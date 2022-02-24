steverts/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, utility giant Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The headline numbers here were reasonably impressive as Entergy managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. This certainly impressed the market as the stock price jumped on the report, although this may have also been partially due to the trends in the broader market on that day. One of the defining characteristics of utilities is that they tend to enjoy remarkable stability with respect to their business operations and we do certainly see that here, especially when we look at Entergy's full-year figures. This is one of the biggest reasons why conservative investors such as retirees tend to favor them as investments. Entergy is also a leader in renewable technology and deployment, a factor that the company will continue to leverage to drive its growth into 2022 and beyond. This is also something that may ultimately attract money from more idealistic investors and thus result in further buying pressure for the stock. Overall, there certainly appears to be a lot to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Entergy's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results:

Entergy Corporation reported total revenues of $2.722456 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 14.87% increase over the $2.370101 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $341.550 million during the reporting period. This represents a substantial 124.54% increase over the $152.111 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy announced the development of several new renewable facilities, including a plan to add 1,000 megawatts of new solar capacity in the state of Mississippi over the next five years.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $289.730 million over the full-year 2021 period. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $319.700 million that the company reported during the full-year 2020 period.

Entergy Corporation reported a net income of $258.898 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 33.27% decline over the $387.967 million that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results will notice is that Entergy's net income actually declined during the year-over-year period despite its revenues being higher. This may be surprising considering the generally positive media coverage that accompanied these results. It is even more interesting that management did not provide a reason for this, although a look at the income statement shows that interest and investment income was substantially lower this year than in the fourth quarter of 2020. This may be due to the company keeping less cash on hand or it could simply be a mismatch between the quarters on the timing of certain bill payments. The company's operating income, which reflects the income that it actually generates from its utility operations, was higher year-over-year though, as noted in the highlights. The fact that the company's net income was down year-over-year is still something that may worry a conservative investor looking for stability or consistency though.

Entergy also saw its net income decline when we look at the full-year numbers. In 2021, the company had a full-year net income of $1.118492 billion compared to $1.388334 billion back in 2020. There are two major reasons for this. The first is that the utility had substantially higher fuel costs this year than it did back in 2020. It is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone that utilities tend to consume large quantities of fuel in their operations. These companies have large fleets of trucks that they use to maintain their power lines and other infrastructure and these of course require fuel to operate. Another source of fuel consumption is the power plants themselves, which are largely driven by natural gas. Although many utilities have been working to expand their renewable generation capacity, the fact is that natural gas is still very heavily used because renewables are nowhere close to reliable enough to support the grid on their own. As everyone reading this is no doubt aware, natural gas prices were substantially higher in 2021 than they were back in 2020:

Business Insider

This 52.54% rise in natural gas prices over the past year has been a significant drag on Entergy's earnings. It was not the only one, however. The hurricane season also had a significant impact on Entergy's operations, which I mentioned in a previous article on the firm. In particular, Entergy suffered a great deal of damage when Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana and destroyed a significant amount of infrastructure, including utility infrastructure belonging to Entergy. Naturally, the damage and the cost to repair it had a heavy toll on the company's earnings over the course of the year. While it is possible that the company will eventually obtain some sort of disaster relief from the state or Federal governments, that has not happened yet and accounting rules require it to carry these losses until such time as this aid arrives. If we were to adjust the company's earnings to remove the impact of these items, then Entergy would have seen its earnings per share increase year-over-year:

Entergy Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

The fact that excluding these two items, which were both completely out of the company's control, may provide a certain amount of comfort to investors that are worried about the declines that we see in the company's net income and operating cash flow. It is in fact a defining characteristic of utilities to typically grow their earnings per share annually. This is because these companies are constantly growing their rate base. The rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is a percentage, any increase in the value of these assets allows the company to increase the price that it charges its customers in order to earn that specified amount. Thus, if the company steadily increases the size of its rate base, then its earnings per share will also increase. The usual way that the company increases its rate base is by investing money into modernizing, maintaining, and upgrading its infrastructure. Entergy is constantly doing this. The company currently plans to invest $11.7 billion into growing its rate base over the 2022 to 2024 period:

Entergy Corporation

This investment program should grow the company's rate base and, by extension, its earnings. In the end, this should allow the company to grow its earnings per share at a 5% to 7% compound annual growth rate over the 2021 to 2024 period:

Entergy Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

When we combine this with the company's current 3.86% dividend yield, an investor buying today should be able to generate a 9% to 11% total return annually over the period, which is certainly not a bad return for a conservative investment.

One of the biggest reasons that investors purchase shares of utilities is that they tend to boast higher yields than most other things in the market. The major reason for this is that these companies have comparatively slow growth, so they aim to deliver a larger percentage of their total return to shareholders in the form of direct payments as opposed to capital appreciation. Entergy is no exception to this as the company's 3.86% yield is much higher than the 1.33% yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY). As is the case with most utilities, Entergy has a long history of annually raising its dividend:

Seeking Alpha

A dividend that increases with time is something that is very nice to see, particularly in inflationary environments like what we have today. This is because inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods or services that we can purchase with the dividend. So if the company raises the dividend, then it helps ensure that the purchasing power of the money that we receive from the company remains relatively steady. As is always the case though, it is important that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut the dividend along with our income.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to afford its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow, which is the money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Unfortunately, Entergy had a negative free cash flow of $1.871934 billion over the course of 2021. This was obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $207.571 million that the company actually paid out over the year.

It is, however, not unusual for a utility to finance its capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity and then use its operating cash flows to pay the dividend. This is largely due to the incredibly high costs of constructing and maintaining utility-grade infrastructure over a wide geographic area. As noted in the highlights, Entergy had an operating cash flow of $289.730 million during the full-year 2021 period, which was more than enough to cover the $207.571 million that it paid out in dividends with money left over for other uses. This is admittedly tighter coverage than I would really like to see but the dividend is likely reasonably safe.

In conclusion, Entergy's fourth-quarter 2021 results were not as good as some of the headlines may lead an investor to believe. The company suffered negative earnings and cash flow impacts due to a few factors out of its control. We do, however, still see the overall stability that utilities are very well known for and the company appears to be on track to deliver reasonable growth and an attractive total return over the next few years. The fairly high dividend yield is also something that we can find attractive. Overall, there is a lot to like here.