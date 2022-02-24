fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) is an international provider of Information Technology [IT] staffing and digital transformation services focused on solving the digital/online challenges of businesses of all shapes and sizes. Its IT staffing solutions encompass both digital and legacy technologies while its digital transformation services include Salesforce.com, SAP HANA and digital learning services. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with offices in the U.S. and India.

In many respects, it’s an outsourcing and consulting service for companies needing inexpensive help analyzing customers and online footprints, reviewing inhouse technology usage, and offering scalable spot support for all types of IT-related questions and issues. The company works with clients to achieve higher technology returns, minimize costs, and drastically improve success rates through the application of data and analytics expertise across the areas of data management, engineering, and science.

Valuation Considerations

Mastech is actually one of the less expensive investment choices in the IT staffing and consulting industries. On the chart drawn below of forward 1-year estimated P/Es, MHH is near the bottom of the group of peers and competitors.

On price to forward sales, Mastech is in the middle of the pack with its hybrid business model of doing both consulting and remote staffing for other businesses.

The calculation of enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is well below the S&P 500 average ratio around 17x today. It’s 11.5x EV to trailing EBITDA multiple is well worth ownership, if sales and earnings continue to grow in 2022-23.

And, income growth is on the high end of the spectrum vs. peers, reviewing 2022-23 analyst forecasts. For those in the Growth At a Reasonable Price [GARP] crowd, MHH is definitely worthy of your research time.

The company’s return on assets number runs high, a big plus in my book, as limited upfront capital is required for many of their remote IT assignments. The total liabilities vs. assets ratio is a low and conservative number vs. the industry. And, I personally believe improving margins overall will be a storyline in the future, as the business gets better economies of scale. I expect returns and margins on most metrics/comparisons will show an uptick into 2023-24.

Strong Technical Chart Pattern

The main reason I am drawn to Mastech is its 3-month momentum trading chart has been quite bullish. Volume buying and a clear price outperformance trend vs. both peers and the S&P 500 has caught my attention. Its low valuation and steady growth profile are likely the positive developments creating buying interest.

On the 3-year graph below of total returns for shareholders, MHH has been the leading gainer vs. the peer/competitor group of staffing companies and consultants.

Below is 2-year chart of the super-strong uptrend in MHH. The near triple in its quote between March and June 2020 has everything to do with its unique remote IT staffing business during the stay-at-home pandemic shutdown for businesses. While price is down about 40% from 2020’s peak, underlying business sales and profitability trends continue to improve. My read of the longer-term chart is the company is experiencing robust demand and growth, which may continue regardless of COVID-19 waves (or lack of them) in the future.

On a 6-month chart of the same momentum indicators, we can see a real turnaround story appearing in the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume readings concurrently. It is very difficult to find a similarly bullish pattern on any individual equity chart the last past three months of generally declining prices on Wall Street. What I gleam from MHH’s technical trend is a real level of buying enthusiasm that I want to be a part of. It looks like medium-term share supply/demand imbalances now argue in favor of ownership. I particularly like the ADL and OBV indicators rocketing higher from the middle of January. A lack of overhead share supply could be the reason.

Final Thoughts

Reviewing the above fundamental ratio analysis of Mastech Digital’s valuation, and assuming current analyst expectations for sales and EPS are hit in 2022-23, I come up with “fair value” MHH price targets of $25 by summertime and $30 potentially in 12 months. Further assumptions call for CPI inflation to average 5% or less in calendar 2022, and the Treasury debt yield curve to only rise 1% to 2% during the next 6-12 months.

Of course, I am modeling the Russia/Ukraine geopolitical mess and/or an overly aggressive Federal Reserve tightening cycle do not push the U.S. economy into recession this year. On top of these macro risks, a stock market crash or a worsening bear phase on Wall Street could keep the stock quote under pressure in the $15-18 range into summertime.

I own a small Mastech position in my diversified and hedged long/short portfolio design. I may try to purchase a larger stake in the coming weeks. Placing a 20% stop-loss sell order around $15.25 may also be a wise risk-control idea for investors not utilizing high cash levels today or short sale hedges in portfolio construction.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.