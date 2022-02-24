Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian telecom company TELUS (NYSE:TU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/2 the stock gained 3.73%.

TELUS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

23.30+ Weighted Alpha

21.00% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 6.02% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.92%

Technical support level at 24.82

Recently traded at 24.78 with a 50 day moving average of 23.74

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $34.12 billion

P/E 30.00

Dividend yield 4.34%

Revenue expected to grow 6.10% this year and another 6.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 16.70% this year, an additional 14.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.31% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 8 buy and 4 hold opinions on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 28.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 159 to 14 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 27 to 3 for the same result

18,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Dividend Grades

Conclusion: TELUS is one of those Growth and Income stocks. Double-digit growth projections in earnings, higher than average price momentum and a solid dividend. Sound like a BUY for Growth and Income investors