocean Group with other dry bulk peer companies like Star Bulk (SBLK), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), Safe Bulkers (SB), and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock's fair value is $10.36. This method reflects the real-market data and,in my opinion, is an appropriate way of analyzing GRIN since the company is relatively stable.‌ Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data.

Investigating other companies' ratios and comparing them with GOGL's, we can figure out that Golden Ocean looks healthy and is well-positioned. The company's P/E ratio is 6.88x which is 22% less than the peer’s average (see Table 4).

Table 4 – GOGL and peers’ financial ratios (as of 22 February 2022)

Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha data

Moreover, Golden Ocean’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.98x, which is 32% higher than the peer’s average of 5.25x. Besides GOGL, I have done some analysis on the peer companies. Grindrod Shipping’s EV/EBITA amount is 3.59x, which is 31% lower than the peer's average. Generally speaking, this is a sign that the GRIN may be a potential investment. Also, Star Bulk’s EV/EBIT is 5.48x, which is 17% lower than the group's average. It implies that SBLK is potentially undervalued. In general, despite observing growth in the Golden Ocean’s per-share price recently, using the CCA method, I investigate that GOGL stock is potentially overvalued and has about 13% downside potential with a fair value of $10.36 (see Table 5).

Table 5– GOGL stock valuation (as of 22 February 2022)

Author's calculations based on the data provided in Table 4

Risks that GOGL buyers should consider

Golden Ocean reports administrative expenses of $4.827 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.024 million in 4Q 2020. Moreover, the company reported 4Q 2021 depreciation expenses of $33.354 million, compared with $27.592 for the same period last year. The company’s voyage expenses and commissions per day increased from $5389 in 4Q 2020 to $7913 in 4Q 2021, up 47%. Golden Ocean will face even higher operating expenses due to higher fuel prices and depreciation expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

"The company’s constructive market outlook is based on both expectations of steady global demand for dry bulk commodities, and equally importantly, powerful supply-side dynamics," Golden Ocean said in its 4Q 2021 financial report. However, the company neglects the jump of the oil prices and potential new environmental regulations. Golden Ocean estimates 1Q 2022 TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax/Ultramax vessels of $26100 per and $21100 per day, respectively. However, higher oil prices due to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine will increase the cost-push inflation and hurt iron ore demand. Also, new environmental regulations will hurt the dry bulk commodities demand. Thus, lower than expected TCE rates are possible in the first quarter of 2022.

Summary

Golden Ocean reported a historical financial result in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, due to environmental regulations, higher energy prices, and global inflation, the market condition in 2022 will not be as good as it was in 2021 for dry bulk shipping companies. I estimate a 1Q 2022 TCE rate of $21381, 10.9% lower than the company’s estimation. Also, I estimate a fair value of $10.36, which is lower than the company’s current price. In a word, GOGL is a sell at prices around 12$.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.