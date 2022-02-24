TELUS Answers The Call
Summary
The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian telecom company TELUS (NYSE:TU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/2 the stock gained 3.73%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 23.30+ Weighted Alpha
- 21.00% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 6.02% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.92%
- Technical support level at 24.82
- Recently traded at 24.78 with a 50 day moving average of 23.74
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $34.12 billion
- P/E 30.00
- Dividend yield 4.34%
- Revenue expected to grow 6.10% this year and another 6.30% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 16.70% this year, an additional 14.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.31% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 8 buy and 4 hold opinions on the stock
- Some analysts have a price target as high as 28.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 159 to 14 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 27 to 3 for the same result
- 18,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Hold
|3.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.05
|Quant
|Hold
|3.18
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C+
|B-
|C+
|Growth
|C-
|C
|D+
|Profitability
|B-
|B
|B
|Momentum
|A+
|B
|B
|Revisions
|D+
|C+
|D-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Integrated Telecommunication Services
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C
|C-
|-
|Growth
|B
|B-
|-
|Yield
|B
|B
|C+
|Consistency
|B
|B-
|-
Conclusion: TELUS is one of those Growth and Income stocks. Double-digit growth projections in earnings, higher than average price momentum and a solid dividend. Sound like a BUY for Growth and Income investors
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.