Discovery (DISCK) Fundamentals Since We Initiated The Investment In 2016

At a very high level, my thesis on Discovery has been and is that the market is misconstruing it as a declining business, whereas I view it as a moderately growing business. The market views the ratings declines and Pay TV universe declines as implying that the company’s revenues should decline as well. I had disagreed and still do. I believe the market is misunderstanding how clients allocate their advertising spend and the resulting pricing power that the business has even in the face of declining volumes.

Starting in Q4 2016 and through Q3 of 2021, organic sales growth has averaged almost +4%. This is despite the cyclical pressure caused by COVID. It is also despite the large annual ratings declines and Pay TV universe declines, which have been substantial. So at a high level my thesis has so far been correct – the company has been a growing, rather than a declining, business as the stock market had been, and is, pricing in the stock.

To answer the question at a more granular level:

My original 2016 model (pre SNI deal) called for 2.6% US organic growth and 11.7% international. The actual average for 2016-2020, not making any adjustments for COVID was 2.2% U.S. and 2.8% International. So almost in-line in the U.S. and clearly below internationally.

Post the SNI deal, mid-2018, my model called for EBITA of $4.2B in 2020, composed of $3.4B in U.S., $1.3B International and -$0.5B Corporate. The actual numbers for 2020 were $3.9B in the U.S., $700M International and -$600M Corporate. Keep in mind that this includes $500M+ of investments in building out Discovery+ content.

So overall, I would say that the U.S. business has been roughly inline with original expectations. It has maintained positive organic growth despite severely declining ratings and ad pressure from the 2020 recession, which was a key part of the thesis. Profits ended up higher than expected mostly due to higher than expected synergies from the deal. International has been clearly below my original forecasts, both top and bottom line. However, it is by far the smaller of the two, and there have been a number of issues that could be used to argue that the performance there is temporarily depressed. In my current, pre-AT&T deal model I am assuming that international improves from $700M to $1B in EBITA in a few years - certainly not material enough to the whole company given that this improvement is less than 10% of EBITA. I think EBITA overall troughs in 2021 due to Discovery+ investments and surpasses 2019 levels in 2023. I estimate EPS and FCF per share of ~ $4.25 in 2023 pre-AT&T, which I expect to grow low single-digits from there. Compared with a $25 stock, this suggests very attractive returns if my expectations are realized.

